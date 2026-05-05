TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Q1 trade surplus halves amid slump in coal, coffee exports
Govt quick to defend cabinet secretary from Amien Rais’ rebuke
Currency under pressure: Has de-dollarization begun?
Malaria hits record high in Indonesia as elimination challenges persist
The wrong remedy: Evaluating university study program closures

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Q1 trade surplus halves amid slump in coal, coffee exports
Govt quick to defend cabinet secretary from Amien Rais’ rebuke
Currency under pressure: Has de-dollarization begun?
Malaria hits record high in Indonesia as elimination challenges persist
The wrong remedy: Evaluating university study program closures

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Analysis: Cabinet reshuffle No. 5: Prabowo’s political recalibration

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, May 5, 2026 Published on May. 4, 2026 Published on 2026-05-04T16:08:53+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
President Prabowo Subianto (right) leads the inauguration of new Cabinet officials at the Presidential Palace Complex in Central Jakarta on April 27, 2026. A total of six new officials filled positions in the reshuffle of the Red and White Cabinet, including Jumhur Hidayat as minister of environment, Hanif Faisol as deputy coordinating minister for food, Gen. (Ret.) Dudung Abdurachman as head of the presidential staff office, Muhammad Qodari as head of the government communications agency, Hasan Nasbi as special advisor to the president for communications, and Abdul Kadir Karding as head of the national quarantine agency. President Prabowo Subianto (right) leads the inauguration of new Cabinet officials at the Presidential Palace Complex in Central Jakarta on April 27, 2026. A total of six new officials filled positions in the reshuffle of the Red and White Cabinet, including Jumhur Hidayat as minister of environment, Hanif Faisol as deputy coordinating minister for food, Gen. (Ret.) Dudung Abdurachman as head of the presidential staff office, Muhammad Qodari as head of the government communications agency, Hasan Nasbi as special advisor to the president for communications, and Abdul Kadir Karding as head of the national quarantine agency. (Antara/Bayu Pratama S)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto has reshuffled his cabinet for the fifth time just 18 months into his term. While the frequent adjustments may ostensibly reflect an effort to bolster effective governance, they also signal a state of perpetual political recalibration and unsteady organizational cohesion.

The cabinet is continually expanding through this constant reshuffling, primarily to accommodate various political allies, and therefore raises critical questions regarding the administrative efficiency and fiscal sustainability of such a large bureaucracy.

On April 27 at the Presidential Palace Complex in Central Jakarta, six high-ranking officials were installed in their new roles, including two newly created posts: Hanif Faisol Nurofiq as Deputy Coordinating Food Minister, Mohammad Jumhur Hidayat as Environment Minister, Dudung Abdurachman as Presidential Chief of Staff, Muhammad Qodari as head of the Government Communication Agency (Bakom), Hasan Nasbi as Special Presidential Adviser on Communications and Abdul Kadir Karding as head of the Quarantine Agency.

Following their inauguration, several indicated that they had been tasked with accelerating national priority programs to ensure effective policy delivery. Dudung, Qodari and Hasan, who have communication roles in the administration, emphasized the President’s directive to reinforce government communication channels.

Environment Minister Jumhur has been tasked with addressing systemic challenges in waste management, while quarantine chief Abdul Kadir is to strengthen oversight of agricultural and livestock imports without disrupting international trade flows.

Beyond the official rhetoric, however, the latest reshuffle carries profound political and institutional implications. Following are some key takeaways.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

First, political consolidation appears to supersede administrative efficiency. Five of the six appointees were integral members of Prabowo’s 2024 campaign team, suggesting that cabinet reshuffles serve as a mechanism for political patronage rather than meritocratic appointments based on performance.

Popular

Q1 trade surplus halves amid slump in coal, coffee exports

Q1 trade surplus halves amid slump in coal, coffee exports
Govt quick to defend cabinet secretary from Amien Rais’ rebuke

Govt quick to defend cabinet secretary from Amien Rais’ rebuke
Currency under pressure: Has de-dollarization begun?

Currency under pressure: Has de-dollarization begun?

Related Article

Analysis: Cabinet reshuffle No. 5: Prabowo’s political recalibration

More than just PR problem

Analysis: Unsubsidized fuel, LPG prices rise as energy crisis persists

Analysis: US-Iran conflict boosts Indonesia’s rising inflation via plastics

Public spat between two ministers raises questions about weak coordination

Popular

Q1 trade surplus halves amid slump in coal, coffee exports

Q1 trade surplus halves amid slump in coal, coffee exports
Govt quick to defend cabinet secretary from Amien Rais’ rebuke

Govt quick to defend cabinet secretary from Amien Rais’ rebuke
Currency under pressure: Has de-dollarization begun?

Currency under pressure: Has de-dollarization begun?

More in Opinion

 View more
Ships and boats sit at anchor on April 20, 2026, in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Musandam, Oman.
Academia

Trader or driller? Iran war exposes Big Oil's transatlantic divide
A vehicle rides past stacks of cargo containers on July 7, 2025, at the Jakarta International Container Terminal at the Tanjung Priok Port in North Jakarta
Academia

Amid rising tensions, ‘friendshoring’ might keep global trade alive
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) welcomes President Prabowo Subianto on Jan. 25, 2025, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.
Academia

Middle powers: A new vision for India and Indonesia

Highlight
Vehicles line up bumper-to-bumper on Palimanan route in Cirebon, West Java on March 23, 2026, as people head back to Greater Jakarta from the Idul Fitri holiday.
Economy

GDP surprises with 5.61% growth in Q1
Grassroots groups stage a rally on Aug. 13, 2025 outside Pati Regent Sudewo's office in Central Java. At least tens of thousands of protesters gather in the city from across the regency to demand the resignation of Pati regent Sudewo triggered by his policy to increase the land and property tax by up to 250 percent.
Editorial

Taxing without turmoil
Stock up: Motorcyclists line up to refuel with non-subsidized fuel Pertamax on Sunday, March 1, 2026, at a gas station in the Kuningan area, Jakarta. State oil and gas giant PT Pertamina (Persero) adjusted the prices of non-subsidized fuel, starting effectively on March 1.
Archipelago

Fuel shortages hit Riau, triggering long lines at gas stations

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Batam aims to turn botanical gardens into icon of ecotourism
Politics

Oligarchic consolidation threat to Golden 2045 vision, LAB 45 says in new book
Regulations

Outsourcing reform: Protection with two-tier responsibility
Art & Culture

'IWA #4' affirms the position of Indonesian women artists
Middle East and Africa

Seven cases of deadly hantavirus confirmed or suspected on stranded cruise ship
Asia & Pacific

Thailand scraps agreement with Cambodia on joint energy exploration
Tech

Philips bets on AI monitoring to cut hospital costs, ease staff shortages
Academia

Trader or driller? Iran war exposes Big Oil's transatlantic divide
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: Cabinet reshuffle No. 5: Prabowo’s political recalibration

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.