TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Artemis astronauts preparing for historic lunar flyby
Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines
Israeli forces destroy 17 UN peacekeeper cameras in south Lebanon: UN official
RI turns to Africa, India for naphtha as Middle East supply tightens
At Easter vigil, Pope Leo urges world not to grow numb to war

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Artemis astronauts preparing for historic lunar flyby
Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines
Israeli forces destroy 17 UN peacekeeper cameras in south Lebanon: UN official
RI turns to Africa, India for naphtha as Middle East supply tightens
At Easter vigil, Pope Leo urges world not to grow numb to war

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

An election without legitimacy in Myanmar

The recent sham election, sham parliament and sham political structures are attempts to erase the will of the people.

Sai Khaing Myo Tun (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
-
Thu, April 2, 2026 Published on Mar. 31, 2026 Published on 2026-03-31T19:04:39+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Members of Myanmar's Union Election Commission (UEC) count ballots at a polling station in Yangon on Jan. 25 after the closing of polls in the third phase of Myanmar's general election. Members of Myanmar's Union Election Commission (UEC) count ballots at a polling station in Yangon on Jan. 25 after the closing of polls in the third phase of Myanmar's general election. (AFP/Sai Aung Main)

T

he Myanmar military’s playbook is predictable. It stages controlled political processes to project legitimacy. It labels those who reject its authority as terrorists. It convenes forums framed as “peace” while excluding those who represent the country’s political future.

The recent sham election, sham parliament and sham political structures follow this pattern. They do not mark a transition. They are an attempt to erase the will of the people.

In November 2020, the people of Myanmar delivered one of the clearest electoral mandates in the country’s history. That mandate has not disappeared. It cannot be annulled by force.

The military’s so-called election was held in barely two-thirds of the country, without the participation of the 2020 winning party, and under laws designed to exclude opposition.

The outcome was predetermined, dominated by the military’s proxy, the Union Solidarity and Development Party. This process does not reflect the political will of the country. It attempts to overwrite it.

This reality should guide how the region responds.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Political legitimacy cannot be manufactured by decree. It can only be conferred by the people, and it has already been given.

Popular

Artemis astronauts preparing for historic lunar flyby

Artemis astronauts preparing for historic lunar flyby
Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines

Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines
Israeli forces destroy 17 UN peacekeeper cameras in south Lebanon: UN official

Israeli forces destroy 17 UN peacekeeper cameras in south Lebanon: UN official

Related Articles

Why energy security starts in the kitchen

Nuclear deterrence is no longer enough

Prabowo, Anwar meet under shadow of Iran war spillover

Related Article

Why energy security starts in the kitchen

Nuclear deterrence is no longer enough

Prabowo, Anwar meet under shadow of Iran war spillover

Prisoner ‘amnesty’ is no sign of reform in Myanmar

Myanmar expels Timor Leste envoy after rights group complaint against junta

Popular

Artemis astronauts preparing for historic lunar flyby

Artemis astronauts preparing for historic lunar flyby
Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines

Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines
Israeli forces destroy 17 UN peacekeeper cameras in south Lebanon: UN official

Israeli forces destroy 17 UN peacekeeper cameras in south Lebanon: UN official

More in Opinion

 View more
Motorcycle riders line up at a gas station on March 9 in Surabaya, East Java.
Opinion

Analysis: Crisis, what crisis? Indonesia banks on minimum response
Passengers disembark from an intercity bus on March 24 at the Kampung Rambutan bus terminal in Jakarta amid the post-Idul Fitri 'balik' (return) travel surge.
Editorial

Jakarta’s irresistible pull
An activist lights up a candle during a prayer gathering on March 17 for Andrie Yunus, a Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (Kontras) activist targeted in an acid attack, in front of the National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM) in Jakarta.
Opinion

Analysis: Acid attack puts spotlight on Prabowo’s human rights commitment

Highlight
Personnel of Garuda Contingent XXVIII-P/UNIFIL's Maritime Task Force celebrate by throwing their berets up in the air after disembarking from KRI Sultan Iskandar Muda in Surabaya, East Java on Feb. 7, 2026. The warship, carrying 120 Indonesian Navy personnel, returned to Surabaya after finishing a United Nations peacekeeping mission in Lebanon.
Middle East and Africa

TNI considers possible reduction of peacekeepers
Passengers disembark from an intercity bus at the Kampung Rambutan bus terminal in Jakarta on March 24, 2026, amid the post-Idul Fitri 'balik' (return) travel surge after the Islamic holiday.
Editorial

Jakarta’s irresistible pull
A worker shows shredded plastic bottle to be recycled at the Bali PET Recycle facility in Denpasar, Bali on Aug. 22, 2025.
Economy

RI turns to Africa, India for naphtha as Middle East supply tightens

The Latest

 View more
Jakarta

East Jakartans bemoan trash pileup at Kramat Jati market
Opinion

Analysis: Crisis, what crisis? Indonesia banks on minimum response
Archipelago

Worshippers celebrate Easter in solemn, joyous atmosphere
Society

State-led projects drive soaring forest loss in Indonesia, watchdog finds
Archipelago

North Sumatra church fraud fugitive detained after fleeing abroad
Middle East and Africa

TNI considers possible reduction of peacekeepers
Archipelago

Five Batam immigration officials reassigned after extortion cases
Editorial

Jakarta’s irresistible pull
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

An election without legitimacy in Myanmar

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.