TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

BMKG warns of extreme heat in southern Indonesia until year-end
Indigenous groups sidelined in Indonesia’s climate efforts
Jakarta rolls out free bulky waste pickup to encourage recycling
In first year, Prabowo tightens grip, redraws political map
Lack of protection for rice fields leads to deficit in 23 provinces

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

BMKG warns of extreme heat in southern Indonesia until year-end
Indigenous groups sidelined in Indonesia’s climate efforts
Jakarta rolls out free bulky waste pickup to encourage recycling
In first year, Prabowo tightens grip, redraws political map
Lack of protection for rice fields leads to deficit in 23 provinces

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Beyond the treaty table: Advancing action on plastic pollution

The lack of a global plastics treaty does not mean that people are standing idly by: communities, businesses and governments are already moving forward with national plans to tackle the scourge of plastic pollution.

Clemence Schmid and Sebastian Buckup (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Cologny/Geneva, Switzerland
Mon, October 20, 2025 Published on Oct. 18, 2025 Published on 2025-10-18T13:35:18+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Students use plastic bottles as pots to grow vegetables as part of the Ecolitera recycling and literacy program at SDN Papela elementary school in Rote Ndao regency, East Nusa Tenggara, in this undated handout photo. Students use plastic bottles as pots to grow vegetables as part of the Ecolitera recycling and literacy program at SDN Papela elementary school in Rote Ndao regency, East Nusa Tenggara, in this undated handout photo. (Courtesy of T4 Education/-)

I

t is tempting to view the inconclusive talks on a global plastics treaty as evidence of stalled progress. The level of ambition, priorities and the right balance between production and consumption measures and improving waste management remain fiercely debated. Yet this narrative overlooks what is unfolding on the ground in boardrooms, government ministries and cities worldwide.

The real source of hope lies not in waiting for a treaty but in the momentum of action already underway.

The recent resumption of global plastics treaty negotiations in Geneva drew worldwide attention as thousands of environmental leaders came together to tackle one of the planet’s most urgent crises: plastic pollution.

Momentum has long been building toward a legally binding agreement, often compared to the Paris Climate Accords, but the latest session ended without a final text, revealing both the complexity of the issue and the challenge of uniting nearly 180 nations behind a common plan.

International agreements are, by nature, difficult to achieve, especially on issues as widespread and interdisciplinary as plastic pollution. But while leaders debate legal text and seek consensus, much of the world is not standing still. Governments, companies and communities are moving ahead, shaping national plastic action plans, investing in better collection and recycling systems and setting new standards for product design and disclosure.

Experience across more than two dozen countries in the Global Plastic Action Partnership (GPAP) shows how transformative national and local leadership can be. Through National Plastic Action Partnerships (NPAPs), platforms that unite key stakeholders to develop and implement solutions, progress is accelerating.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

In Ghana, women in Kumasi have received financial literacy training, while waste pickers in Tamale formed the Gbalahi Zoho Informal Waste Actors Association, gaining recognition and safer working conditions. This community-level action is reinforced by national leadership, with Ghana’s president endorsing the NPAP and calling for a regional framework through the East Community of West African States (ECOWAS). In Ecuador, the NPAP is driving action in the Galapagos Islands, where protecting biodiversity depends on innovative approaches to plastics management.

Popular

BMKG warns of extreme heat in southern Indonesia until year-end

BMKG warns of extreme heat in southern Indonesia until year-end
Indigenous groups sidelined in Indonesia’s climate efforts

Indigenous groups sidelined in Indonesia’s climate efforts
Jakarta rolls out free bulky waste pickup to encourage recycling

Jakarta rolls out free bulky waste pickup to encourage recycling

Related Articles

The self-sufficiency agenda and the ecological paradox

The power of mattering: Creating a culture of significance

RI to ink tariff agreement with US this month

After mass protests will our democracy survive?

Govt in crisis-control mode over tax hike

Related Article

The self-sufficiency agenda and the ecological paradox

The power of mattering: Creating a culture of significance

RI to ink tariff agreement with US this month

After mass protests will our democracy survive?

Govt in crisis-control mode over tax hike

Popular

BMKG warns of extreme heat in southern Indonesia until year-end

BMKG warns of extreme heat in southern Indonesia until year-end
Indigenous groups sidelined in Indonesia’s climate efforts

Indigenous groups sidelined in Indonesia’s climate efforts
Jakarta rolls out free bulky waste pickup to encourage recycling

Jakarta rolls out free bulky waste pickup to encourage recycling

More in Opinion

 View more
Silhouettes of figurines with computers and smartphones appear in this illustration of artificial intelligence, created on Feb. 19, 2024.
Academia

AI is hollowing out higher education
Students use plastic bottles as pots to grow vegetables as part of the Ecolitera recycling and literacy program at SDN Papela elementary school in Rote Ndao regency, East Nusa Tenggara, in this undated handout photo.
Academia

Beyond the treaty table: Advancing action on plastic pollution
Government employees take part in a ceremony to mark the start of the work year on Jan. 2, 2024, at Tegar Beriman Square in Cibinong, Bogor regency, West Java.
Academia

Fiscal sandbox and community transfers: A new path amid the regional transfer cut

Highlight
A woman in pink hijab strikes a police officer with a bamboo stick tied to an Indonesian flag as police push back during a protest outside the House of Representatives building against lawmakers' demands for higher allowances in Jakarta on Aug. 28, 2025.
Society

Prabowo’s populist policies ‘disconnected’ from people’s needs
President Prabowo Subianto (left) poses for a photo with United States President Donald Trump (right) during a summit on Gaza in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt on Oct. 13, 2025. During the summit, both leaders are caught in a 'hot mic' incident when they were apparently unaware of a microphone recording their exchange about a possible business deal.
Editorial

Year zero
President Prabowo Subianto delivers his State of the Nationa address onstage during the annual People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) plenary meeting at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Aug. 15, 2025.
Economy

8% growth remains pipe dream as Prabowo begins second year

The Latest

 View more
Companies

‘New business culture’ needed as govt plans to cut number of SOEs
Politics

Rp 13 trillion seized from palm oil firms
Markets

Java-loving New York confronts soaring coffee costs
Regulations

Finance Ministry looks into high regional government savings
Europe

Thieves rob priceless jewels from Louvre in brazen heist
Regulations

China's key trade negotiator removed from WTO post
Science & Tech

Amazon's cloud unit reports outage; several websites down
Companies

Upgraded Balikpapan refinery to begin operations next month
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Beyond the treaty table: Advancing action on plastic pollution

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.