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Why the United Kingdom and ASEAN must advance together

The UK and ASEAN can best advance together, because the challenges ahead demand shared solutions.

Helen Fazey (The Jakarta Post)
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Sat, April 4, 2026 Published on Mar. 31, 2026 Published on 2026-03-31T17:41:23+07:00

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The United Kingdom’s Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, Yvette Cooper MP (left) meets with ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn on Feb. 10 in London. The United Kingdom’s Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, Yvette Cooper MP (left) meets with ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn on Feb. 10 in London. (UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office/-)

I

n a time of profound geopolitical and economic shifts, global volatility and climate shocks, resilience and prosperity depend on trusted, long-term partnerships. Five years ago, the United Kingdom became ASEAN’s newest dialogue partner, the first new partner in a generation. In those five years, we have chosen action over rhetoric, delivery over declarations. We set out a plan together and have delivered: capacities built, connections strengthened, resilience reinforced.

Our message at this milestone is clear: the UK and ASEAN can best advance together, because the challenges ahead demand shared solutions. Both ASEAN and the UK are prioritizing diversification for our mutual resilience, security and growth. 

The UK is a haven of stability in a volatile world. And our partnership with Southeast Asia, and ASEAN at its heart, matters more than ever: as a driver of global growth, a hub of innovation and a vital partner in building secure supply chains, advancing the clean energy transition and upholding a free and rules based international order.

When the Secretary-General of ASEAN travelled to the UK last month, his meetings with the British Foreign Secretary, Minister for the Indo-Pacific and Minister for Trade reinforced a simple truth: our partnership is forward looking and built for the long term. We reviewed the last five years and looked ahead to shaping our future partnership with a clear focus on what delivers real impact -anchored firmly in ASEAN Centrality and our shared priorities. 

Southeast Asia is one of the world’s engines of economic growth. The UK is invested in that success. Our support for open, modern and innovative economies runs from regulatory reform and financial services to digital trade and resilient supply chains. UK–ASEAN trade has grown strongly in recent years, having surpassed £60 billion (US$79.24 billion) in 2025. The ASEAN–UK Economic Integration Program drives regulatory alignment, digital trade facilitation and smoother economic cooperation across ASEAN, helping create the conditions for even stronger UK–ASEAN trade in the years ahead.

The UK was ASEAN's eighth largest trading partner and the fourth largest source of foreign direct investment inflow to ASEAN, indicating our active engagement in the region's economic landscape. But growth must reach people. That is why we back skills development and technologies that help micro and small firms sell, ship and scale across borders. Our cooperation has a focused purpose: delivering credible standards and regional frameworks that draw finance into the real economy.

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Climate action is security policy and economic strategy. Together with ASEAN, we are mobilizing green finance, accelerating the clean energy transition and protecting nature. The prize is clear: lower emissions, stronger energy security and new jobs in sunrise industries. A resilient region is an inclusive region.

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