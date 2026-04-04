From Christ’s passion to Easter compassion

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
From the shadow of the cross to the modern struggle for human rights, this Easter calls us to transform the "terror of Golgotha" into a relentless pursuit of justice for the oppressed.
mid global anxieties and national concerns, Christians celebrate Easter—the resurrection of Jesus Christ. This victory of life over death offers a beacon of hope and salvation to a world grappling with the shadows of sin and injustice.
Easter is inseparable from the passion on the cross. It is no exaggeration to connect reflections on the crucifixion and resurrection to current crises, ranging from the ravages of international war to the local tragedy of the violence inflicted upon human rights activist Andrie Yunus.
But how do these events intersect, and what does the resurrection demand of us today?
The celebration of Easter marks the culmination of Christian spirituality, particularly within the Roman Catholic tradition, which prepares through the 40 days of Lent. During this period, from Ash Wednesday (Feb. 18) to Good Friday (April 3), believers observe fasting and abstinence while meditating on the stations of the cross.
The goal is profound self-reflection. By acknowledging human weakness and sin, believers seek renewal through the sacraments of reconciliation and forgiveness. In this way, Catholics prepare themselves physically, mentally and spiritually to welcome the resurrection. They are called to be reborn as better individuals, motivated by a renewed compassion for all who suffer.
The resurrection of Jesus Christ marks a victory over a death driven by violence, hatred and resentment. Unfortunately, in 2026, the global context of Easter remains tainted by the evils of war and interstate conflict. Hope for life is too often shattered by a deadly lust for power, fueled by political arrogance.
Therefore, true Easter compassion must not ignore those experiencing hardship and suffering. Standing in solidarity with victims of war and the vulnerable, those consistently marginalized by discriminatory policies, is a vital manifestation of faith in the light of the resurrection.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.