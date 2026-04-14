TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

No more motorcycles for free meals program, says Purbaya
Authorities raid illegal nitrous oxide storage amid abuse concerns
TNI hands over acid attack case to military prosecutors
Hotels see insignificant surge during Idul Fitri holiday
Rupiah’s confidence test

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

No more motorcycles for free meals program, says Purbaya
Authorities raid illegal nitrous oxide storage amid abuse concerns
TNI hands over acid attack case to military prosecutors
Hotels see insignificant surge during Idul Fitri holiday
Rupiah’s confidence test

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Why user states must share the burden of Indonesia’s sea-lanes

As the case of the Strait of Hormuz in the Iran war illustrates amid escalating global tensions, Indonesia can no longer afford to be the sole guardian of the world’s most dangerous maritime choke points: It’s time for user states to pay their fair share.

Kresno Buntoro (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, April 14, 2026 Published on Apr. 11, 2026 Published on 2026-04-11T11:04:53+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Local environmental officers clean up an oil spill on Aug. 12, 2019, in the Java Sea off Karawang regency, West Java. Local environmental officers clean up an oil spill on Aug. 12, 2019, in the Java Sea off Karawang regency, West Java. (Antara/Ibnu Chazar)

R

ecent armed conflicts, notably the war between Russia and Ukraine and the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran, have underscored the strategic significance of maritime straits in global security.

The Bosphorus and Dardanelles, governed by Turkey under the 1936 Montreux Convention, illustrate how legal control over straits can influence naval operations and seaborne trade during periods of hostility. Similarly, the Strait of Hormuz remains a critical strategic leverage point, particularly for Iran, given its profound impact on the global energy supply and maritime security.

The strategic value of straits is rooted primarily in their role in seaborne trade. Maritime transport remains the most efficient and cost-effective means of moving large volumes of goods over long distances, and historical trade patterns have been shaped by access to these key maritime passages.

As an archipelagic state, Indonesia occupies a central position within global and regional shipping networks. Its waters contain several internationally significant choke points, including the straits of Malacca, Singapore, Sunda, Lombok, Makassar and Ombai-Wetar. These waterways function as essential sea-lanes of communication (SLOCs) for international trade, naval movement and regional stability.

Indonesia has taken extensive measures to ensure the safety, security and environmental sustainability of these sea-lanes. These efforts include updating navigational charts, installing navigational aids, disseminating maritime safety information and conducting frequent patrols. Such actions demonstrate Indonesia’s commitment to fulfilling its international obligations and accommodating the interests of the global maritime community.

In recent years, a significant increase in the volume of energy (oil, gas and coal) and goods transported through these straits has placed greater pressure on coastal states to invest in sophisticated and expensive navigational infrastructure. The dangers of such passage are exacerbated by high maritime traffic and the transport of hazardous cargoes.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

This raises a critical question: Should archipelagic states like Indonesia bear this financial burden alone, or should user states share the responsibility?

Popular

No more motorcycles for free meals program, says Purbaya

No more motorcycles for free meals program, says Purbaya
Authorities raid illegal nitrous oxide storage amid abuse concerns

Authorities raid illegal nitrous oxide storage amid abuse concerns
TNI hands over acid attack case to military prosecutors

TNI hands over acid attack case to military prosecutors

Related Articles

Three dead, five missing as fishing boat catches fire in Malacca Strait

Philippines unveils new coast guard command in disputed South China Sea

One battle after another: Iran war deals new blow to Europe's industrial heartland

Related Article

Three dead, five missing as fishing boat catches fire in Malacca Strait

Philippines unveils new coast guard command in disputed South China Sea

One battle after another: Iran war deals new blow to Europe's industrial heartland

Clean air cannot wait for Asia’s megacities

The world’s largest climate finance deal was built to flounder

Popular

No more motorcycles for free meals program, says Purbaya

No more motorcycles for free meals program, says Purbaya
Authorities raid illegal nitrous oxide storage amid abuse concerns

Authorities raid illegal nitrous oxide storage amid abuse concerns
TNI hands over acid attack case to military prosecutors

TNI hands over acid attack case to military prosecutors

More in Opinion

 View more
Heads of state and high-level delegates attend the second plenary session on July 6 during the BRICS Summit 2025 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Academia

War tests BRICS and reveals its limits
A semiconductor machine performs the semiconductor chip creation process on Dec. 25, 2024, at a factory in Binzhou, in eastern China's Shandong province.
Academia

The coming inflation-deflation whipsaw
Local environmental officers clean up an oil spill on Aug. 12, 2019, in the Java Sea off Karawang regency, West Java.
Academia

Why user states must share the burden of Indonesia’s sea-lanes

Highlight
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin greets President Prabowo Subianto during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, April 13, 2026.
Europe

Prabowo, Putin pledge closer cooperation amid global volatility
A banner in support of the Rohingya people is seen outside the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands on Jan. 17, 2026, as the court starts two weeks of hearings in a landmark case brought by Gambia, which accuses Myanmar of committing genocide against the Rohingya, a minority Muslim group.
Editorial

Indonesian law for Myanmar general
Familiar faces: Heads of state and government of member, partner and external engagement countries pose for a family photo during the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 7, 2025.
Europe

Russia calls for joint food reserves with BRICS to counter Middle East crisis risks

The Latest

 View more
Europe

Germany's Merz urges Netanyahu to end Lebanon fighting
Academia

War tests BRICS and reveals its limits
Archipelago

Construction continues on Karang Singa beacon tower off Bintan: Official
Europe

UN chief says 'all parties' must respect freedom of navigation in Hormuz
Academia

The coming inflation-deflation whipsaw
Academia

Why user states must share the burden of Indonesia’s sea-lanes
Society

Intern doctor fatalities fuel concerns over heavy workload, low welfare
Society

BGN stokes overspending criticism for billion-rupiah procurement of event planners
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Why user states must share the burden of Indonesia’s sea-lanes

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.