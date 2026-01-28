TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Attempt to smuggle thousands of birds into Bali thwarted
Davos narrative and domestic realities: Indonesia’s split story
Reform team weighs placing police under ministry
Playing with fire
Government halts operations at eight polluting facilities in Greater Jakarta 

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Attempt to smuggle thousands of birds into Bali thwarted
Davos narrative and domestic realities: Indonesia’s split story
Reform team weighs placing police under ministry
Playing with fire
Government halts operations at eight polluting facilities in Greater Jakarta 

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

The information monopoly: Why the disinformation bill threatens human rights

The President's recent instruction to formulate a bill to combat disinformation and "foreign propaganda" walks a fine line between the constitutionally guaranteed right to freedom of expression and ratified international agreements stipulating the standards that must be met before basic rights can be legislatively curtailed.

Mimin Dwi Hartono (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, January 28, 2026 Published on Jan. 27, 2026 Published on 2026-01-27T10:53:42+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Activists rally at the South Jakarta District Court on Oct. 27, 2025, after the court rejected fellow activist Delpedro Marhaen’s pretrial motion against the police for naming him a suspect of inciting riots during the August protests without due process. Activists rally at the South Jakarta District Court on Oct. 27, 2025, after the court rejected fellow activist Delpedro Marhaen’s pretrial motion against the police for naming him a suspect of inciting riots during the August protests without due process. (Antara/Fauzan)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto has instructed his administration to draft a bill on countering disinformation and foreign propaganda. According to Yusril Ihza Mahendra, the coordinating minister of law, human rights, immigration and correctional services, such legislation is vital to shield national interests from harmful narratives.

While the government’s initiative may appear well-intentioned, a law designed to regulate the flow of information in a globalized, borderless digital environment risks significant blowback. Without a precise definition for "disinformation" or "national interest", the government creates a regulatory vacuum that can be filled by arbitrary enforcement and systematic suppression of dissent.

In its standards on the right to freedom of expression, the National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM) defines disinformation as false information that is disseminated deliberately.

However, in an era of massive information flows and competing constructions of truth produced by governments, academics, research institutions and indigenous communities, any effort to counter disinformation that relies solely on a government-mandated version of reality risks silencing legitimate discourse.

Such measures often lead to the criminalization of critics or a pervasive climate of fear, as evidenced in late August 2025, when hundreds of protesters were detained on the charge of incitement for what was effectively a legitimate exercise of freedom of expression.

In today’s world, the monopoly on information has been shattered: Every citizen is now a producer and distributor of content. If information contradicting the state’s position is labeled as "foreign propaganda", the result is an information monopoly that violates the constitutional rights to know and access information, which are protected by both the Press Law and the Law on Public Information Disclosure.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The country’s digital landscape is expanding at a staggering rate. Data from the Indonesian Internet Providers Association (APJII) show that the number of internet users reached 229 million in 2025, representing a penetration rate of over 80 percent. However, this rise in connectivity is shadowed by a troubling decline in digital literacy, which dropped to 49.28 points in 2025.

Popular

Attempt to smuggle thousands of birds into Bali thwarted

Attempt to smuggle thousands of birds into Bali thwarted
Davos narrative and domestic realities: Indonesia’s split story

Davos narrative and domestic realities: Indonesia’s split story
Reform team weighs placing police under ministry

Reform team weighs placing police under ministry

Related Articles

Direct local elections must stand, they improve public health services

Online critic found guilty in August riots but walks free from prison

Indonesia assumes UN Human Rights Council presidency amid domestic criticism

Related Article

Direct local elections must stand, they improve public health services

Online critic found guilty in August riots but walks free from prison

Indonesia assumes UN Human Rights Council presidency amid domestic criticism

Saudi Arabia sets executions record in 2025, putting 356 people to death

EU countries approve year-long delay to deforestation law

Popular

Attempt to smuggle thousands of birds into Bali thwarted

Attempt to smuggle thousands of birds into Bali thwarted
Davos narrative and domestic realities: Indonesia’s split story

Davos narrative and domestic realities: Indonesia’s split story
Reform team weighs placing police under ministry

Reform team weighs placing police under ministry

More in Opinion

 View more
Activists rally at the South Jakarta District Court on Oct. 27, 2025, after the court rejected fellow activist Delpedro Marhaen’s pretrial motion against the police for naming him a suspect of inciting riots during the August protests without due process.
Academia

The information monopoly: Why the disinformation bill threatens human rights
Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Djiwandono speaks before the press in the ministry's Jakarta headquarters on Sep. 11, 2024.
Opinion

Analysis: Appointment of Prabowo’s nephew tests BI independence
Air Force fighter jet pilots prepare to fly a Rafale aircraft at Escadron de Transformation Rafale (ETR) 3/4 Aquitaine, Base Aérienne 113, Saint-Dizier, France, in this file photo.
Editorial

Unifying a diverse air fleet

Highlight
Ahmad Rohimat, 30, collects belongings from his damaged house following a landslide due to heavy rains in Pasir Langu village, West Bandung regency, West Java province, Indonesia, January 27, 2026.
Archipelago

Unchecked plantations, construction fuel deadly West Java landslide
Sky warriors: Indonesian Air Force fighter jet pilots prepare to fly a Rafale aircraft at Escadron de Transformation Rafale (ETR) 3/4 Aquitaine, Base Aérienne 113, Saint-Dizier, France, on Wednesday.
Editorial

Unifying a diverse air fleet
Up for the job: Bank Indonesia (BI) deputy governor nominee Thomas “Tommy” Djiwandono prepares to attend a confirmation hearing at House of Representatives Commission XI overseeing financial affairs at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta, on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026. Tommy, who currently serves as deputy finance minister, was one of three candidates proposed by President Prabowo Subianto for the post.
Economy

BI appointee Tommy suggests pro-growth stance in monetary policy

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Air Force welcomes three new Rafale jets
Academia

The information monopoly: Why the disinformation bill threatens human rights
Opinion

Analysis: Appointment of Prabowo’s nephew tests BI independence
Archipelago

As forests shrink in Bogor, a family defies the odds to grow trees
Regulations

BYD, VinFast to start local EV production in March, govt says
Politics

Police chief opposes proposal to place police under ministry
Archipelago

Unchecked plantations, construction fuel deadly West Java landslide
Editorial

Unifying a diverse air fleet
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

The information monopoly: Why the disinformation bill threatens human rights

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.