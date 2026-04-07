Beyond oil: The forgotten seafarers of the Strait of Hormuz

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While the world watches oil prices and insurance premiums in the Strait of Hormuz, 20,000 seafarers are trapped in a humanitarian crisis unfolding in plain sight. It is time to stop insuring the cargo and start protecting the people who move the world.
s tensions persist in the Strait of Hormuz, global attention remains fixated on oil flows, insurance premiums and geopolitical maneuvering. Yet this focus has come at a cost: the near-total neglect of the people who keep global trade moving. Thousands of seafarers are stranded at sea, exposed to danger and left largely to fend for themselves.
An estimated 20,000 seafarers aboard at least 3,000 oil tankers and cargo vessels are unable to dock, disembark or access basic services. They continue to work under increasingly hazardous conditions, trapped in a crisis not of their making. Essential workers in every sense, they have become invisible at the very moment they are most at risk.
The Strait of Hormuz carries roughly a fifth of the world’s oil supply each day. But it is not oil that navigates these waters; it is people. Seafarers from Indonesia, the Philippines, India and other developing countries form the backbone of this system. When crisis strikes, it is they who bear the greatest risk and, too often, the least protection.
What we are witnessing is not merely disruption; it is a humanitarian failure unfolding in plain sight.
This crisis operates on two fronts.
The first concerns those already in the strait: crews stranded on vessels that cannot dock due to security restrictions, insurance constraints and the constant threat of attack.
Supplies run low. Medical care is difficult to access. Crew rotations are effectively frozen. The psychological toll, marked by isolation, anxiety and prolonged uncertainty, is severe. These are not abstract hardships; they are conditions that no worker should be expected to endure.
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