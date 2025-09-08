TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

President reshuffles cabinet after weeklong protest, replacing Sri mulyani
Protesters decry ‘bare minimum’ govt response
Jakarta streets quiet on weekend after mass protests
No shortcuts for traffic jams
Online crackdown haunts Indonesia protests

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

President reshuffles cabinet after weeklong protest, replacing Sri mulyani
Protesters decry ‘bare minimum’ govt response
Jakarta streets quiet on weekend after mass protests
No shortcuts for traffic jams
Online crackdown haunts Indonesia protests

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Burden sharing: From emergency lifeline to fiscal dependence?

While the burden sharing scheme was an apt instrument during the COVID-19 pandemic, it now risks becoming a fiscal dominance policy, blurring the line between fiscal and monetary policy, accelerating depreciation, eroding market trust and undermining the central bank's independence.

Nauli Desdiani (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Groningen, The Netherlands
Mon, September 8, 2025 Published on Sep. 6, 2025 Published on 2025-09-06T19:21:21+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
The Bank Indonesia logo adorns the gate of the central bank's headquarters in Gambir, Central Jakarta, in this undated file photograph. (Antara) The Bank Indonesia logo adorns the gate of the central bank's headquarters in Gambir, Central Jakarta, in this undated file photograph. (Antara) (Antara/File)

B

ank Indonesia (BI) recently announced the continuation of its burden sharing scheme with the government and has purchased Rp 200 trillion (US$12 billion) worth of government bonds on the primary market as of early September.

The burden sharing scheme was partly intended to help finance President Prabowo Subianto’s priority programs that focus on the so-called community economy agenda, such as public housing, food security, small enterprise support and rural cooperatives.

At first glance, the BI policy seems straightforward. By stepping in as a large buyer, the central bank helps push bond yields lower, which in turn reduces borrowing costs and gives the government more fiscal space to fund its populist programs. For policymakers, this looks like a practical solution.

Yet, economists view it more cautiously. That is because burden sharing is essentially debt monetization, or what textbooks call “seigniorage”.

Here is how seigniorage works. When the central bank buys government bonds on the primary market, it credits the government’s account with newly created money. This expands both government debt and the central bank’s balance sheet.

Bajaj and Datt (2020) describe three types of monetization: direct (buying bonds directly on the primary market), indirect (buying them on the secondary market) and debt write-off. Although the mechanisms vary, the core idea remains the same: money is created to finance government expenditure.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

In practice, debt monetization is similar to quantitative easing. The crucial difference between the two is that the central bank is allowed to buy only seasoned bonds under quantitative easing, whereas under debt monetization, it is allowed to buy new government securities as a direct source of financing (Cukierman, 2021).

Popular

President reshuffles cabinet after weeklong protest, replacing Sri mulyani

President reshuffles cabinet after weeklong protest, replacing Sri mulyani
Protesters decry ‘bare minimum’ govt response

Protesters decry ‘bare minimum’ govt response
Jakarta streets quiet on weekend after mass protests

Jakarta streets quiet on weekend after mass protests

Related Articles

Inflation eases in August despite rising food prices

Patriot bond issuance sparks concerns

The battle over memory

Consumer groups urge BI not to invade privacy with Payment ID

Asian stocks drift before tech earnings as Fed drama confounds

Related Article

Inflation eases in August despite rising food prices

Patriot bond issuance sparks concerns

The battle over memory

Consumer groups urge BI not to invade privacy with Payment ID

Asian stocks drift before tech earnings as Fed drama confounds

Popular

President reshuffles cabinet after weeklong protest, replacing Sri mulyani

President reshuffles cabinet after weeklong protest, replacing Sri mulyani
Protesters decry ‘bare minimum’ govt response

Protesters decry ‘bare minimum’ govt response
Jakarta streets quiet on weekend after mass protests

Jakarta streets quiet on weekend after mass protests

More in Opinion

 View more
Chinese President Xi Jinping (center, front row) walks with Russian President Vladimir Putin (left, front row) and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (right, front row) as they lead a group of other officials to attend the 80th Victory Day parade military parade in Beijing's Tiananmen Square on Sept. 3, 2025, in this picture released on Sept. 4 by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) of North Korea.
Academia

China-Russia pipeline diplomacy threatens Trump's energy grip
University students hold posters during a rally outside the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Sept. 4, 2025, one bearing the hashtag #WargaJagaWarga (left), or “citizens protecting citizens”, the other an illustration of Affan Kurniawan, the 21-year-old ‘ojol’ (online motorcycle transportation) driver who was killed on Aug. 28 by a vehicle of the Jakarta Police Mobile Brigade (Brimob).
Academia

State response to protests echoes darker times
Members of the 17+8 Tuntutan Rakyat (people's demands) collective movement hold up posters listing short- and long-term demands on Sept. 4, 2025, at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta.
Academia

Brooms in pink and green: Sweeping for justice on Indonesia’s streets

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto (center) addresses plenary cabinet meeting in State Palace, Jakarta, on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025. He has emphasized that Indonesia’s national transformation strategy must be rooted in realism as it navigates escalating global conflicts and economic uncertainty.
Politics

President reshuffles cabinet after weeklong protest, replacing Sri mulyani
A demonstrator shouts slogans during a protest demanding police reform and the dissolution of the West Java Regional Council, in Bandung, West Java on September 1, 2025.
Editorial

People need dreams
President Prabowo Subianto (right) inaugurates Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa (center) as Finance Minister at the State Palace in Jakarta on Sept. 8, 2025.
Economy

New finance minister seeks quick boost for economy, says 8% growth 'not impossible'

The Latest

 View more
Luxury

From circuit to wrist: Richard Mille’s homage to the 2025 Le Mans Classic
Regulations

New agency to regulate strategic commodities
Markets

J.P. Morgan expects earnings to improve amid a rising stock market
Economy

New finance minister seeks quick boost for economy, says 8% growth 'not impossible'
Regulations

China pushing ASEAN to seal trade pact upgrade
Politics

President reshuffles cabinet after weeklong protest, replacing Sri mulyani
Regulations

Employers warn against hike in tobacco excise to meet state revenue goal
Politics

Hundreds still detained after deadly protests against perks for lawmakers
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Burden sharing: From emergency lifeline to fiscal dependence?

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.