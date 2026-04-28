Official Statistics 4.0: Restoring trust amid the data flood

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In an era defined by an overwhelming surge of data, the central challenge is no longer scarcity, but meaning. Governments today are surrounded by an ever-expanding volume of information generated from surveys, administrative systems and digital footprints.
n an era defined by an overwhelming surge of data, the central challenge is no longer scarcity, but meaning. Governments today are surrounded by an ever-expanding volume of information generated from surveys, administrative systems and digital footprints. Yet the critical question remains: Can this abundance be translated into knowledge that informs policy and builds public trust?
For Indonesia, this question is particularly relevant as the nation stands at a pivotal moment in its data transformation journey.
The emergence of big data and rapid digitalization has created an opportunity to rethink the role of official statistics. No longer confined to retrospective measurement, statistics are increasingly expected to support timely, inclusive and forward-looking policymaking.
Within this context, the concept of Official Statistics 4.0 offers a compelling vision. It represents more than a technological upgrade; it is a fundamental shift in how data is collected, integrated, interpreted and communicated.
Indonesia’s statistical system has long been anchored in methodological rigor. Carefully designed surveys, large-scale censuses and robust validation processes have ensured that official statistics maintain high standards of accuracy and reliability.
While these qualities remain essential, the speed and complexity of today’s socioeconomic changes demand more. Policymakers require data that is not only accurate but also flexible and relevant to rapidly evolving conditions.
Digital transformation has dramatically broadened the scope of available data. Beyond traditional instruments, valuable information now flows from administrative databases, financial transactions, mobility patterns and digital interactions. These sources enable more granular, real-time insights. When integrated effectively, they complement traditional statistical methods and enrich the overall analytical landscape.
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