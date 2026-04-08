TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

How one factory in China learned to live with tariffs and turmoil
Independent probe finds intelligence operation behind Andrie's attack
Jakarta’s irresistible pull
Vietnam's top leader To Lam expands power, new PM elected
Stocks struggle, oil jumps as Trump's Iran deadline looms

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

How one factory in China learned to live with tariffs and turmoil
Independent probe finds intelligence operation behind Andrie's attack
Jakarta’s irresistible pull
Vietnam's top leader To Lam expands power, new PM elected
Stocks struggle, oil jumps as Trump's Iran deadline looms

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Big Tech shouldn't be writing the rules for AI

When the responsibility for insisting on basic ethical limits falls to private companies, the systems meant to protect the public interest from potentially dangerous technologies have clearly failed.

Gabriela Ramos (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Project Syndicate/Mexico City
Wed, April 8, 2026 Published on Apr. 7, 2026 Published on 2026-04-07T13:24:05+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
The Claude AI app is seen in the app store on a phone in this illustration taken on Feb. 16 in New York City, the United States. The Claude AI app is seen in the app store on a phone in this illustration taken on Feb. 16 in New York City, the United States. (AFP/Getty Images/Michael M. Santiago)

T

he ongoing dispute between Anthropic and United States President Donald Trump’s administration reveals something deeply troubling about the current state of artificial intelligence (AI) governance. Apparently, a private company is more concerned about ethical guardrails than the world’s most powerful military.

Earlier this month, the US defense department designated Anthropic a “supply-chain risk.” The unusual move followed the company’s insistence on safeguards preventing its technology from being used for mass surveillance of Americans or in fully autonomous weapons. In response, the Pentagon placed Anthropic on a list typically reserved for foreign entities considered national-security threats. Anthropic has since filed a lawsuit challenging the designation.

Whatever one thinks of Anthropic’s motives, this episode underscores how misaligned governance frameworks have become. When the responsibility for insisting on basic ethical limits falls to private companies, the systems meant to protect the public interest from potentially dangerous technologies have clearly failed.

Encouragingly, February’s AI Impact Summit in India showed that it is not too late to change course. Around the world, startups are developing systems designed explicitly for safe and ethical deployment, and civil-society organizations are using AI to tackle pressing social challenges, including violence against women and girls. At the same time, the costs of AI applications have dropped by as much as 90 percent in recent years, while the growth of open-source ecosystems has made powerful tools accessible to smaller actors.

This is the AI revolution many of us have long hoped for, with technological progress guided by democratic values and respect for human rights. The same vision has informed my work on UNESCO’s Recommendation on the Ethics of AI — the first global framework of its kind — and on the OECD’s AI Principles.

India’s experience offers a useful model for countries seeking to harness AI in ways that serve the public interest. By investing heavily in digital public infrastructure — most notably the Aadhaar biometric identity system and the Unified Payments Interface — the country has shown how technology can be deployed at scale to meet citizens’ everyday needs.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

But the Anthropic dispute highlights a growing tension between sound AI governance and governments’ desire to attract investment. The business models of the handful of US companies that currently dominate the AI frontier are shaped by intense competition, both among themselves and with their Chinese counterparts, and policymakers are reluctant to impose rules that might drive them away.

Popular

How one factory in China learned to live with tariffs and turmoil

How one factory in China learned to live with tariffs and turmoil
Independent probe finds intelligence operation behind Andrie's attack

Independent probe finds intelligence operation behind Andrie's attack
Jakarta’s irresistible pull

Jakarta’s irresistible pull

Related Articles

AI fluency hides a persistent Western bias

Why the United Kingdom and ASEAN must advance together

Platform workers need more than algorithmic transparency

Related Article

AI fluency hides a persistent Western bias

Why the United Kingdom and ASEAN must advance together

Platform workers need more than algorithmic transparency

Govt considers taking steps to protect mainstream media

Where AI lives: Southeast Asia's data center boom

Popular

How one factory in China learned to live with tariffs and turmoil

How one factory in China learned to live with tariffs and turmoil
Independent probe finds intelligence operation behind Andrie's attack

Independent probe finds intelligence operation behind Andrie's attack
Jakarta’s irresistible pull

Jakarta’s irresistible pull

More in Opinion

 View more
Philippine senator Risa Hontiveros raises the national flag on Feb. 21, 2026, on Thitu Island in the South China Sea.
Academia

Trump’s blunder: Is the Philippines at China’s mercy?
Participants march during a protest organized by the Indonesian Women's Alliance (API) on the 50th International Women's Day demanding labor rights, gender equality and protections, on March 8, 2025, in Jakarta.
Academia

Helping women progress in their professional careers
Indonesian Military (TNI) personnel carry the body of former defense minister Juwono Sudarsono on March 29, 2026, for burial at Kalibata Heroes Cemetery in South Jakarta. Juwono, who served in the United Indonesia Cabinet in Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono's presidency, died at the age of 84 after undergoing treatment at Pondok Indah Hospital, West Jakarta.
Academia

Juwono Sudarsono and the unfinished task of civilian rule

Highlight
Smoke rises from the site of a US-Israeli strike on the Iranian capital Tehran on April 7, 2026.
Middle East and Africa

Both sides claim victory after US, Iran agree to 11th-hour truce
A woman throw away a bag of trash at a temporary waste disposal site (TPS) in Angke Tambora low-cost rental apartment complex in West Jakarta on April 2, 2026.
Editorial

Drowning in trash
National stance: President Prabowo Subianto delivers a statement on Monday, March 9, 2026, emphasizing that Indonesia’s foreign policy remains free, active and nonaligned. He made the statement while delivering remarks during the virtual inauguration of 218 bridges from his private residence in Hambalang, Bogor, West Java.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia welcomes Iran ceasefire, calls for all parties to respect sovereignty

The Latest

 View more
Middle East and Africa

Both sides claim victory after US, Iran agree to 11th-hour truce
Science & Tech

NASA releases picture of 'Earthset' shot by Artemis crew
Regulations

Govt vows to wrap up all SOE mergers this year
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia welcomes Iran ceasefire, calls for all parties to respect sovereignty
Middle East and Africa

Pakistan to host US-Iran ceasefire talks Friday
Science & Tech

Indonesia, UK shift research from lab to real-world solutions
Academia

Trump’s blunder: Is the Philippines at China’s mercy?
FEATURES

What women want, and the gap men are still trying to close
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Big Tech shouldn't be writing the rules for AI

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.