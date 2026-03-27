TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Govt mulls lifting deficit cap amid high oil price
Streets, screens and gavels: Indonesia’s new cycle of contention
Resilience in a rough world
Police rescue 64 tourists stranded on tourism island
Pressure for military accountability, reform grows after acid attack on activist

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Govt mulls lifting deficit cap amid high oil price
Streets, screens and gavels: Indonesia’s new cycle of contention
Resilience in a rough world
Police rescue 64 tourists stranded on tourism island
Pressure for military accountability, reform grows after acid attack on activist

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Geoeconomic headwinds fracture ASEAN neutrality

Once viewed as a bulwark of neutrality, ASEAN has shown it can be divided when external economic pressure is applied.

Arrizal Jaknanihan (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, March 27, 2026 Published on Mar. 25, 2026 Published on 2026-03-25T11:38:49+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Coordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto (third right) leads the Indonesian delegation during a meeting with United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer (fourth left) in Washington, US, on Feb. 19 where the US-Indonesia Agreement on Reciprocal Tariffs (ART) was signed by both officials. Coordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto (third right) leads the Indonesian delegation during a meeting with United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer (fourth left) in Washington, US, on Feb. 19 where the US-Indonesia Agreement on Reciprocal Tariffs (ART) was signed by both officials. (Courtesy of Presidential Secretariat/Kris)

T

he signing of the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade (ART) between Indonesia and the United States on Feb. 19 has raised serious concern regarding the erosion of sovereignty in Indonesia’s foreign policymaking. By requiring Indonesia to align its domestic regulations with Washington’s security interests, the ART does more than just compromise Jakarta’s "free and active" doctrine; it tarnishes ASEAN’s collective reputation as a zone of peace, freedom and neutrality amid escalating great power rivalry.

The ability of Southeast Asian nations to navigate global competition has traditionally rested on two pillars: a persistent refusal to "take sides" and a commitment to regional unity in the face of external pressure.

However, nearly a year after the US first announced its global tariff strategy on April 2, 2025, those pillars have begun to fracture. The varied responses to the ART framework demonstrate a growing willingness among member states to sacrifice regional solidarity for individual economic survival.

This fracture did not occur overnight. Initially, ASEAN’s response showed signs of resilience. Just a week after the 2025 tariff announcement, the bloc issued a joint statement asserting "open economic regionalism" and established the ASEAN Geoeconomic Taskforce under the Malaysian chairmanship. These moves highlighted the grouping’s adaptive ability to manage the growing economic-security nexus.

However, as geoeconomic headwinds intensified, it became clear that pragmatism frequently trumps idealism. The indispensability of the US market forced Indonesia and its neighbors to consider non-reciprocal concessions to save their export-dependent economies.

Competitive pressure—specifically from fellow ASEAN members who rely on the same manufacturing exports—prevented collective action. Instead of a unified front, nations opted for bilateral negotiations to secure better deals than their regional competitors, even when such deals demanded a compromise of their neutrality.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The ART demands more than just commercial facilitation; it mandates an alignment with US security enforcement. These deals essentially facilitate the extraterritorial application of US security measures on Southeast Asian soil.

Popular

Govt mulls lifting deficit cap amid high oil price

Govt mulls lifting deficit cap amid high oil price
Streets, screens and gavels: Indonesia’s new cycle of contention

Streets, screens and gavels: Indonesia’s new cycle of contention
Resilience in a rough world

Resilience in a rough world

Related Articles

Troubled Board of Peace

Thai tanker safely transits Strait of Hormuz after talks with Iran

US expected to send thousands more soldiers to Middle East

Related Article

Troubled Board of Peace

Thai tanker safely transits Strait of Hormuz after talks with Iran

US expected to send thousands more soldiers to Middle East

Prabowo affirms support for Palestinian cause

Indonesia’s strategic autonomy in a fragmented global order

Popular

Govt mulls lifting deficit cap amid high oil price

Govt mulls lifting deficit cap amid high oil price
Streets, screens and gavels: Indonesia’s new cycle of contention

Streets, screens and gavels: Indonesia’s new cycle of contention
Resilience in a rough world

Resilience in a rough world

More in Opinion

 View more
QatarEnergy's liquefied natural gas (LNG) production facilities were in operation on March 2 amid the US-Israeli war on Iran, in Ras Laffan Industrial City, Qatar.
Academia

Iran war deals harder blow to natural gas than oil
Coordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto (third right) leads the Indonesian delegation during a meeting with United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer (fourth left) in Washington, US, on Feb. 19 where the US-Indonesia Agreement on Reciprocal Tariffs (ART) was signed by both officials.
Academia

Geoeconomic headwinds fracture ASEAN neutrality
A worker monitors production on Aug. 2, 2024, at the nickel smelter of PT Vale Indonesia in Sorowako, South Sulawesi. Nickel is a key component in the batteries of electric vehicles, and Indonesia is both the world’s largest producer and home to the biggest known reserves globally.
Academia

The high stakes of Indonesia’s progressive mining royalties

Highlight
An activist light up a candle during a prayer for Andrie Yunus, a Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (Kontras) activist targeted in an acid attack, in front of the National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM) in Jakarta on March 17, 2026.
Politics

TNI intelligence chief’s resignation ‘not enough’, civil groups say
A protester from an alliance of students and civil society groups holds a poster during a demonstration about the Board of Peace (BoP) outside the parliament building in Jakarta, Friday, on March 6, 2026. Protesters condemned strikes by the United States and Israel against Iran, saying they violate international law and global peace, and urged the government to review Indonesia’s agreement in the Board of Peace (BoP) charter, which they said does not align with the mandate of the United Nations Security Council.
Editorial

Troubled Board of Peace
Briefing: Prabowo Subianto (left) speaks with several senior journalists, economists and analysts on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at his private residence in Hambalang, Bogor regency, West Java.
Regulations

Prabowo vows to defend national interests as US trade deal draws scrutiny

The Latest

 View more
Weekend Five

5 shows not from Hollywood that you can relate to
Companies

Cathay Pacific raises fuel surcharge on all flights by 34%
Middle East and Africa

Iran letting Malaysian oil tankers through Hormuz strait: Anwar
Companies

Ministry's planned PNM takeover may happen this year, Purbaya says
Academia

Iran war deals harder blow to natural gas than oil
Asia & Pacific

Cyclone triggers outages at major Australian LNG plants
Academia

Geoeconomic headwinds fracture ASEAN neutrality
Americas

Trump says ordering airport security workers be paid
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Geoeconomic headwinds fracture ASEAN neutrality

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.