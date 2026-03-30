TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Troubled Board of Peace
Prabowo vows to defend national interests as US trade deal draws scrutiny
Why Indonesia’s strategic autonomy goes unrecognized
WTO members try to close gap between US, India on e-commerce tariff moratorium
At least 8 million join anti-Trump protests in US

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Troubled Board of Peace
Prabowo vows to defend national interests as US trade deal draws scrutiny
Why Indonesia’s strategic autonomy goes unrecognized
WTO members try to close gap between US, India on e-commerce tariff moratorium
At least 8 million join anti-Trump protests in US

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

The strategic repositioning of the TNI: From ‘Reformasi’ to 2045

As we navigate a volatile global order, the military’s role is evolving from post-authoritarian survival to strategic maturation. To secure its democratic future by 2045, the country must bridge the gap between necessary military adaptation and the urgent need for a comprehensive national security framework.

Wibawanto Nugroho Widodo (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, March 30, 2026 Published on Mar. 28, 2026 Published on 2026-03-28T12:16:57+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Indonesian Military (TNI) personnel and local residents collect trash on Feb. 15, 2026, during a community cleanup on Kenjeran Beach in Surabaya, East Java. The initiative had been launched by President Prabowo Subianto for regular cleanups by regional administrations and local communities. Indonesian Military (TNI) personnel and local residents collect trash on Feb. 15, 2026, during a community cleanup on Kenjeran Beach in Surabaya, East Java. The initiative had been launched by President Prabowo Subianto for regular cleanups by regional administrations and local communities. (Antara/Didik Suhartono)

I

ndonesia’s democratic consolidation has entered a decisive phase. More than two decades after the Reform Era movement reshaped the nation’s political landscape, the central issue is no longer whether the Indonesian Military (TNI) should withdraw from politics, that principle is now widely accepted. Instead, the question is how the military should be repositioned within a democratic state facing increasingly complex, multidimensional and evolving security challenges.

This question is neither trivial nor purely administrative; it sits at the nexus of democracy, statecraft and national survival. The answer will determine not only the trajectory of civil-military relations in Indonesia but also the country’s capacity to emerge as a credible, democratic regional power and simultaneously a high-income nation by 2045.

At its core, the repositioning of the TNI must not be interpreted as a deviation from the Reform Era agenda initiated in 1998. On the contrary, it represents its logical continuation and strategic maturation.

The normative foundation of TNI reform remains deeply influenced by the ideas of the late Agus Widjojo, former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, and former defense minister Juwono Sudarsono, who passed away on Saturday. Their intellectual contributions during the transition period helped define a new path for civil-military relations. By dismantling the dwifungsi (dual function) doctrine, establishing clear civilian supremacy and transforming the TNI into a professional defense institution, they provided an indispensable blueprint for reform. These principles remain the bedrock of the modern state.

Yet, Indonesia today operates in a fundamentally different strategic environment from that of 1998. Twenty-eight years later, in 2026, Indonesia is no longer a fragile post-authoritarian state preoccupied with internal consolidation. It is an emerging middle power navigating geopolitical competition, technological disruption and an increasingly fragmented global order. The demands placed upon the state, and by extension its military, have expanded accordingly.

A significant structural challenge lies in Indonesia’s conceptual framework of security. The country continues to rely heavily on a state defense paradigm rooted in its post-colonial experience and revolutionary struggle. While effective in its time, this paradigm is no longer sufficient for contemporary threats.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Indonesia must move decisively toward a comprehensive national security framework. This shift is more than semantic; it represents a fundamental transformation in how the state protects its people and interests. As articulated by theorist Barry Buzan, modern security extends far beyond the military domain, encompassing political stability, economic resilience, societal cohesion and environmental sustainability.

Popular

Troubled Board of Peace

Troubled Board of Peace
Prabowo vows to defend national interests as US trade deal draws scrutiny

Prabowo vows to defend national interests as US trade deal draws scrutiny
Why Indonesia’s strategic autonomy goes unrecognized

Why Indonesia’s strategic autonomy goes unrecognized

Related Articles

What the Iran crisis means for middle powers

TNI restructuring raises eyebrows

Indonesia says Muslim countries support mediation bid as military put on alert

Related Article

What the Iran crisis means for middle powers

TNI restructuring raises eyebrows

Indonesia says Muslim countries support mediation bid as military put on alert

Police probe Rp 25 trillion money laundering linked to illegal gold mining

High-rise, high-risk plan

Popular

Troubled Board of Peace

Troubled Board of Peace
Prabowo vows to defend national interests as US trade deal draws scrutiny

Prabowo vows to defend national interests as US trade deal draws scrutiny
Why Indonesia’s strategic autonomy goes unrecognized

Why Indonesia’s strategic autonomy goes unrecognized

More in Opinion

 View more
President Prabowo Subianto (left) speaks to United States President Donald Trump on Feb. 19 during the signing of the United States-Indonesia Agreement on Reciprocal Tariffs (ART) in Washington, DC.
Academia

A ‘reciprocal’ trade deal that isn’t
A worker stacks rolls of fabric ready for export on April 15, 2025, at the Trisula Textile Industries factory in Cimahi, West Java.
Academia

Facing Section 301, ASEAN must reform systems
A phone user looks at an anti-vaccine “pure blood” Facebook group on Jan. 20, 2023, in Los Angeles, the United States. Vaccine skeptics refusing transfusions for life-saving surgery, closed Facebook groups inciting violence over “tainted” blood, a global campaign to connect unvaccinated donors and surging COVID-19 misinformation has spawned a so-called “pure blood” movement.
Academia

Questioning truth in the post-truth era

Highlight
Heralding destruction: Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli air strike on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, that targeted the southern Lebanese village of Dayr Seryan.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesian UN peacekeeper killed, some injured in southern Lebanon
An employee walks in the courtyard of Wisma Danantara Indonesia, Jakarta, on Sept. 8, 2025.
Editorial

Get Danantara back on track
Face the justice: Samin Tan, owner of PT Asmin Koalindo Tuhup, sits inside a detainee vehicle after questioning at the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) in Jakarta on Saturday. The AGO has named him a suspect in an alleged corruption case involving irregularities in coal mining management in Murung Raya regency, for continuing mining and selling coal despite his permit being revoked in 2017.
Politics

AGO arrests coal tycoon Samin Tan in mining permit graft case

The Latest

 View more
Academia

A ‘reciprocal’ trade deal that isn’t
Middle East and Africa

Indonesian UN peacekeeper killed, some injured in southern Lebanon
Asia & Pacific

Air China resumes flights to North Korea after 6-year pause
Academia

Facing Section 301, ASEAN must reform systems
Middle East and Africa

Pakistan prepares to host peace talks as Iran accuses US of ground assault plans
Americas

Russian tanker nears Cuba with much-needed oil as Trump softens tone
Regulations

WTO talks end in deadlock after Brazil blocks deal over e-commerce duties
Academia

Questioning truth in the post-truth era
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

The strategic repositioning of the TNI: From ‘Reformasi’ to 2045

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.