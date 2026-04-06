Reading Easter through the lens of disruptive innovation

The message of Easter isn't just a story of ancient ritual; it is the ultimate example of disruptive innovation: The resurrection broke a closed system of access to create a new, radical architecture of grace and public consequence.

E aster is usually written in the language of sacrifice, forgiveness and hope. Nevertheless, the Christian holiday may also be read through an unusual lens, the lens of disruptive innovation.

That may sound misplaced at first, because innovation is often reduced to the language of markets and products. In a broader sense, however, disruptive innovation helps explain what happens when an old structure of access is broken open, when what was once reserved for the few becomes available to many, and when that change creates new forms of value, work and public consequence.

Read in that way, the crucifixion and resurrection, commemorated respectively on Good Friday and Easter, can be seen as not only sacred events but also a disruptive innovation in access.

Before any disruption takes place, there must first be an older architecture that controls entry. In the biblical world, access to God was marked by mediation, such as the temple, the priesthood, sacrifice, ritual order and sacred distance.

This structure was not meaningless, nor was it merely oppressive. On the contrary, it reflected the gravity of holiness and the weight of sin. Yet despite its seriousness, it remained a system of layers, thresholds and guarded approach. Access was real but mediated.

The first disruption is the simplification of access. According to the Gospel, that shift is captured in one unforgettable sign: The curtain of the temple is torn at the death of Christ.

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The meaning is not decorative. A barrier that once stood between the ordinary person and the holiest place is no longer left intact: What had been layered becomes direct; what had been mediated through structure is opened through one act. Therefore, the first disruptive move of Easter is clear: Access is simplified.