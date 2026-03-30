TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Troubled Board of Peace
Prabowo vows to defend national interests as US trade deal draws scrutiny
Why Indonesia’s strategic autonomy goes unrecognized
WTO members try to close gap between US, India on e-commerce tariff moratorium
At least 8 million join anti-Trump protests in US

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Troubled Board of Peace
Prabowo vows to defend national interests as US trade deal draws scrutiny
Why Indonesia’s strategic autonomy goes unrecognized
WTO members try to close gap between US, India on e-commerce tariff moratorium
At least 8 million join anti-Trump protests in US

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

A ‘reciprocal’ trade deal that isn’t

In the 2026 Indonesia–US Agreement on Reciprocal Trade, the phrase “Indonesia shall” appears more than 200 times. “United States shall” appears only nine times. The agreement may not hold up under international law.

Muhammad Ikhsan Alia (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
360info/Padang
Mon, March 30, 2026 Published on Mar. 17, 2026 Published on 2026-03-17T19:29:23+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
President Prabowo Subianto (left) speaks to United States President Donald Trump on Feb. 19 during the signing of the United States-Indonesia Agreement on Reciprocal Tariffs (ART) in Washington, DC. President Prabowo Subianto (left) speaks to United States President Donald Trump on Feb. 19 during the signing of the United States-Indonesia Agreement on Reciprocal Tariffs (ART) in Washington, DC. (Courtesy of Presidential Secretariat/White House)

T

he Agreement on Reciprocal Trade (ART), signed by Indonesia and the United States in February, has triggered wide debate among legal scholars, economists and policymakers.

In international treaty law, two principles exist in constant tension: pacta sunt servanda, meaning agreements must be honored, and rebus sic stantibus, meaning a treaty binds only as long as the conditions that created it remain the same. ART is a case where these two principles collide.

The word “reciprocal” in the agreement’s title is a diplomatic label that hides more than it explains. The phrase “Indonesia shall” appears more than 200 times across 45 pages, while “United States shall” appears only nine times. This 22‑to‑1 ratio reflects a built-in imbalance of power written into binding obligations.

Indonesia agreed to remove tariffs on 99 percent of US goods, buy energy, agricultural products and commercial aircraft worth US$33–38 billion, and give up control over its digital regulations, including removing taxes on US digital service companies and duties on electronic transmissions.

The US offered a 19 percent tariff rate on Indonesian exports. That rate turned out to be higher than the standard 10–15 percent applied to all other countries after the US Supreme Court struck down the IEEPA tariff system the next morning. Indonesia negotiated for months to secure a worse result than it would have received by doing nothing.

The ART contains legal weaknesses across three areas. Each one alone is enough to justify renegotiation, and together they form a strong argument that is hard to dismiss.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

First, the agreement’s basic foundation is flawed. The ART was created under the pressure of a threatened 32 percent tariff imposed through the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), which the US Supreme Court declared unconstitutional on Feb. 20 in a 6–3 ruling. 

Popular

Troubled Board of Peace

Troubled Board of Peace
Prabowo vows to defend national interests as US trade deal draws scrutiny

Prabowo vows to defend national interests as US trade deal draws scrutiny
Why Indonesia’s strategic autonomy goes unrecognized

Why Indonesia’s strategic autonomy goes unrecognized

Related Articles

Geoeconomic headwinds fracture ASEAN neutrality

Military intelligence chief steps down following acid attack on activist

Planned salary cuts for public officials welcomed

Related Article

Geoeconomic headwinds fracture ASEAN neutrality

Military intelligence chief steps down following acid attack on activist

Planned salary cuts for public officials welcomed

The arithmetic of ceasefire: What would it take to exit the abyss?

Indonesia still seeks to ratify ART despite US trade probes

Popular

Troubled Board of Peace

Troubled Board of Peace
Prabowo vows to defend national interests as US trade deal draws scrutiny

Prabowo vows to defend national interests as US trade deal draws scrutiny
Why Indonesia’s strategic autonomy goes unrecognized

Why Indonesia’s strategic autonomy goes unrecognized

More in Opinion

 View more
President Prabowo Subianto (left) speaks to United States President Donald Trump on Feb. 19 during the signing of the United States-Indonesia Agreement on Reciprocal Tariffs (ART) in Washington, DC.
Academia

A ‘reciprocal’ trade deal that isn’t
A worker stacks rolls of fabric ready for export on April 15, 2025, at the Trisula Textile Industries factory in Cimahi, West Java.
Academia

Facing Section 301, ASEAN must reform systems
A phone user looks at an anti-vaccine “pure blood” Facebook group on Jan. 20, 2023, in Los Angeles, the United States. Vaccine skeptics refusing transfusions for life-saving surgery, closed Facebook groups inciting violence over “tainted” blood, a global campaign to connect unvaccinated donors and surging COVID-19 misinformation has spawned a so-called “pure blood” movement.
Academia

Questioning truth in the post-truth era

Highlight
Heralding destruction: Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli air strike on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, that targeted the southern Lebanese village of Dayr Seryan.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesian UN peacekeeper killed, some injured in southern Lebanon
An employee walks in the courtyard of Wisma Danantara Indonesia, Jakarta, on Sept. 8, 2025.
Editorial

Get Danantara back on track
Face the justice: Samin Tan, owner of PT Asmin Koalindo Tuhup, sits inside a detainee vehicle after questioning at the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) in Jakarta on Saturday. The AGO has named him a suspect in an alleged corruption case involving irregularities in coal mining management in Murung Raya regency, for continuing mining and selling coal despite his permit being revoked in 2017.
Politics

AGO arrests coal tycoon Samin Tan in mining permit graft case

The Latest

 View more
Academia

A ‘reciprocal’ trade deal that isn’t
Middle East and Africa

Indonesian UN peacekeeper killed, some injured in southern Lebanon
Asia & Pacific

Air China resumes flights to North Korea after 6-year pause
Academia

Facing Section 301, ASEAN must reform systems
Middle East and Africa

Pakistan prepares to host peace talks as Iran accuses US of ground assault plans
Americas

Russian tanker nears Cuba with much-needed oil as Trump softens tone
Regulations

WTO talks end in deadlock after Brazil blocks deal over e-commerce duties
Academia

Questioning truth in the post-truth era
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

A ‘reciprocal’ trade deal that isn’t

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.