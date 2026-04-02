An election without legitimacy in Myanmar

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The recent sham election, sham parliament and sham political structures are attempts to erase the will of the people.
he Myanmar military’s playbook is predictable. It stages controlled political processes to project legitimacy. It labels those who reject its authority as terrorists. It convenes forums framed as “peace” while excluding those who represent the country’s political future.
The recent sham election, sham parliament and sham political structures follow this pattern. They do not mark a transition. They are an attempt to erase the will of the people.
In November 2020, the people of Myanmar delivered one of the clearest electoral mandates in the country’s history. That mandate has not disappeared. It cannot be annulled by force.
The military’s so-called election was held in barely two-thirds of the country, without the participation of the 2020 winning party, and under laws designed to exclude opposition.
The outcome was predetermined, dominated by the military’s proxy, the Union Solidarity and Development Party. This process does not reflect the political will of the country. It attempts to overwrite it.
This reality should guide how the region responds.
Political legitimacy cannot be manufactured by decree. It can only be conferred by the people, and it has already been given.
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