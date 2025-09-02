TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Five things to know about Indonesia's deadly unrest
Not a ‘98 repeat
Angry mobs ransack, loot officials' homes as unrest escalates
Students and activists call off protests on Monday, citing heightened security
Prabowo calls for severe response to protests

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Five things to know about Indonesia's deadly unrest
Not a ‘98 repeat
Angry mobs ransack, loot officials' homes as unrest escalates
Students and activists call off protests on Monday, citing heightened security
Prabowo calls for severe response to protests

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

After mass protests will our democracy survive?

If mass protests intensify beyond control, the President can declare a state of emergency, if not martial law.

Testriono and Aldi Nur Fadil Auliya (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta/Albany, the United States
Tue, September 2, 2025 Published on Sep. 1, 2025 Published on 2025-09-01T10:09:47+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Protesters gather near the burning Makassar City Council building in Makassar, South Sulawesi, on Aug. 30, 2025 during a protest after a motorcycle taxi driver died after being struck and run over by a police tactical vehicle during another protest against lavish allowances for House of Representatives lawmakers. Protesters gather near the burning Makassar City Council building in Makassar, South Sulawesi, on Aug. 30, 2025 during a protest after a motorcycle taxi driver died after being struck and run over by a police tactical vehicle during another protest against lavish allowances for House of Representatives lawmakers. (Reuters/Iqbal Lubis)

A

s smoke rises from several burned legislative council buildings and thousands of Indonesians flood the streets in what has become the largest wave of protests since the 1998 Reform Era, one question hangs over us like a dark cloud: Will our democracy survive?

Mass protests, especially non-violent ones, may typically support and strengthen democracy by giving voice to the people, holding power accountable and driving necessary policy changes. However, mass protests can also be distorted or used as a pretext by authoritarian leaders to suppress dissent and undermine democratic institutions. The outcome will depend on the nature of the protest, whether violent or non-violent, and the responses of the authorities.

The current political crisis in Indonesia was sparked by something far more mundane and yet symbolically grotesque: an increase in housing allowances for members of the House of Representatives to Rp 50 million (US$3,045) per month. This policy was introduced amid worsening economic conditions, stagnant wages, the normalization of corruption cases and widespread public dissatisfaction with government services. To many, this was not just political negligence. It was a moral betrayal.

More importantly, the decision exacerbates social resentment driven by rising income inequality in the country. The total compensation received by House members, including base salary and allowances, is estimated to be about 30 to 50 times the average minimum wage, further highlighting the stark divide between political elites and ordinary citizens.

The widening income gap between state officials and the general public has become increasingly visible. The public is aware that lawmakers and government officials, especially those holding structural positions in the bureaucracy, are entitled to various additional benefits, including performance, housing and transportation allowances, and even official cars and drivers.

The World Bank highlights that Indonesia faces rapidly rising income inequality, with significant drivers including unequal access to quality education, a divided labor market with skilled workers benefiting disproportionately, and a lack of adequate social protection programs for the poor.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Unfortunately, efforts to reduce poverty and inequality, such as fiscal reforms and investments in social services, have had limited success, particularly in enhancing the effectiveness of social spending and increasing tax revenues to fund pro-poor policies.

Popular

Five things to know about Indonesia's deadly unrest

Five things to know about Indonesia's deadly unrest
Not a ‘98 repeat

Not a ‘98 repeat
Angry mobs ransack, loot officials' homes as unrest escalates

Angry mobs ransack, loot officials' homes as unrest escalates

Related Articles

Analysis: Housing scandal threatens soldier welfare amid growing military role

Analysis: Prabowo’s military restructuring misses its essence

When governance loses its moral compass: Lessons from Pati

Former Prabowo expert says Sri Mulyani blocking promised revenue body

Major union calls strikes over govt defiance of jobs law ruling

Related Article

Analysis: Housing scandal threatens soldier welfare amid growing military role

Analysis: Prabowo’s military restructuring misses its essence

When governance loses its moral compass: Lessons from Pati

Former Prabowo expert says Sri Mulyani blocking promised revenue body

Major union calls strikes over govt defiance of jobs law ruling

Popular

Five things to know about Indonesia's deadly unrest

Five things to know about Indonesia's deadly unrest
Not a ‘98 repeat

Not a ‘98 repeat
Angry mobs ransack, loot officials' homes as unrest escalates

Angry mobs ransack, loot officials' homes as unrest escalates

More in Opinion

 View more
United States President Donald Trump attends a cabinet meeting on Aug. 26, 2025, in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC.
Academia

American capitalism is being remade by state power
A clerk counts rupiah banknotes on May 2, 2024, at a money changer in Jakarta.
Academia

Financial inclusion or digital illusion: Rethinking Indonesia's online lending
Protesters gather near the burning Makassar City Council building in Makassar, South Sulawesi, on Aug. 30, 2025 during a protest after a motorcycle taxi driver died after being struck and run over by a police tactical vehicle during another protest against lavish allowances for House of Representatives lawmakers.
Academia

After mass protests will our democracy survive?

Highlight
A demonstrator shouts slogans during a protest demanding police reform and the dissolution of the West Java Regional Council, in Bandung, West Java on September 1, 2025.
Archipelago

Police use tear gas near campuses, harming students in Bandung
President Prabowo Subianto delivers his State of the Nationa address onstage during the annual People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) plenary meeting at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Aug. 15, 2025.
Editorial

Devaluing state honors
University students gather outside the House of Representatives building during a protest against lawmakers’ housing allowances in Jakarta on September 1, 2025.
Politics

Police arrest rights activist allegedly inciting riots

The Latest

 View more
Americas

Indonesia seeks justice, protection after embassy staff killing in Peru
Archipelago

Search underway for missing helicopter in South Kalimantan
Economy

Indonesia urges EU not to appeal WTO’s biodiesel ruling
Archipelago

Order restored in Jakarta, Bali after weeklong nationwide unrest
Archipelago

Batam pushes for free visa on arrival for China, South Korea, Japan, India
Economy

Protests cost retailers Rp 500b as TikTok Live pause hurts SMEs
Asia & Pacific

Afghan earthquake death toll crosses 1,400, authorities say
Asia & Pacific

Thailand's ruling Pheu Thai party moves to dissolve parliament, local media report
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

After mass protests will our democracy survive?

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.