Jakarta Post
Analysis: Prabowo launches diplomatic offensive in Islamic world

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, April 21, 2025 Published on Apr. 19, 2025

Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto attends the inaugural working meeting with the House of Representative's Commission I on Sept. 11, 2019, at the Senayan Parliament Complex in Jakarta. (JP/Dhoni Setiawan)

I

ndonesia has always kept a low profile in the Islamic world despite being the country with the largest Muslim population in the world. It has not taken any noteworthy initiative in the Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC) comprising mostly Muslim-majority countries, which is riveted with geopolitical competition among its members. Indonesia’s main contribution is in making up the number to bolster the collective voice of the pan-Islamic group.

President Prabowo Subianto may change Indonesia’s posture in the Islamic world following his whirlwind tour this month of five predominantly Muslim nations: The United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, Qatar and Jordan. While he discussed strengthening bilateral relations, mainly in the economic sector, he also raised the issue of the Palestinian-Israel conflict during the trip.

Not coincidentally, these are countries that play some role in the search for a solution to the conflict. All but one has formal ties with Israel. Qatar has been brokering peace, including cease-fire agreements, between Israel and Hamas, the armed Palestinian resistance group. In Turkey, Prabowo discussed possible collaboration on Gaza with his counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

One clear immediate goal from his trip is for Indonesia to carve out a role to help end the Israeli military operation in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. Not clearly spelled out is the possibility of Indonesia helping to rebuild Gaza, and beyond that, the search for the solution to the conflict, or the implementation of the Two-State Solution that has been on the table for decades.

In speeches during his tour, Prabowo broached Indonesia’s initiative to evacuate 1,000 people from war-torn Gaza, making it clear that he is talking about taking in those requiring immediate medical attention including those traumatized by the war. If accepted, this would mark Indonesia’s token entry into the peace-making efforts in the region.

His initiative sparked controversy at home and abroad, with accusations that he is playing into the hands of Israel and United States President Donald Trump’s plan to expel all two million Gazans. The real estate billionaire has openly stated he wants to turn the area into the “Riviera of the Middle East”. Expect more shocking initiatives from him when he tours the Middle East in May.

Indonesia has been cited by US officials as one of the Muslim-majority countries where the Gazans could be resettled, willingly if not by force. But the Foreign Ministry in Jakarta has rejected the suggestion out of hand, saying the matter has never been discussed.

