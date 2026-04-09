Criminalizing creativity: A test for Indonesia’s creative economy vision

Not guilty: Defendant Amsal Christiy Sitepu (center) cries after his verdict hearing on April 1 at the Medan District Court in North Sumatra in a case related to the production of a village profile video. The panel of judges acquitted videographer Amsal in the case. (Antara /Yudi Manar)

Indonesia’s ambitious vision for a trillion-rupiah creative economy is being strangled by a procurement system that still treats imagination like unskilled labor. The criminalization of videographer Amsal Sitepu exposes a dangerous value blind spot that must be fixed before the state’s bureaucracy bankrupts its own future.

W hen a videographer becomes a criminal suspect for charging what his expertise is worth, something has gone profoundly wrong with how the state understands value.

The case of Amsal Christy Sitepu, a videographer in Karo Regency, North Sumatra charged with allegedly causing a state loss of Rp 202 million (US$11,875) due to a discrepancy in creative costs, is not merely a legal anomaly. It is a contradiction: one that pits Indonesia’s ambitious vision for the creative economy against a procurement system that still treats creativity as if it were unskilled labor.

In the inspectorate’s assessment, the intangible components of Amsal’s work—the ideas, the narrative structure, the editing decisions and the years of honed skill—were valued at zero. The difference between his quoted price of Rp 30 million per village and the auditor’s valuation of Rp 24.1 million became the basis for criminal charges. A creative professional became a suspect not because he stole, but because his understanding of value did not align with a spreadsheet.

The Medan District Court finally acquitted Amsal, declaring that the prosecutor's charges were not legally or convincingly proven. The panel of judges concluded that the work agreements between Amsal and the village heads did not stipulate technical specifications, but were instead simple agreements on contract value—a fact corroborated by the testimony of the village heads during the trial. Furthermore, the court dismissed the state loss audit conducted by the Karo Regency Inspectorate.

Despite the happy ending for Amsal, this case exposes a deeper structural crisis. It reveals that Indonesia’s state financial system, designed for an era of extractive economies, has not yet learned to recognize the creative economy—an economy based on intellectual property, technical expertise and human imagination.

Indonesia is undergoing a fundamental economic transformation. For centuries, the country’s economy was built on extraction: spices, oil, coal and palm oil. In that old paradigm, value was tangible, measurable and input-based. A ton of coal had a price; a barrel of oil had a standard. The state’s procurement system, with its honoraria, per diem rates, and fixed ceilings, was built for this world.

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But that world is changing. Today, the global economy is shifting toward creativity and human capital. Indonesia has recognized this shift—in fact, we lead the world in institutionalizing this recognition. We are the first country to have a dedicated Creative Economy Ministry (Kemenekraf) and the first to establish a National Creative Economy Day (Hari Ekraf Nasional). No other nation has made such a clear institutional commitment.