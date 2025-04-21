TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Stand with domestic workers on Kartini Day, every day

Kartini Day 2025 is a moment to reflect on employee equity as regards Indonesian domestic workers and take action to push for passage of the domestic workers protection bill.

Utari Hambawati (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
New York, United States
Mon, April 21, 2025 Published on Apr. 19, 2025 Published on 2025-04-19T08:15:53+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Stand with domestic workers on Kartini Day, every day A motorcycle rider transports a passenger beneath Kewek Bridge in Yogyakarta on Dec. 5, 2021, past a mural urging the government and the House of Representatives to resume deliberations on the long-stalled bill on protection for domestic workers. (Antara/Andreas Fitri Atmoko)

L

ast summer, I had a reunion with old friends in Jakarta and noticed a trend: Many brought their children, along with their nannies. Domestic workers including nannies, who care for children and manage homes, once seemed like a privilege reserved for the wealthiest families but have now become a reality for many.

Domestic workers play an essential role in urban families, now that women in middle-class Indonesian families need to work. In bustling cities like Jakarta, both parents are often busy with demanding office jobs, so domestic workers are vital for maintaining homes.

Yet despite their undeniable contribution, one critical question remains: Has our society ensured guarantees in according them the rights they deserve as both individuals and employees?

Take, for example, the tragic story of Sunarsih, the child domestic worker who was exploited and abused by her employer in Surabaya, East Java, until her death in 2001 aged 14. Her death led to the establishment of National Domestic Workers Day on Feb. 15, which is dedicated to remembering her and advocating for the rights of domestic workers.

But even this poignant moment has yet to lead to the necessary legal changes.

It’s easy to underestimate the value of domestic work, often dismissing it as unskilled or menial labor. Yet, these workers are indispensable to our daily lives and the broader economy.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Domestic workers are not just caregivers or cleaners; they are the backbone of many households in Indonesia. Their work allows others to participate in the workforce. It also boosts family well-being and in some cases, supports the economic prosperity of entire regions.

Popular

Russian air force plan in Indonesia draws controversy

Russian air force plan in Indonesia draws controversy
Seringai guitarist Ricky Siahaan dies at 48

Seringai guitarist Ricky Siahaan dies at 48
Indonesians bid farewell to Tupperware after 33 years of operations

Indonesians bid farewell to Tupperware after 33 years of operations

Related Articles

Jakarta offers women free public transit on Kartini Day

The hyped KUHAP

TNI Law revision crosses democratic red line

Citizens can lead change despite democratic backsliding

Will Prabowo emulate Duterte’s approach to South China Sea?

Related Article

Jakarta offers women free public transit on Kartini Day

The hyped KUHAP

TNI Law revision crosses democratic red line

Citizens can lead change despite democratic backsliding

Will Prabowo emulate Duterte’s approach to South China Sea?

Popular

Russian air force plan in Indonesia draws controversy

Russian air force plan in Indonesia draws controversy
Seringai guitarist Ricky Siahaan dies at 48

Seringai guitarist Ricky Siahaan dies at 48
Indonesians bid farewell to Tupperware after 33 years of operations

Indonesians bid farewell to Tupperware after 33 years of operations

More in Opinion

 View more
United States President Donald Trump holds a signed executive order after delivering remarks on reciprocal tariffs during an event in the Rose Garden entitled “Make America Wealthy Again“ at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 2, 2025.
Academia

The Global South will pay for Trump’s trade war
Protecting the next generation: Anti-tobacco activists encourage a shopkeeper on March 17, 2021, in Peta Barat Cengkareng, West Jakarta, to join the “Prevent Child Smokers” campaign by pledging not to sell cigarettes to children.
Academia

Cigarettes, poverty and the invisible malnutrition trap
Students of SD Bromantakan 56 state elementary school write about their aspirations for the future on April 19, 2024 at Ngarsopuro Market in Surakarta, Central Java, during a public activity to mark Kartini Day, which falls on April 21.
Academia

Carrying the torch, lighting new paths: Women and leadership

Highlight
Maintaining lift: A worker uses a container lift truck on Sept. 17, 2024 at Tanjung Priok Port in North Jakarta. Statistics Indonesia (BPS) reported in August 2024 that the country had recorded a trade surplus for the 52th successive month.
Economy

US tariffs unleash ‘perfect storm’ on 2025 state budget
The educators: A picture of Kartini (right) and her sisters Roekmini, Kartinah and Soemarti as teachers is documented in this photo, which is believed to be taken in Jepara, Central Java, circa 1903. (Courtesy of Leiden University)
Editorial

A revolutionary mind
Gerindra Party chair and President Prabowo Subianto (left) walks along with former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo (second right) during the celebration ceremony of the party's 17th anniversary at Sentul International Convention Center in Bogor, West Java on Feb. 15, 2025.
Politics

Prabowo faces leadership test as Jokowi's influence lingers

The Latest

 View more
Markets

Gold hits record, dollar drops as tariff fears dampen sentiment
Academia

The Global South will pay for Trump’s trade war
Asia & Pacific

Beijing threatens countermeasures against countries "appeasing" US
Politics

Judge arrests raise concerns over poor judicial oversight
Economy

China warns countries against striking trade deals with US at its expense
Academia

Cigarettes, poverty and the invisible malnutrition trap
Academia

Carrying the torch, lighting new paths: Women and leadership
Academia

Stand with domestic workers on Kartini Day, every day
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Stand with domestic workers on Kartini Day, every day

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.