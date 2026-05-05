Analysis: Cabinet reshuffle No. 5: Prabowo’s political recalibration

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resident Prabowo Subianto has reshuffled his cabinet for the fifth time just 18 months into his term. While the frequent adjustments may ostensibly reflect an effort to bolster effective governance, they also signal a state of perpetual political recalibration and unsteady organizational cohesion.
The cabinet is continually expanding through this constant reshuffling, primarily to accommodate various political allies, and therefore raises critical questions regarding the administrative efficiency and fiscal sustainability of such a large bureaucracy.
On April 27 at the Presidential Palace Complex in Central Jakarta, six high-ranking officials were installed in their new roles, including two newly created posts: Hanif Faisol Nurofiq as Deputy Coordinating Food Minister, Mohammad Jumhur Hidayat as Environment Minister, Dudung Abdurachman as Presidential Chief of Staff, Muhammad Qodari as head of the Government Communication Agency (Bakom), Hasan Nasbi as Special Presidential Adviser on Communications and Abdul Kadir Karding as head of the Quarantine Agency.
Following their inauguration, several indicated that they had been tasked with accelerating national priority programs to ensure effective policy delivery. Dudung, Qodari and Hasan, who have communication roles in the administration, emphasized the President’s directive to reinforce government communication channels.
Environment Minister Jumhur has been tasked with addressing systemic challenges in waste management, while quarantine chief Abdul Kadir is to strengthen oversight of agricultural and livestock imports without disrupting international trade flows.
Beyond the official rhetoric, however, the latest reshuffle carries profound political and institutional implications. Following are some key takeaways.
First, political consolidation appears to supersede administrative efficiency. Five of the six appointees were integral members of Prabowo’s 2024 campaign team, suggesting that cabinet reshuffles serve as a mechanism for political patronage rather than meritocratic appointments based on performance.
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