TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

President reshuffles cabinet after weeklong protest, replacing Sri mulyani
Protesters decry ‘bare minimum’ govt response
Jakarta streets quiet on weekend after mass protests
No shortcuts for traffic jams
Online crackdown haunts Indonesia protests

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

President reshuffles cabinet after weeklong protest, replacing Sri mulyani
Protesters decry ‘bare minimum’ govt response
Jakarta streets quiet on weekend after mass protests
No shortcuts for traffic jams
Online crackdown haunts Indonesia protests

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Brooms in pink and green: Sweeping for justice on Indonesia’s streets

The wave of demonstrations that began over legislators' pay and perks expanded during its second week into a collective civil movement, bringing together women, workers, students and LGBTIQ+ to fight on the front lines for their right to engage in political life for a democracy in which they are seen, heard and accepted.

Nadine Hassan (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Bangkok
Mon, September 8, 2025 Published on Sep. 6, 2025 Published on 2025-09-06T20:09:43+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Members of the 17+8 Tuntutan Rakyat (people's demands) collective movement hold up posters listing short- and long-term demands on Sept. 4, 2025, at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta. Members of the 17+8 Tuntutan Rakyat (people's demands) collective movement hold up posters listing short- and long-term demands on Sept. 4, 2025, at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta. (Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto)

O

n Sept. 3, the gates of the Senayan legislative complex became the backdrop for a wave of defiance in pink. Women in coordinated dresses carried sapu lidi (traditional brooms) while banners from LGBTIQ+ rights groups fluttered in the late afternoon heat.

The protesters called for the government to address the climate of insecurity and state violence that has marked recent demonstrations as well as to end practices that shield law enforcement from accountability. For many participants, these demands were intertwined with the need to dismantle systemic injustices that disproportionately affect women and marginalized communities.

The chanting that rose were more than echoes of economic frustration; they carried the accumulated weight of years of distrust toward those in uniform. As the crowd swelled outside the House of Representatives, the chanting merged into a single demand: that the state stop treating dissent as a crime.

The wave of demonstrations, of which the second week has just ended, began as outrage over lawmakers’ pay rise and perks but quickly crystallized into the "17+8 Tuntutan Rakyat" (people's demands). This platform blends short-term relief, such as the release of political detainees and a halt to violent crackdowns, with long-term reforms on police accountability, leadership overhauls and the demilitarization of public order.

As of Aug. 25, Amnesty International has confirmed at least eight protest-related deaths and documented cases of police firing tear gas into dense crowds, beating demonstrators and detaining students in unmarked vehicles. The images have revived bitter memories of the 2019 student protests and the Kanjuruhan Stadium disaster in 2022, when excessive force led to the deaths of over 120 people.

For many women, these protests are not just about corruption or economic inequality; they are about reclaiming the right to exist in public spaces without fear of targeted harassment.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Reports by the Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (Kontras) have documented how women protesters face verbal abuse, body shaming and threats of sexual violence from security forces, alongside broader patterns of gender-based brutality. In its submission to the United Nations Universal Periodic Review, Kontras detailed cases in Papua where women and girls, some as young as 9, were subjected to torture, rape and sexual violence in police custody, including during the aftermath of the 2006 Abepura incident.

Popular

President reshuffles cabinet after weeklong protest, replacing Sri mulyani

President reshuffles cabinet after weeklong protest, replacing Sri mulyani
Protesters decry ‘bare minimum’ govt response

Protesters decry ‘bare minimum’ govt response
Jakarta streets quiet on weekend after mass protests

Jakarta streets quiet on weekend after mass protests

Related Articles

Hundreds still detained after deadly protests against perks for lawmakers

Demanding accountable government in Indonesia

Understanding the 17+8 Demands amid democratic decline

A leader abroad, a nation in turmoil, democracy at risk

Why the Dutch have to recognize Indonesian independence from Aug. 17, 1945

Related Article

Hundreds still detained after deadly protests against perks for lawmakers

Demanding accountable government in Indonesia

Understanding the 17+8 Demands amid democratic decline

A leader abroad, a nation in turmoil, democracy at risk

Why the Dutch have to recognize Indonesian independence from Aug. 17, 1945

Popular

President reshuffles cabinet after weeklong protest, replacing Sri mulyani

President reshuffles cabinet after weeklong protest, replacing Sri mulyani
Protesters decry ‘bare minimum’ govt response

Protesters decry ‘bare minimum’ govt response
Jakarta streets quiet on weekend after mass protests

Jakarta streets quiet on weekend after mass protests

More in Opinion

 View more
Chinese President Xi Jinping (center, front row) walks with Russian President Vladimir Putin (left, front row) and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (right, front row) as they lead a group of other officials to attend the 80th Victory Day parade military parade in Beijing's Tiananmen Square on Sept. 3, 2025, in this picture released on Sept. 4 by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) of North Korea.
Academia

China-Russia pipeline diplomacy threatens Trump's energy grip
University students hold posters during a rally outside the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Sept. 4, 2025, one bearing the hashtag #WargaJagaWarga (left), or “citizens protecting citizens”, the other an illustration of Affan Kurniawan, the 21-year-old ‘ojol’ (online motorcycle transportation) driver who was killed on Aug. 28 by a vehicle of the Jakarta Police Mobile Brigade (Brimob).
Academia

State response to protests echoes darker times
Members of the 17+8 Tuntutan Rakyat (people's demands) collective movement hold up posters listing short- and long-term demands on Sept. 4, 2025, at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta.
Academia

Brooms in pink and green: Sweeping for justice on Indonesia’s streets

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto (center) addresses plenary cabinet meeting in State Palace, Jakarta, on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025. He has emphasized that Indonesia’s national transformation strategy must be rooted in realism as it navigates escalating global conflicts and economic uncertainty.
Politics

President reshuffles cabinet after weeklong protest, replacing Sri mulyani
A demonstrator shouts slogans during a protest demanding police reform and the dissolution of the West Java Regional Council, in Bandung, West Java on September 1, 2025.
Editorial

People need dreams
President Prabowo Subianto (right) inaugurates Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa (center) as Finance Minister at the State Palace in Jakarta on Sept. 8, 2025.
Economy

New finance minister seeks quick boost for economy, says 8% growth 'not impossible'

The Latest

 View more
Luxury

From circuit to wrist: Richard Mille’s homage to the 2025 Le Mans Classic
Regulations

New agency to regulate strategic commodities
Markets

J.P. Morgan expects earnings to improve amid a rising stock market
Economy

New finance minister seeks quick boost for economy, says 8% growth 'not impossible'
Regulations

China pushing ASEAN to seal trade pact upgrade
Politics

President reshuffles cabinet after weeklong protest, replacing Sri mulyani
Regulations

Employers warn against hike in tobacco excise to meet state revenue goal
Politics

Hundreds still detained after deadly protests against perks for lawmakers
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Brooms in pink and green: Sweeping for justice on Indonesia’s streets

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.