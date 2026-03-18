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The smart way to food security isn’t self-sufficiency

Producing food is not the same as ensuring people can eat. The difference lies not in production but in income levels, logistics, market integration and purchasing power.

Mohamad Ikhsan (The Jakarta Post)
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Wed, March 18, 2026 Published on Mar. 16, 2026 Published on 2026-03-16T17:33:39+07:00

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Farmers plant rice in a paddy field on June 28, 2025, in Lambaro, Aceh. Farmers plant rice in a paddy field on June 28, 2025, in Lambaro, Aceh. (AFP/Chaideer Mahyuddin)

Food security debates in Indonesia often begin with a powerful but misleading idea: a country is secure only if it can feed itself.

Yet global evidence tells a very different story. Consider Singapore. It is widely regarded as one of the countries with the strongest food security systems in the world, despite producing almost no food domestically. If food security simply meant self-sufficiency, Singapore should be extremely vulnerable. In fact, the opposite is true.

This paradox highlights an important lesson: food security is not the same as food self-sufficiency. Countries such as Singapore, Japan and Norway rely heavily on food imports but consistently rank among the top performers in global food security indicators. Meanwhile, several countries with large agricultural sectors still face serious food insecurity due to poverty, weak distribution systems and institutional constraints.

Producing food is not the same as ensuring people can eat. The difference lies not in production but in income levels, logistics, market integration and purchasing power.

This insight is not new. More than four decades ago, Nobel laureate Amartya Sen transformed how economists understand famine and food security. In his classic work Poverty and Famines, Sen showed that hunger does not always occur because food is unavailable. In many historical famines, food supplies were adequate, but certain groups lost the economic means to access them.

Sen introduced the concept of “entitlements.” Households obtain food through several channels: producing it themselves, purchasing it in markets, earning income through labor or receiving transfers from others or the state. When these channels collapse, because of unemployment, rising prices, or declining incomes, people can lose access to food even when the overall supply remains sufficient.

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This perspective shifts the policy focus from production to access. Indonesia’s development history also offers lessons on strengthening food security through broader economic policy.

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