TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Artemis astronauts preparing for historic lunar flyby
Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines
Israeli forces destroy 17 UN peacekeeper cameras in south Lebanon: UN official
RI turns to Africa, India for naphtha as Middle East supply tightens
At Easter vigil, Pope Leo urges world not to grow numb to war

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Artemis astronauts preparing for historic lunar flyby
Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines
Israeli forces destroy 17 UN peacekeeper cameras in south Lebanon: UN official
RI turns to Africa, India for naphtha as Middle East supply tightens
At Easter vigil, Pope Leo urges world not to grow numb to war

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Why Indonesia must act now against the Rohingya genocide

The criminal complaint filed in Jakarta has a solid factual basis, presenting clear evidence of genocidal acts against the Rohingya people, corroborated with reports from the United Nations.

Chris Gunness and Marzuki Darusman (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
London/Jakarta
Mon, April 6, 2026 Published on Apr. 3, 2026 Published on 2026-04-03T18:22:11+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Precarious living: A Rohingya refugee carrying a sack walks across a market on Jan. 12 at the Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhia, Bangladesh. Precarious living: A Rohingya refugee carrying a sack walks across a market on Jan. 12 at the Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhia, Bangladesh. (AFP/MH Mustafa)

T

oday, a Rohingya genocide survivor from Myanmar and 10 leading Indonesian public figures are presenting a criminal complaint to the Prosecutor’s Office in Jakarta, accusing military dictator Min Aung Hlaing of genocide.

They allege previous and ongoing genocidal acts and war crimes against the Rohingya people, including the deliberate killing, widespread gang-rape, torture, persecution, infliction of serious physical and mental harm, mass arson attacks against whole villages and an attempt to wipe out the Rohingya people.

The principal complainant is Yasmin Ullah, a young woman and founder of the Rohingya Maìyafuìnor Collaborative Network. She was born in Buthidaung, northern Rakhine State, and in 1995, Yasmin fled as a child to Thailand when the situation facing the Rohingya people became intolerable. The military subjected Rohingya to compulsory labor, forced relocation, rape, arbitrary arrests, summary executions, torture and conditions resembling apartheid.

In Thailand, her mother worked tirelessly, often 16 hours a day selling street food, just to keep the family alive. They lived in limbo, facing discrimination and exclusion, but were eventually resettled in Canada, where Yasmin says she felt safe and secure for the first time in her life.

But in early 2016, Yasmin’s family back home began to report that conditions were worsening exponentially. The military increased its presence, with special security forces deployed to villages, paddy fields, schools and even into peoples’ homes.

Then in 2017, the genocide intensified significantly. Battalions from the Sagaing-based 33rd Light Infantry Division and the Meiktila-based 99th Light Infantry Division were deployed to northern Rakhine State, where Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, then Commander-in-Chief of the Myanmar Armed Forces, had direct control.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

On Aug. 25, 2017, the genocide reached Yasmin’s own family. In the early morning, they woke to the sound of gunfire. Soldiers were shooting directly into the village. Civilians were killed inside their homes. Others were rounded up, beaten, tortured and murdered in front of their families. Men and boys were labeled “terrorists”.

Popular

Artemis astronauts preparing for historic lunar flyby

Artemis astronauts preparing for historic lunar flyby
Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines

Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines
Israeli forces destroy 17 UN peacekeeper cameras in south Lebanon: UN official

Israeli forces destroy 17 UN peacekeeper cameras in south Lebanon: UN official

Related Articles

Five Batam immigration officials reassigned after extortion cases

Jakarta’s festivals of unity: Building an inclusive global city

UN says initial findings show roadside blast killed Indonesian peacekeepers

Related Article

Five Batam immigration officials reassigned after extortion cases

Jakarta’s festivals of unity: Building an inclusive global city

UN says initial findings show roadside blast killed Indonesian peacekeepers

Facing Section 301, ASEAN must reform systems

China offers to work with Southeast Asia on energy security

Popular

Artemis astronauts preparing for historic lunar flyby

Artemis astronauts preparing for historic lunar flyby
Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines

Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines
Israeli forces destroy 17 UN peacekeeper cameras in south Lebanon: UN official

Israeli forces destroy 17 UN peacekeeper cameras in south Lebanon: UN official

More in Opinion

 View more
A crowd of residents heads out of a government distribution point in Sukadanau village, Bekasi, West Java, after receiving free rice via a social welfare program on Feb. 16, 2024.
Academia

A friend in need: Reclaiming solidarity for humanity
Precarious living: A Rohingya refugee carrying a sack walks across a market on Jan. 12 at the Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhia, Bangladesh.
Academia

Why Indonesia must act now against the Rohingya genocide
Pope Leo XIV holds the Easter Vigil on April 4, 2026, at Saint Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
Academia

Reading Easter through the lens of disruptive innovation

Highlight
Personnel of Garuda Contingent XXVIII-P/UNIFIL's Maritime Task Force celebrate by throwing their berets up in the air after disembarking from KRI Sultan Iskandar Muda in Surabaya, East Java on Feb. 7, 2026. The warship, carrying 120 Indonesian Navy personnel, returned to Surabaya after finishing a United Nations peacekeeping mission in Lebanon.
Middle East and Africa

TNI considers possible reduction of peacekeepers
Passengers disembark from an intercity bus at the Kampung Rambutan bus terminal in Jakarta on March 24, 2026, amid the post-Idul Fitri 'balik' (return) travel surge after the Islamic holiday.
Editorial

Jakarta’s irresistible pull
A worker shows shredded plastic bottle to be recycled at the Bali PET Recycle facility in Denpasar, Bali on Aug. 22, 2025.
Economy

RI turns to Africa, India for naphtha as Middle East supply tightens

The Latest

 View more
Science & Tech

Artemis mission approaches lunar loop for first flyby since 1972
Middle East and Africa

Iran and mediators make push for 45-day ceasefire
Academia

A friend in need: Reclaiming solidarity for humanity
Academia

Why Indonesia must act now against the Rohingya genocide
Academia

Reading Easter through the lens of disruptive innovation
Markets

US crude benchmark opens over $113, Brent above $110
Academia

When fools go to war: How miscalculation drives conflict and chaos
Academia

Prabowo’s East Asia outreach: Gains, but missed time
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Why Indonesia must act now against the Rohingya genocide

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.