TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Taiwan raises alert over cancer-causing chemical in Indomie
Resource-scarce Japan gets more trains running on renewables
At least nine killed, two missing in Bali's worst flooding in years
Bali takes massive economic hit from worst flooding in years
How New York turns millions of pounds of food waste into 'black gold'

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Taiwan raises alert over cancer-causing chemical in Indomie
Resource-scarce Japan gets more trains running on renewables
At least nine killed, two missing in Bali's worst flooding in years
Bali takes massive economic hit from worst flooding in years
How New York turns millions of pounds of food waste into 'black gold'

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

How Europe’s deforestation law could change global coffee trade

On the ground, the rule change could transform how coffee is grown, traded and sold.

Paul Mwebaze (The Jakarta Post)
The Conversation
Mon, September 15, 2025 Published on Sep. 14, 2025 Published on 2025-09-14T14:06:05+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A farmer harvests arabica coffee beans at his farm at the foot of Mount Puntang, Bandung regency, West Java. A farmer harvests arabica coffee beans at his farm at the foot of Mount Puntang, Bandung regency, West Java. (Antara/Raisan Al Farisi)

I

f your morning cannot begin without coffee, you are in good company. The world drinks about 2 billion cups of coffee a day. However, a European Union law might soon affect the people’s favorite coffee beans – and the farmers who grow them.

Starting in 2026, companies selling coffee in the EU market will have to prove that their products are “deforestation-free.” That means every bag of beans, every jar of ground coffee and every espresso capsule must trace back to coffee plants on land that has not been cleared of forest since Dec. 31, 2020.

The new rules, found in what is known as the EU Deforestation Regulation, are part of a wider effort to ensure European consumption does not drive global deforestation.

However, on the ground – from the coffee hills of Ethiopia to the plantations of Brazil – the rule change could transform how coffee is grown, traded and sold.

Deforestation is a major driver of biodiversity loss and accounts for about 10 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. And coffee plantations, along with cocoa, soy and palm oil production, which are also covered by the new regulations, are known sources of forest loss in some countries.

Under the new regulation, companies will be required to trace their coffee to its exact origin – down to the farm plot where the beans were grown – and provide geolocation data and documentation of supply chain custody to EU authorities.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

They will also have to show proof, often through satellite imagery, that any open land where coffee is grown was forest-free before the 2020 cutoff date.

The rules were initially set to go into effect in early 2025 but were pushed back after complaints from many countries. Governments and industry groups in Latin America, Africa and Southeast Asia warned of trade friction for small farms, and the World Trade Organization has received complaints about the regulations.

Most companies must now comply by Dec. 30. Small enterprises get until June 30, 2026.

The coffee supply chain is complex. Beans are grown by millions of farmers, sold to collectors, then moved through processors, exporters, importers and roasters before reaching grocery shelves. Adding the EU rules means more checkpoints, more paperwork and possibly new strategies for sourcing coffee beans.

Small farms in particular could be vulnerable to losing business when the new rules go into effect. They could lose contracts or market access if they cannot provide the plot-level GPS coordinates and nondeforestation documentation buyers will require. That could prompt buyers to shift toward larger estates or organized co-ops that can provide the documentation.

If a farm cannot provide precise plot coordinates or pay for mapping services, it could end up being excluded from the world’s largest coffee market.

Larger coffee growers already using systems that can trace beans back to specific farm plots could gain a competitive edge.

The new regulations also include stricter oversight for countries considered most likely to allow deforestation, which could slow trade from those regions. As a result, buyers may shift to regions with lower deforestation risk.

Even outside Europe, big buyers are likely to prioritize beans they can trace to nondeforested plots, potentially dropping small farms that cannot provide plot-level proof. That could reduce availability and raise the price of some coffee types and put farms out of business. In some cases, the EU regulations could reroute undocumented coffee beans into markets such as the United States.

For small farms, succeeding under the new EU rules will depend on access to technical support and low-cost tools for tracing their crop’s origin. Some countries are developing national systems to track deforestation, and they are pushing the EU to invest more in helping them.

Those small farms that can comply with the rules, often through co-ops, could become attractive low-risk suppliers for large buyers seeking compliant crops.

The change could also boost demand for sustainability certifications, such as Rainforest Alliance, 4C Common Code or Fairtrade, which certify only products that do not contribute to deforestation. But even certified farms will still need to provide precise location data.

Arabica coffee, the most common variety sold globally, naturally evolved as an understory shrub, performing best in cooler tropical uplands with good drainage and often partial shade. That points to a way farmers can reduce deforestation risk while still growing coffee: agroforestry.

Agroforestry involves planting or conserving shade trees in and around coffee plots to maintain the tree canopy.

In agroforestry systems, shade trees can buffer heat and drought, often reducing evaporation from soil and moderating plants’ water stress. Several field studies show lower evaporative losses and complementary water use between coffee and shade trees. In some contexts, this can lower irrigation needs and reduce fertilizer demand. Practical tools such as World Coffee Research’s Shade Catalog help farmers choose the right tree species for their location and goals.

Agroforestry is common in Ethiopia, where Arabica originated, and in parts of Central America, thanks to long traditions of growing coffee in shade and specialty demand for the products.

Under the new EU rules, however, even these farms must prove that no forest was cleared after 2020.

For European coffee drinkers, the new EU rules promise more sustainable coffee. But they may also mean higher prices if compliance costs are passed down the supply chain to consumers.

For coffee lovers elsewhere, changes in global trade flows could shift where beans are sold and at what price. As EU buyers bid up beans that can be traced to nondeforested plots, more of those “fully verified” coffees will flow to Europe. US roasters may then face higher prices or tighter supply for traceable lots, while unverified beans are discounted or simply avoided by brands that choose to follow EU standards.

---

The writer is a research economist at the Institute for Sustainability, Energy and Environment, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. The article is republished under a Creative Commons license. The views expressed are personal.

Popular

Taiwan raises alert over cancer-causing chemical in Indomie

Taiwan raises alert over cancer-causing chemical in Indomie
Resource-scarce Japan gets more trains running on renewables

Resource-scarce Japan gets more trains running on renewables
At least nine killed, two missing in Bali's worst flooding in years

At least nine killed, two missing in Bali's worst flooding in years

Related Articles

How Europe’s deforestation law could change global coffee trade

Sri Mulyani vs Purbaya: Balancing speed with discipline

Europe needs a euro stablecoin

Tianjin test: Modi to meet Xi amid fragile reset

Family farmers must be more prosperous

Related Article

How Europe’s deforestation law could change global coffee trade

Sri Mulyani vs Purbaya: Balancing speed with discipline

Europe needs a euro stablecoin

Tianjin test: Modi to meet Xi amid fragile reset

Family farmers must be more prosperous

Popular

Taiwan raises alert over cancer-causing chemical in Indomie

Taiwan raises alert over cancer-causing chemical in Indomie
Resource-scarce Japan gets more trains running on renewables

Resource-scarce Japan gets more trains running on renewables
At least nine killed, two missing in Bali's worst flooding in years

At least nine killed, two missing in Bali's worst flooding in years

More in Opinion

 View more
A female student holds a poster listing demands during a protest on Sept. 9 in front of the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta. The action was carried out to advocate for the 17+8 people’s demands.
Academia

Inequality and the demand for emancipatory democracy
A farmer harvests arabica coffee beans at his farm at the foot of Mount Puntang, Bandung regency, West Java.
Academia

How Europe’s deforestation law could change global coffee trade
(Source: Henry Cruz and Lili Vallejo, 2023, ‘The Prioritization of External Security as a Means of Guaranteeing Multidimensional Security and Economic Growth’)
Academia

The world is back to the 1930s war economy

Highlight
Ternate Police personnel arrest an university student during a protest in front of the Ternate Legislative Council (DPRD) building in North Maluku on Sept. 1, 2025. Police disperse protestors after the protest against House of Representatives members' lavish allowance and the killing of a ride-hailing driver after being ran over by a police vehicle escalates.
Politics

Listyo on thin ice as calls for police reform intensify
A female student holds a poster listing demands during a protest in front of the House of Representatives building in Senayan, Jakarta, on Sept. 9, 2025. The action was carried out to advocate for the 17+8 people’s demands.
Editorial

Beyond the hashtags
Aftermath: Residents inspect the condition of a temple damaged by flooding on Thursday 11, at Kumbasari Market in Denpasar. The Bali Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) recorded more than 120 areas hit by the flooding in seven regencies and cities in Bali. The disaster left at least 14 people dead and two missing.
Economy

Bali takes massive economic hit from worst flooding in years

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Inequality and the demand for emancipatory democracy
Academia

How Europe’s deforestation law could change global coffee trade
Regulations

Trump concerned South Korean arrests could 'frighten' investors
Economy

US Democrats press Trump for a trade deal that curbs China's production
Academia

The world is back to the 1930s war economy
Academia

Rivers, rituals and rubbish: Can Bali stay beautiful?
Middle East and Africa

Netanyahu says US ties never stronger as Rubio prays at Western Wall
Academia

UNGA: Human rights and Prabowo's political test

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank you

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.