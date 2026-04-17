A global shift: Indonesia’s role in a multi-hub Islamic economy

A halal certificate is displayed on Feb, 23, 2026, on the storefront of a health and beauty outlet inside the Mall@Bassura retail complex in Jatinegara, East Jakarta. (JP/Iqro Rinaldi)

As the traditional single hub model of the Islamic economy fractures, a new model of interconnected regional nodes is rising in its place. Indonesia stands at a critical crossroads: Will it remain a passive consumer market, or will it seize the moment to become a primary architect of this new global network?

I magine a massive engine that suddenly loses its axis. The wheels are still spinning but no longer in sync. Capital flows slow and projects stall until investors begin to wonder, where exactly is the safe place to put their trust?

That is the most honest picture of the global Islamic economy today. It is not merely the flow of capital that is shifting, something far deeper is cracking: confidence in a single center as the most reliable place to operate.

When geopolitical tensions shook the Middle East, the consequences did not stop at political headlines. They rippled deep into the economic system: Logistics stalled, financial systems experienced friction, and investment flows slowed. On the surface, what appeared was simply a decline in activity. Beneath it, however, the very foundation of trust had begun to fracture.

History has proven this time and again: When trust is disrupted, economic centers do not merely weaken, they are replaced, sometimes faster than anyone anticipates.

What makes this situation a paradox is that demand for halal products and services has not slowed. Global halal consumption continues to move and the need for Islamic financing has not diminished.

An imbalance is forming: Demand remains high, while the service centers that have long sustained it are beginning to falter. In market logic, such an imbalance never lasts. Markets always find a new equilibrium, which means the search for new centers has already begun.

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But something is different this time. The shift taking place does not follow the old pattern of finding a single replacement for a weakened center. Instead, a new configuration is forming: a network of multiple, interconnected nodes that are mutually reinforcing and capable of filling each other's gaps.