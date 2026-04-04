Jakarta’s festivals of unity: Building an inclusive global city

People enjoy decorative light installations during the Jakarta Light Festival 2025 at the Hotel Indonesia traffic circle in Central Jakarta, on Dec. 24, 2025. The illuminated ornaments lined major thoroughfares from Dec. 23–27 as part of celebrations for Christmas 2025 and the 2026 New Year. (The Jakarta Post/Iqro Rinaldi)

Cultural festivals and religious celebrations in Jakarta represent a deliberate and meaningful commitment to inclusivity, tolerance and Jakarta’s journey toward becoming a truly global city.

I n the past year, I have had the privilege of closely observing how cultural festivals and religious celebrations have brought Jakarta’s diverse communities closer together under the leadership of Governor Pramono Anung and Deputy Governor Rano Karno.

Since taking office in early 2025, the city administration has actively supported and elevated public observances of major holidays and cultural events. These initiatives go far beyond festive gatherings; they represent a deliberate and meaningful commitment to inclusivity, tolerance and Jakarta’s journey toward becoming a truly global city.

Governor Pramono has consistently emphasized that Jakarta belongs to all its residents. “Jakarta is an inclusive city, a global city and a city for everyone,” he declared during the 2026 Jakarta Lunar New Year Festival at the Hotel Indonesia (HI) traffic circle. This vision has been brought to life through concrete actions: opening iconic public spaces for celebrations that reflect the city’s extraordinary diversity and ensuring that people from every background feel welcomed and respected.

A notable highlight was the Colossal Christmas Carol held in December 2025 at the HI traffic circle, featuring more than 1,000 choir performers from various churches and communities. Governor Pramono and Deputy Governor Rano Karno personally attended the event, underscoring the administration’s strong support for what is fast becoming an annual public tradition. By hosting such celebrations in central public areas, the administration sent a powerful message of pluralism and mutual respect in a city where Christians form a significant minority.

The 2026 Lunar New Year Festival, held from Feb. 13 to 17 at the same iconic location, beautifully showcased cultural harmony. The governor and deputy governor joined thousands of Jakartans in enjoying 3D lanterns, traditional performances and a creative fusion of Chinese and Betawi elements. The governor highlighted the historical contribution of the Chinese community to Betawi culture, reminding everyone that Jakarta’s strength lies in its ability to blend traditions. The event was deliberately positioned as a platform to strengthen tolerance and diversity.

Islamic observances have also been given prominent public recognition. The Jakarta Ramadan Festival 2026, officially opened by Governor Pramono also at the HI traffic circle, transformed the central public space into a vibrant hub for iftar gatherings, cultural performances and community activities. On Idul Fitri the administration organized a Bedug Festival and torch parade, supported by Car-Free Night initiatives to ensure safe and lively celebrations. Post Idul Fitri halalbihalal gatherings further strengthened bonds between civil servants and residents, with both the governor and deputy governor actively participating to promote togetherness.

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Hindu traditions received similar recognition. In March 2026, the Nyepi Parade at the HI traffic circle drew participation from Governor Pramono and Deputy Rano Karno, who emphasized its important role in fostering interfaith harmony. Even minority religious observances were proudly showcased on the city’s most visible stages, reinforcing Jakarta’s respect for all recognized faiths.