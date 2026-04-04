From Christ’s passion to Easter compassion

Show of solidarity: Human rights activists grouped under the Justice for Victims Solidarity Network gather during the 902nd Kamisan (Thursday) protest across from the Presidential Palace complex in Central Jakarta on April 2, 2026 to call for a thorough investigation into the acid attack against rights activist Andrie Yunus. (JP/Iqro Rinaldi)

From the shadow of the cross to the modern struggle for human rights, this Easter calls us to transform the "terror of Golgotha" into a relentless pursuit of justice for the oppressed.

A mid global anxieties and national concerns, Christians celebrate Easter—the resurrection of Jesus Christ. This victory of life over death offers a beacon of hope and salvation to a world grappling with the shadows of sin and injustice.

Easter is inseparable from the passion on the cross. It is no exaggeration to connect reflections on the crucifixion and resurrection to current crises, ranging from the ravages of international war to the local tragedy of the violence inflicted upon human rights activist Andrie Yunus.

But how do these events intersect, and what does the resurrection demand of us today?

The celebration of Easter marks the culmination of Christian spirituality, particularly within the Roman Catholic tradition, which prepares through the 40 days of Lent. During this period, from Ash Wednesday (Feb. 18) to Good Friday (April 3), believers observe fasting and abstinence while meditating on the stations of the cross.

The goal is profound self-reflection. By acknowledging human weakness and sin, believers seek renewal through the sacraments of reconciliation and forgiveness. In this way, Catholics prepare themselves physically, mentally and spiritually to welcome the resurrection. They are called to be reborn as better individuals, motivated by a renewed compassion for all who suffer.

The resurrection of Jesus Christ marks a victory over a death driven by violence, hatred and resentment. Unfortunately, in 2026, the global context of Easter remains tainted by the evils of war and interstate conflict. Hope for life is too often shattered by a deadly lust for power, fueled by political arrogance.

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Therefore, true Easter compassion must not ignore those experiencing hardship and suffering. Standing in solidarity with victims of war and the vulnerable, those consistently marginalized by discriminatory policies, is a vital manifestation of faith in the light of the resurrection.