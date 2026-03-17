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Streets, screens and gavels: Indonesia’s new cycle of contention

The pulse of Indonesian democracy has moved to three arenas of contention: the asphalt of the streets, the viral volatility of social media and the high-stakes theater of the courtroom.

AD Agung Sulistyo (The Jakarta Post)
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Tue, March 17, 2026 Published on Mar. 15, 2026 Published on 2026-03-15T12:27:42+07:00

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(From left to right) Activists Delpedro Marhaen, Muzaffar Salim, Syahdan Husein and Khariq Anhar pose on March 6 ahead of the verdict hearing against them at the Central Jakarta District Court in Jakarta. The judges acquit the defendants of all charges of incitement during nationwide anti-government protests in August 2025 that later turned into riots. (From left to right) Activists Delpedro Marhaen, Muzaffar Salim, Syahdan Husein and Khariq Anhar pose on March 6 ahead of the verdict hearing against them at the Central Jakarta District Court in Jakarta. The judges acquit the defendants of all charges of incitement during nationwide anti-government protests in August 2025 that later turned into riots. (Antara/Bayu Pratama S)

I

ndonesia’s recent political climate is often suffocated by sanitized labels: democratic backsliding, shrinking civic space or authoritarian turns. While these terms carry the weight of truth, they are increasingly insufficient to capture the raw, tectonic shift currently destabilizing the nation’s political landscape. 

As the formal opposition weakens, democratic contestation shifts to civil society. When formal political structures become echo chambers for the elite, dissent does not vanish. It simply metastasizes elsewhere.

The most consequential political battles in Indonesia are no longer being fought under the grand arches of the House of Representatives or within the hushed corridors of ministries. Instead, the pulse of Indonesian democracy has moved to three arenas of contention: the asphalt of the streets, the viral volatility of social media and the high-stakes theater of the courtroom.

This shift is a symptom of institutional democracy failure. 

The nationwide protests in mid-2025 served as a brutal wake-up call for the administration of President Prabowo Subianto. These demonstrations were not merely a critique of specific policies. They were an eruption of long-simmering public frustration that the formal political apparatus could no longer contain. In many cities in Indonesia, students and activists reclaimed public spaces, signaling that the spirit of Reformasi is not a relic of 1998, but a living, breathing necessity.

The government’s response - a wave of arrests targeting nearly a thousand individuals - revealed a classic reflex of insecurity. By detaining student organizers and digital commentators alike, the state attempted to decapitate a movement that has no single head. 

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However, the subsequent acquittal of several key figures months later exposed a critical crack in the state’s armor: the judiciary’s refusal to fully surrender to executive whims. These trials were not just about the fate of individuals. They were a battle for the very soul of the right to disagree.

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