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Justice sans borders: Southeast Asia’s bold stand against Myanmar junta

While traditional diplomacy falters in the face of Myanmar’s military violence, a quiet legal revolution is brewing in Southeast Asia: By turning to domestic courts in Timor-Leste and Indonesia, survivors are testing a bold, universal legal theory to ensure that victims of mass atrocities finally have their day in court.

Yuyun Wahyuningrum (The Jakarta Post)
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Mon, April 13, 2026 Published on Apr. 11, 2026 Published on 2026-04-11T09:12:27+07:00

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Rohingya refugees from Myanmar sell betel nuts on Jan. 11. 2026, in a market at the Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhia, a subdistrict in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. Rohingya refugees from Myanmar sell betel nuts on Jan. 11. 2026, in a market at the Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhia, a subdistrict in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. (AFP/MH Mustafa)

R

ecent legal actions in Timor-Leste and Indonesia against Myanmar’s military junta may signal a quiet but significant shift in Southeast Asia’s response to mass atrocities.

Civil society groups and survivors have turned to domestic courts in both countries, invoking the principle of universal jurisdiction to pursue accountability for alleged war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide committed under the leadership of Sr. Gen. Min Aung Hlaing.

These initiatives suggest that courts, rather than diplomatic forums alone, may increasingly become the arenas for confronting grave human rights violations in the region.

Universal jurisdiction rests on a simple premise: certain crimes are so serious that they concern the international community as a whole. Because of this, any state may prosecute those responsible, regardless of where the crimes occurred or the nationality of those involved.

Unlike traditional criminal jurisdiction, which depends on borders or citizenship, universal jurisdiction allows domestic courts to pursue perpetrators of genocide, war crimes, torture and enforced disappearances, even when such crimes take place elsewhere.

In practice, the doctrine functions as a legal safety net. When the state where atrocities occur is unwilling or unable to investigate, often because the authorities themselves are the perpetrators, another country may step in. For victims of mass violence, this principle can provide one of the few remaining pathways to justice.

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The doctrine’s legitimacy has been shaped by several landmark cases. The 1961 trial of Adolf Eichmann in Israel, for example, affirmed that crimes against humanity are offenses against the world, allowing national courts to prosecute them.

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