TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Artemis astronauts preparing for historic lunar flyby
Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines
Israeli forces destroy 17 UN peacekeeper cameras in south Lebanon: UN official
RI turns to Africa, India for naphtha as Middle East supply tightens
At Easter vigil, Pope Leo urges world not to grow numb to war

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Artemis astronauts preparing for historic lunar flyby
Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines
Israeli forces destroy 17 UN peacekeeper cameras in south Lebanon: UN official
RI turns to Africa, India for naphtha as Middle East supply tightens
At Easter vigil, Pope Leo urges world not to grow numb to war

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

From Christ’s passion to Easter compassion

From the shadow of the cross to the modern struggle for human rights, this Easter calls us to transform the "terror of Golgotha" into a relentless pursuit of justice for the oppressed.

Aloys Budi Purnomo (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, April 4, 2026 Published on Apr. 1, 2026 Published on 2026-04-01T16:12:45+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Show of solidarity: Human rights activists grouped under the Justice for Victims Solidarity Network gather during the 902nd Kamisan (Thursday) protest across from the Presidential Palace complex in Central Jakarta on April 2, 2026 to call for a thorough investigation into the acid attack against rights activist Andrie Yunus. Show of solidarity: Human rights activists grouped under the Justice for Victims Solidarity Network gather during the 902nd Kamisan (Thursday) protest across from the Presidential Palace complex in Central Jakarta on April 2, 2026 to call for a thorough investigation into the acid attack against rights activist Andrie Yunus. (JP/Iqro Rinaldi)

A

mid global anxieties and national concerns, Christians celebrate Easter—the resurrection of Jesus Christ. This victory of life over death offers a beacon of hope and salvation to a world grappling with the shadows of sin and injustice.

Easter is inseparable from the passion on the cross. It is no exaggeration to connect reflections on the crucifixion and resurrection to current crises, ranging from the ravages of international war to the local tragedy of the violence inflicted upon human rights activist Andrie Yunus.

But how do these events intersect, and what does the resurrection demand of us today?

The celebration of Easter marks the culmination of Christian spirituality, particularly within the Roman Catholic tradition, which prepares through the 40 days of Lent. During this period, from Ash Wednesday (Feb. 18) to Good Friday (April 3), believers observe fasting and abstinence while meditating on the stations of the cross.

The goal is profound self-reflection. By acknowledging human weakness and sin, believers seek renewal through the sacraments of reconciliation and forgiveness. In this way, Catholics prepare themselves physically, mentally and spiritually to welcome the resurrection. They are called to be reborn as better individuals, motivated by a renewed compassion for all who suffer.

The resurrection of Jesus Christ marks a victory over a death driven by violence, hatred and resentment. Unfortunately, in 2026, the global context of Easter remains tainted by the evils of war and interstate conflict. Hope for life is too often shattered by a deadly lust for power, fueled by political arrogance.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Therefore, true Easter compassion must not ignore those experiencing hardship and suffering. Standing in solidarity with victims of war and the vulnerable, those consistently marginalized by discriminatory policies, is a vital manifestation of faith in the light of the resurrection.

Popular

Artemis astronauts preparing for historic lunar flyby

Artemis astronauts preparing for historic lunar flyby
Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines

Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines
Israeli forces destroy 17 UN peacekeeper cameras in south Lebanon: UN official

Israeli forces destroy 17 UN peacekeeper cameras in south Lebanon: UN official

Related Articles

Iran targets Israel, Kuwait after Trump gives deadline for deal

From Christ’s passion to Easter compassion

TNI intelligence chief’s resignation ‘not enough’, civil groups say

Related Article

Iran targets Israel, Kuwait after Trump gives deadline for deal

From Christ’s passion to Easter compassion

TNI intelligence chief’s resignation ‘not enough’, civil groups say

TNI names suspects in acid attack on Kontras activist

At least 101 people missing after submarine attack on Iranian ship off Sri Lanka

Popular

Artemis astronauts preparing for historic lunar flyby

Artemis astronauts preparing for historic lunar flyby
Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines

Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines
Israeli forces destroy 17 UN peacekeeper cameras in south Lebanon: UN official

Israeli forces destroy 17 UN peacekeeper cameras in south Lebanon: UN official

More in Opinion

 View more
Motorcycle riders line up at a gas station on March 9 in Surabaya, East Java.
Opinion

Analysis: Crisis, what crisis? Indonesia banks on minimum response
Passengers disembark from an intercity bus on March 24 at the Kampung Rambutan bus terminal in Jakarta amid the post-Idul Fitri 'balik' (return) travel surge.
Editorial

Jakarta’s irresistible pull
An activist lights up a candle during a prayer gathering on March 17 for Andrie Yunus, a Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (Kontras) activist targeted in an acid attack, in front of the National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM) in Jakarta.
Opinion

Analysis: Acid attack puts spotlight on Prabowo’s human rights commitment

Highlight
Personnel of Garuda Contingent XXVIII-P/UNIFIL's Maritime Task Force celebrate by throwing their berets up in the air after disembarking from KRI Sultan Iskandar Muda in Surabaya, East Java on Feb. 7, 2026. The warship, carrying 120 Indonesian Navy personnel, returned to Surabaya after finishing a United Nations peacekeeping mission in Lebanon.
Middle East and Africa

TNI considers possible reduction of peacekeepers
Passengers disembark from an intercity bus at the Kampung Rambutan bus terminal in Jakarta on March 24, 2026, amid the post-Idul Fitri 'balik' (return) travel surge after the Islamic holiday.
Editorial

Jakarta’s irresistible pull
A worker shows shredded plastic bottle to be recycled at the Bali PET Recycle facility in Denpasar, Bali on Aug. 22, 2025.
Economy

RI turns to Africa, India for naphtha as Middle East supply tightens

The Latest

 View more
Jakarta

East Jakartans bemoan trash pileup at Kramat Jati market
Opinion

Analysis: Crisis, what crisis? Indonesia banks on minimum response
Archipelago

Worshippers celebrate Easter in solemn, joyous atmosphere
Society

State-led projects drive soaring forest loss in Indonesia, watchdog finds
Archipelago

North Sumatra church fraud fugitive detained after fleeing abroad
Middle East and Africa

TNI considers possible reduction of peacekeepers
Archipelago

Five Batam immigration officials reassigned after extortion cases
Editorial

Jakarta’s irresistible pull
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

From Christ’s passion to Easter compassion

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.