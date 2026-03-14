When geopolitics fractures the world, culture keeps societies whole

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
In a world fractured by geopolitical rivalry and rising polarization, the quiet resilience of cultural expression, from Aceh to the global stage, may be the most enduring foundation for social peace.
rom Eastern Europe to the Middle East and the Indo-Pacific, global politics today is increasingly defined by tension and fragmentation. Armed conflicts, like the one now unfolding in the Middle East, persist; ideological polarization deepens, and narratives of identity grow more rigid. Even societies far from active battlefields feel the consequences as public discourse becomes more divided and social trust more fragile.
Governments and international institutions are expected to manage these crises through diplomacy, law and policy. Yet history suggests that the deeper foundations of social stability rarely emerge from institutions alone. They also grow from cultural processes: the ways communities interpret difference, sustain collective memory and negotiate values across generations.
In many societies, art quietly performs this work. The experience of Aceh province, offers a reminder that cultural expression can play an important role in sustaining social resilience during times of uncertainty.
The anthropologist Clifford Geertz once described culture as a “web of significance” that humans themselves create and inhabit. Within these webs, artistic traditions function not merely as entertainment but as systems through which communities interpret their histories, ethics and identities. Songs, narrative poetry and ritual performances often encode historical memory and moral reflection; they transmit values and shared experiences in ways that formal institutions rarely can.
In Aceh, musical and poetic traditions frequently weave together stories of struggle, reflections on social dilemmas and guidance on communal ethics. Performances recount episodes from the past while offering subtle commentary on the present. Rather than prescribing rigid rules, these artistic forms cultivate ethical sensibilities through aesthetic experience.
This understanding resonates with contemporary discussions of transdisciplinary knowledge. The late scholar Julie Thompson Klein argued that knowledge relevant to complex societal challenges often exists beyond universities and policy institutions, embedded instead in cultural practices and community traditions. Traditional arts, in this sense, are not only cultural heritage; they are reservoirs of social knowledge.
Acehnese society has long been shaped by the interaction between Islamic norms and customary traditions known as adat. This relationship is captured in the well-known proverb: adat bak poe teumeureuhom, hukom bak syiah kuala, reflecting the complementary roles of custom and religious authority. Legal scholars describe such arrangements as "legal pluralism." The late anthropologist Sally Engle Merry defines this as the coexistence of multiple normative systems within the same social environment.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.