Neon crescent: Navigating faith and fasting in the heart of Las Vegas

Giving season: Muslims share food and drinks during iftar on Feb. 20, 2026, as they gather to perform the tarawih (Ramadan evening prayers) at Times Square in New York City, the United States. (AFP/Getty Images/Spencer Platt)

For young Muslims, the urban, commercial environment of Las Vegas does not just challenge their faith; it transforms how they express it.

E very Ramadan, millions of Muslims journey to the tranquil, ancient deserts of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, to reconnect with the roots of their faith. However, in late February, as conflict intensified in the Middle East, the traditional pilgrimage routes became more difficult for many to navigate. It was during this time that I found myself heading toward a different kind of desert, one defined not by ancient stone, but by towering glass and flickering neon.

When I shared my plans with a journalist during a Fulbright interview, she laughed, a genuine, startled laugh. To the outside world, Las Vegas in the United States is the antithesis of Islamic piety. It is "Sin City", a landscape of 24/7 indulgence, high-stakes gambling and a marketing persona built on the very sensory distractions that Ramadan asks believers to shun.

Yet, my visit was not a vacation from faith, but a study of it. Having visited Mecca several times to "reexperience the traditions of the founding fathers and mothers of Islam", I wanted to see how that same tradition survives, and thrives, in a modern urban wilderness.

While Muslims make up less than 1 percent of Nevada state's population, the community is a robust and growing collective of over 10,000 people. This population is a microcosm of the global Ummah: a tapestry of immigrants from Pakistan, the Middle East and North Africa, alongside a dedicated community of US converts. Together, they must navigate a city that never sleeps, where the call to prayer is often drowned out by the chime of slot machines.

The physical challenge of Ramadan in the south of Nevada state cannot be overstated. When the holy month falls during the summer, temperatures regularly exceed 43 degrees Celsius. For the faithful, this means 13 to 15 hours of abstinence from water in a climate that leeches moisture from the body.

To manage this climate challenge, many local Muslims have developed a culture of "physical endurance" akin to the American football preseason. It is common to hear of believers taking ice-cold showers or wearing water-soaked undershirts to maintain their core temperature during the long afternoon hours before the sun finally dips behind the Spring Mountains.

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The tension of the "Neon Crescent" is most visible in the hospitality industry. Las Vegas is a 24/7 service-based economy, and many of its workers are Muslim. Imagine the discipline required to serve cocktails on a casino floor or balance trays of gourmet food in a five-star restaurant while maintaining a total fast.