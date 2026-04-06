Prabowo’s East Asia outreach: Gains, but missed time

President Prabowo Subianto (left) and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi exchange bows on March 31, 2026, after making their statements at the Akasaka Palace in Tokyo. (Reuters/Pool/Yoshikazu Tsuno)

Prabowo’s visit to these two nations was overdue. Fortunately, he was still able to reap concrete economic benefits from these East Asian nations, although I believe he could have secured even more had Indonesia not taken them for granted.

L ast week, President Prabowo Subianto finally made his long-delayed state visit to Japan and South Korea, Indonesia’s top trading and investment partners, amid the global devastation caused by the United States-Israeli war against Iran.

The President seemed to gain a significant amount, especially from Seoul, including a very special partnership status. While Japan remains a loyal, trusted friend and partner for Indonesia, it is a mature market, meaning it is difficult to expect surprises. In contrast, South Korea is an emerging powerhouse that knows exactly how to compete against its giant neighbors, Japan and China, through advanced technology and globally accepted soft-power diplomacy.

President Prabowo is adept at maximizing good relations with other countries. He is keenly aware that relationships must be based on mutual benefit; after all, there is no such thing as a free lunch in this world.

Both foreign diplomats and Indonesian officials were previously confused by the prolonged postponement of these visits, especially since the President had already visited dozens of other countries. I suspect Prabowo was playing "tug-of-the-gun" diplomacy (my own term) to secure specific concessions.

However, this strategy could backfire if he asks for too much without providing equally valuable trade-offs. Negotiations always require give and take. While Indonesia is vital due to its abundant natural resources and critical minerals, it is not so indispensable that it can afford to remain "arrogant and overpriced".

Regrettably, Prabowo’s visit to these two nations was 18 months overdue. Fortunately, he was still able to reap concrete economic benefits from these East Asian nations, although I believe he could have secured even more had Indonesia not taken them for granted.

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While China is a critical partner, we should avoid giving the impression that Japan and South Korea are merely second choices. The President appears to be overthinking the relationship with US President Donald Trump; yet, so far, Indonesia has gained little in the way of concessions from the US leader.