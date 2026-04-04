TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Artemis astronauts preparing for historic lunar flyby
Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines
Israeli forces destroy 17 UN peacekeeper cameras in south Lebanon: UN official
RI turns to Africa, India for naphtha as Middle East supply tightens
At Easter vigil, Pope Leo urges world not to grow numb to war

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Artemis astronauts preparing for historic lunar flyby
Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines
Israeli forces destroy 17 UN peacekeeper cameras in south Lebanon: UN official
RI turns to Africa, India for naphtha as Middle East supply tightens
At Easter vigil, Pope Leo urges world not to grow numb to war

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Why Jakarta ranks 71st?: A case for a non-aligned cities index

Jakarta is more than a 71st-place ranking; it is a rising laboratory for a new kind of global city built on social resilience and kampung innovation. By championing a "Non-Aligned Cities Index," Jakarta can stop chasing Western ideals and start leading an urban future defined by the Global South.

Stephen Cairns and Wiwandari Handayani (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, April 4, 2026 Published on Apr. 2, 2026 Published on 2026-04-02T23:12:41+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Visitors prepare to take selfies at the TransJakarta bus stop pavilion at the Hotel Indonesia traffic circle amid light traffic during the Eid al-Fitr homecoming and holiday period in Jakarta on Monday, March 23, 2026. Visitors prepare to take selfies at the TransJakarta bus stop pavilion at the Hotel Indonesia traffic circle amid light traffic during the Eid al-Fitr homecoming and holiday period in Jakarta on Monday, March 23, 2026. (JP/Iqro Rinaldi)

“Why does Jakarta rank 71st?” That question circulates in policy circles and the media whenever new global city rankings appear. But it assumes there is only one ladder worth climbing and one way to measure success. Jakarta’s real challenge is not to climb an existing hierarchy, but to help define a new one.

In 1955, representatives of 29 newly independent nations gathered in Bandung, West Java, to issue a declaration that the world’s dominant powers had not anticipated. They did not come to compete for a place in an existing order. They came to propose a different one, built on the actual conditions, challenges and aspirations of the majority of the world’s people.

They called it non-alignment. It was never about absence, but about presence on different terms.

Seventy years later, the world’s cities face a similar choice. The dominant urban order has its own rankings and its own hierarchy of “global cities” descending from New York, London and Tokyo.

To rise, cities must demonstrate global connectedness on the index’s terms: business activity oriented toward international flows, human capital measured by mobility and cultural experiences legible to the globally mobile. Cities must become more plugged into the networks that already exist.

Jakarta currently ranks 71st. The city government’s ambition to move into the top tiers has generated serious analytical work. In 2025, Jakarta’s governor was invited to the United Nations High-Level Political Forum to present the city’s global-city vision and Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) commitments, a clear sign that Jakarta is already on the map.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

However, indices like the Kearney Global Cities Index are designed to measure a particular kind of city, one whose success is defined by its integration into existing global networks of capital and talent. It rewards international connection more than local belonging. While UN-Habitat’s City Prosperity Index has broadened this field by treating urban prosperity as multidimensional, neither framework captures cities whose most important capabilities operate through different logics for a population only partly touched by global flows.

Popular

Artemis astronauts preparing for historic lunar flyby

Artemis astronauts preparing for historic lunar flyby
Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines

Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines
Israeli forces destroy 17 UN peacekeeper cameras in south Lebanon: UN official

Israeli forces destroy 17 UN peacekeeper cameras in south Lebanon: UN official

Related Articles

Jakarta’s irresistible pull

Demutualization, state and market: Who guides the guide?

Indonesia, BRICS and the rise of the Global South

Related Article

Jakarta’s irresistible pull

Demutualization, state and market: Who guides the guide?

Indonesia, BRICS and the rise of the Global South

From the US-led rules-based order to multipolar international law

ASEAN’s multilateral dilemma: Continuity and change from NAM to BRICS

Popular

Artemis astronauts preparing for historic lunar flyby

Artemis astronauts preparing for historic lunar flyby
Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines

Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines
Israeli forces destroy 17 UN peacekeeper cameras in south Lebanon: UN official

Israeli forces destroy 17 UN peacekeeper cameras in south Lebanon: UN official

More in Opinion

 View more
Motorcycle riders line up at a gas station on March 9 in Surabaya, East Java.
Opinion

Analysis: Crisis, what crisis? Indonesia banks on minimum response
Passengers disembark from an intercity bus on March 24 at the Kampung Rambutan bus terminal in Jakarta amid the post-Idul Fitri 'balik' (return) travel surge.
Editorial

Jakarta’s irresistible pull
An activist lights up a candle during a prayer gathering on March 17 for Andrie Yunus, a Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (Kontras) activist targeted in an acid attack, in front of the National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM) in Jakarta.
Opinion

Analysis: Acid attack puts spotlight on Prabowo’s human rights commitment

Highlight
Personnel of Garuda Contingent XXVIII-P/UNIFIL's Maritime Task Force celebrate by throwing their berets up in the air after disembarking from KRI Sultan Iskandar Muda in Surabaya, East Java on Feb. 7, 2026. The warship, carrying 120 Indonesian Navy personnel, returned to Surabaya after finishing a United Nations peacekeeping mission in Lebanon.
Middle East and Africa

TNI considers possible reduction of peacekeepers
Passengers disembark from an intercity bus at the Kampung Rambutan bus terminal in Jakarta on March 24, 2026, amid the post-Idul Fitri 'balik' (return) travel surge after the Islamic holiday.
Editorial

Jakarta’s irresistible pull
A worker shows shredded plastic bottle to be recycled at the Bali PET Recycle facility in Denpasar, Bali on Aug. 22, 2025.
Economy

RI turns to Africa, India for naphtha as Middle East supply tightens

The Latest

 View more
Jakarta

East Jakartans bemoan trash pileup at Kramat Jati market
Opinion

Analysis: Crisis, what crisis? Indonesia banks on minimum response
Archipelago

Worshippers celebrate Easter in solemn, joyous atmosphere
Society

State-led projects drive soaring forest loss in Indonesia, watchdog finds
Archipelago

North Sumatra church fraud fugitive detained after fleeing abroad
Middle East and Africa

TNI considers possible reduction of peacekeepers
Archipelago

Five Batam immigration officials reassigned after extortion cases
Editorial

Jakarta’s irresistible pull
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Why Jakarta ranks 71st?: A case for a non-aligned cities index

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.