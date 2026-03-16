TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Fuel price hike in the cards if budget ‘can’t bear’ oil subsidy
Raw catfish sparks nationwide shutdown of free-meal kitchens
Literate, independent and abused: Indonesian women’s hidden reality
Women question legal protection as gender violence rages on
Something's gotta give

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Fuel price hike in the cards if budget ‘can’t bear’ oil subsidy
Raw catfish sparks nationwide shutdown of free-meal kitchens
Literate, independent and abused: Indonesian women’s hidden reality
Women question legal protection as gender violence rages on
Something's gotta give

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

ASEAN at 60: Why the region needs a visionary secretary-general

ASEAN needs a secretary-general that can act as both secretary and general - someone capable of convening difficult conversations, anticipating emerging conflicts and articulating a compelling vision for ASEAN’s role in the world.

John Blaxland and Noor Huda Ismail (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Singapore
Mon, March 16, 2026 Published on Mar. 13, 2026 Published on 2026-03-13T16:23:58+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
The ASEAN secretariat building in Jakarta was inaugurated in August 2019 in conjunction with the 52nd anniversary of ASEAN. The ASEAN secretariat building in Jakarta was inaugurated in August 2019 in conjunction with the 52nd anniversary of ASEAN. (JP/Seto Wardhana)

A

s ASEAN approaches its sixth decade, the region finds itself at a crossroads. The world that shaped ASEAN’s founding in 1967 no longer exists. Yet the institution built during that era now sits at the center of one of the most consequential geopolitical arenas of the 21st century.

Southeast Asia is no longer merely a cluster of developing states navigating post-colonial transitions. It is a region of more than 700 million people, one of the fastest-growing economic zones in the world and a strategic maritime crossroads connecting the Indian and Pacific Oceans. In many ways, ASEAN has quietly evolved into what might be described as a proto–great power.

But potential alone does not guarantee relevance.

Today the region faces an intensifying strategic rivalry between the United States and China, escalating maritime tensions in the South China Sea, growing climate threats and rapid technological disruption driven by artificial intelligence and digital transformation. These pressures will shape Southeast Asia’s stability over the next 30 to 40 years.

In this new environment, ASEAN’s traditional diplomatic habits - consensus, quiet consultation and the much-invoked “ASEAN Way” - may no longer be sufficient on their own. The region needs stronger institutional capacity and more strategic leadership if it is to navigate an increasingly turbulent world.

One starting point lies in strengthening the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

For most of its history, the secretariat has functioned largely as an administrative body coordinating meetings and implementing decisions made by member states. This structure made sense when ASEAN’s main objective was confidence-building among neighbors who were still learning to trust one another.

Popular

Fuel price hike in the cards if budget ‘can’t bear’ oil subsidy

Fuel price hike in the cards if budget ‘can’t bear’ oil subsidy
Raw catfish sparks nationwide shutdown of free-meal kitchens

Raw catfish sparks nationwide shutdown of free-meal kitchens
Literate, independent and abused: Indonesian women’s hidden reality

Literate, independent and abused: Indonesian women’s hidden reality

Related Articles

The case for a long-term ASEAN envoy on Myanmar

Strikes without shield: Indonesia cannot mediate what it cannot survive

Beyond Board of Peace: Jakarta secures $38.4b trade deal

Related Article

The case for a long-term ASEAN envoy on Myanmar

Strikes without shield: Indonesia cannot mediate what it cannot survive

Beyond Board of Peace: Jakarta secures $38.4b trade deal

Coffee regions hit by extra days of extreme heat: scientists

From the US-led rules-based order to multipolar international law

Popular

Fuel price hike in the cards if budget ‘can’t bear’ oil subsidy

Fuel price hike in the cards if budget ‘can’t bear’ oil subsidy
Raw catfish sparks nationwide shutdown of free-meal kitchens

Raw catfish sparks nationwide shutdown of free-meal kitchens
Literate, independent and abused: Indonesian women’s hidden reality

Literate, independent and abused: Indonesian women’s hidden reality

More in Opinion

 View more
A phone user shops online on Oct. 13, 2025, for shoes in Semarang, Central Java.
Academia

Trust as the new currency of Indonesia’s e-commerce
Relatives celebrate with a family member after he was released from Insein prison in Yangon, Myanmar, on March 2, 2026 to mark Peasants' Day. Myanmar's military junta on March 2 announced amnesties for more than 7,000 prisoners convicted of financing or sheltering a “terrorist group“, a designation it has used to outlaw pro-democracy factions opposing its rule.
Academia

Prisoner ‘amnesty’ is no sign of reform in Myanmar
The ASEAN secretariat building in Jakarta was inaugurated in August 2019 in conjunction with the 52nd anniversary of ASEAN.
Academia

ASEAN at 60: Why the region needs a visionary secretary-general

Highlight
Activists hold placards during a rally against the US demand for South Korea to deploy troops to the Strait of Hormuz, outside the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, March 16, 2026.
Middle East and Africa

Trump pressures NATO, China over Iran's closure of key waterway
Activists hold posters during a demonstration in support of Andrie Yunus, a staff member of the human rights NGO KONTRAS (Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence), who was attacked with acid by an unidentified person, in Yogyakarta, March 14, 2026.
Editorial

A cowardly attack
A photograph shows the site of an overnight Israeli airstrike that targeted the Haret Hreik neighborhood of Beirut's southern suburbs, on March 14, 2026.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia denounces Israeli attacks in Lebanon

The Latest

 View more
Sports

No need for a major label, The Players Championship stands on its own
Economy

Govt looks to spending cuts, deficit increase ‘only for crisis’
Economy

RI, Japan ink strategic pacts on critical minerals, nuclear power
Entertainment

'One Battle After Another' dominates Oscars
Economy

Plastic packaging costs surge due to Iran war, squeezing food producers
Warm Takes

When a gift is never just a gift
Middle East and Africa

Trump pressures NATO, China over Iran's closure of key waterway
Economy

Trump says he has 'absolute right' to charge tariffs in another form
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

ASEAN at 60: Why the region needs a visionary secretary-general

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.