TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Troubled Board of Peace
Prabowo vows to defend national interests as US trade deal draws scrutiny
Why Indonesia’s strategic autonomy goes unrecognized
Videographer demands justice as he faces graft trial over project pricing
Bali Police urge tourists to take precautions after three rapes in as many days

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Troubled Board of Peace
Prabowo vows to defend national interests as US trade deal draws scrutiny
Why Indonesia’s strategic autonomy goes unrecognized
Videographer demands justice as he faces graft trial over project pricing
Bali Police urge tourists to take precautions after three rapes in as many days

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

After 20 years, it is time to amend the Citizenship Law

Though the 2006 Citizenship Law was hailed as a landmark in its day, it needs amending to reflect the modern-day realities of 2026 so Indonesians of diaspora communities and mixed marriages can contribute to and serve their homeland, if they choose.

Paschasius Hosti Prasetyadji (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, March 31, 2026 Published on Mar. 30, 2026 Published on 2026-03-30T08:09:04+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Diaspora children, wearing traditional dress from various local cultures, wave the national flag on Aug. 17, 2025, during a gathering in Islamabad to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Indonesian Independence Day. Diaspora children, wearing traditional dress from various local cultures, wave the national flag on Aug. 17, 2025, during a gathering in Islamabad to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Indonesian Independence Day. (Courtesy of /The Indonesian Embassy in Islamabad)

L

aw No. 12/2006 on citizenship of the Republic of Indonesia has served as a landmark piece of legislation for the past two decades, particularly for children of mixed-heritage families: those born from marriages between Indonesian citizens (WNI) and foreign nationals (WNA).

According to the Great Dictionary of the Indonesian Language (KBBI), mixed-heritage individuals represent the intersection of two cultures and often possess a unique dual identity that makes them natural global citizens. Meanwhile, the broader Indonesian diaspora, those who have migrated and settled abroad, continues to grow, forming a vast network of potential contributors to the nation’s future.

At its inception, the Citizenship Law was hailed as a milestone for human rights and gender equality in Indonesia and was highly revolutionary compared to its predecessor Law No. 62/1958. It provided long-overdue legal protection to Indonesian women married to foreign men, ensuring that their children were not rendered stateless or automatically foreign.

It also introduced the concept of limited dual citizenship, allowing these children to hold two passports until the age of 21. For 20 years, this served as a "role model" law.

However, the world in 2026 is vastly different from that in 2006. As the global economy becomes increasingly interconnected and technology erases physical borders, our citizenship framework must evolve. We are currently witnessing a war for talent where nations like Singapore, Germany and Australia are actively courting skilled young professionals.

If Indonesia does not adapt, we risk a massive "brain drain", where talented children of mixed heritage "flee" to other nations simply because our administrative processes are too rigid or their window of choice is too narrow.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

While the 2006 law was a step forward, it left significant gaps. For instance, mixed-heritage children born before the law’s passage were given a strict four-year window (Aug. 1, 2006, to Aug. 1, 2010) to determine their citizenship status. Many families, unaware of the deadline or caught in bureaucratic red tape, missed this window.

Popular

Troubled Board of Peace

Troubled Board of Peace
Prabowo vows to defend national interests as US trade deal draws scrutiny

Prabowo vows to defend national interests as US trade deal draws scrutiny
Why Indonesia’s strategic autonomy goes unrecognized

Why Indonesia’s strategic autonomy goes unrecognized

Related Articles

LPDP furor: Rethinking service beyond returning home

Analysis: Government's tax revenue slips, raising fiscal deficit pressures

Indonesia needs a stronger legal backbone for its subsea cables

Related Article

LPDP furor: Rethinking service beyond returning home

Analysis: Government's tax revenue slips, raising fiscal deficit pressures

Indonesia needs a stronger legal backbone for its subsea cables

Citizenship without certainty

Keep Danantara in check

Popular

Troubled Board of Peace

Troubled Board of Peace
Prabowo vows to defend national interests as US trade deal draws scrutiny

Prabowo vows to defend national interests as US trade deal draws scrutiny
Why Indonesia’s strategic autonomy goes unrecognized

Why Indonesia’s strategic autonomy goes unrecognized

More in Opinion

 View more
Tankers are docked at the Khor Fakkan Container Terminal on June 23, 2025, the only natural deep-sea port along the Strait of Hormuz and one of the major container ports in the Sharjah emirate, on the northeastern tip of the United Arab Emirates.
Academia

Iran’s oil windfall amid war exposes a broken energy order
Joris Bernard (CEO Danone Specialized Nutrition Indonesia) and Ray Wagiu Basrowi, MD, PhD (Medical Director Danone SN Indonesia; Founder Health Collaborative Center (HCC)) (Courtesy of Danone Indonesia)
Academia

Nutrition innovation with purpose
Media workers commemorate World Press Freedom Day on May 2, 2025, during a rally organized by the local chapter of the Alliance of Independent Journalists and other civic groups in Surabaya, East Java, to protest violence and intimidation against journalists.
Academia

The Publisher Rights and the absurdity of modern governance

Highlight
Foreign Minister Sugiono gestures during the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Retreat in Cebu City, the Philippines on Jan. 29, 2026.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia calls for UNSC meeting after peacekeepers killed
Indonesian Military (TNI) spokesperson Maj. Gen. Aulia Dwi Nasrullah (center), accoompanied by Indonesian Military Police Headquarters (Puspom TNI) commander Maj. Gen. Yusri Nuryanto (left) and TNI legal division chief Rear Adm. Farid Ma'ruf (right), speaks to journalists during a press briefing at the military's headquarters in Cilangkap, East Jakarta on March 25, 2026. During the press briefing, Aulia announced the resignation of TNI Strategic Intelligence Agency (BAIS) chief Lt. Gen. Yudi Abrimantyo amid the investigation into the agency's officers on the acid attack against a human rights activist in Jakarta on March 12.
Editorial

Enough talking
Child protection: Communications and Digital Minister Meutya Hafid (center), accompanied by Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya (right) and Home Minister Tito Karnavian, speaks to reporters after a meeting at the Communications and Digital Ministry in Jakarta, on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. The meeting discussed the implementation of Government Regulation No. 17/2025 on the electronic system governance for child protection.
Society

Indonesia summons Meta and Google over non-compliance with child social media curbs

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Govt dithers on potential fuel price hike
Economy

Euro zone inflation surges past ECB target on oil shock
Economy

RI, Japan seek deeper energy ties after $23.6b in deals
Asia & Pacific

Russian naval ships dock in Jakarta for joint exercises
Regulations

Prabowo pledges 100 GW solar energy target within three years
Arts

Why this unusual exhibit on waste really wasn’t about waste
Middle East and Africa

China confirms three ships passed through Strait of Hormuz
Economy

Navigating oil shock: Fiscal challenges, policy choices for Indonesia

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

After 20 years, it is time to amend the Citizenship Law

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.