Stand with domestic workers on Kartini Day, every day

A motorcycle rider transports a passenger beneath Kewek Bridge in Yogyakarta on Dec. 5, 2021, past a mural urging the government and the House of Representatives to resume deliberations on the long-stalled bill on protection for domestic workers. (Antara/Andreas Fitri Atmoko)

Kartini Day 2025 is a moment to reflect on employee equity as regards Indonesian domestic workers and take action to push for passage of the domestic workers protection bill.

L ast summer, I had a reunion with old friends in Jakarta and noticed a trend: Many brought their children, along with their nannies. Domestic workers including nannies, who care for children and manage homes, once seemed like a privilege reserved for the wealthiest families but have now become a reality for many.

Domestic workers play an essential role in urban families, now that women in middle-class Indonesian families need to work. In bustling cities like Jakarta, both parents are often busy with demanding office jobs, so domestic workers are vital for maintaining homes.

Yet despite their undeniable contribution, one critical question remains: Has our society ensured guarantees in according them the rights they deserve as both individuals and employees?

Take, for example, the tragic story of Sunarsih, the child domestic worker who was exploited and abused by her employer in Surabaya, East Java, until her death in 2001 aged 14. Her death led to the establishment of National Domestic Workers Day on Feb. 15, which is dedicated to remembering her and advocating for the rights of domestic workers.

But even this poignant moment has yet to lead to the necessary legal changes.

It’s easy to underestimate the value of domestic work, often dismissing it as unskilled or menial labor. Yet, these workers are indispensable to our daily lives and the broader economy.

Domestic workers are not just caregivers or cleaners; they are the backbone of many households in Indonesia. Their work allows others to participate in the workforce. It also boosts family well-being and in some cases, supports the economic prosperity of entire regions.