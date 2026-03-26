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Why Indonesia’s strategic autonomy goes unrecognized

Indonesia is transforming from a quiet diplomat into a "status-affirming" middle power, using proactive hedging to secure strategic autonomy in a multipolar world. By reviving the "Bandung Spirit," Jakarta can lead a global coalition of middle powers to restrain major-power conflict and build a more equitable international order.

Ararat Kostanian (The Jakarta Post)
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Depok, West Java
Thu, March 26, 2026 Published on Mar. 24, 2026 Published on 2026-03-24T13:47:42+07:00

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President Prabowo Subianto (left) speaks to United States President Donald Trump on Feb. 19 during the signing of the US-Indonesia Agreement on Reciprocal Tariffs (ART) in Washington, DC. President Prabowo Subianto (left) speaks to United States President Donald Trump on Feb. 19 during the signing of the US-Indonesia Agreement on Reciprocal Tariffs (ART) in Washington, DC. (Courtesy of Presidential Secretariat/White House)

L

ately, Indonesia’s foreign policy has faced waves of criticism, as well as cautious praise, from intellectual figures, religious institutions and Islamic parties following its participation in the United States President Donald Trump-led Board of Peace (BoP).

Critics argue that by joining the BoP, Indonesia is abandoning its traditional bebas aktif (independent and active) foreign policy and aligning itself with a pro-US bloc. They contend this move results in unnecessary spending, leads to trade agreements that favor the US over Indonesia and alienates the nation from its historical role in defending Palestinian rights in the struggle for an internationally recognized independent state.

Historically, the decolonization era of President Sukarno was a defining phenomenon for the non-Western world; during that period, the Palestinian issue was supported through both clear political and ideological frameworks.

Nevertheless, despite this cloud of criticism, Indonesia’s enrollment in the BoP has received pragmatic scholarly evaluation. For instance, Moch. Faisal Karim of the Indonesian International Islamic University (UIII), has acknowledged the rational frustration regarding the isolation of Palestinians in discussions about their future. However, he notes that Indonesia’s participation in such global gatherings is primarily about gaining strategic flexibility.

Indonesia’s stated willingness to withdraw if Palestinian demands are not fulfilled, and President Prabowo Subianto’s recent call to halt membership in the BoP if the war on Iran continues, are clear indications of its middle-power positioning.

These are status-affirming actions: a demand for advanced recognition in the international arena conceptualized through the conduct of proactive hedging. Ambitious middle powers like Indonesia must be ready to take actions that serve their national interests and deliver the strategic autonomy necessary for a status-affirming stance on the global stage.

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Indonesia has previously succeeded in moving closer to the BRICS founding nations, showcasing a strategic move beneficial for diversifying its economy while refraining from joining any specific bloc. Simultaneously, it has signed a strategic partnership with Australia to cooperate in military and security domains.

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