TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Outsourcing reform: Protection with two-tier responsibility
Currency under pressure: Has de-dollarization begun?
The wrong remedy: Evaluating university study program closures
Q1 trade surplus halves amid slump in coal, coffee exports
Fuel shortages hit Riau, triggering long lines at gas stations

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Outsourcing reform: Protection with two-tier responsibility
Currency under pressure: Has de-dollarization begun?
The wrong remedy: Evaluating university study program closures
Q1 trade surplus halves amid slump in coal, coffee exports
Fuel shortages hit Riau, triggering long lines at gas stations

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Myanmar leaders’ ‘house arrest’ masks so little

The Myanmar junta believes it has weathered an acute threat to its survival; however, this perception rests on a miscalculation.

Joe Heaver (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, May 6, 2026 Published on May. 5, 2026 Published on 2026-05-05T11:21:45+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Aung San Suu Kyi (center) talks to Myanmar security forces personnel from the military (left) and the police in an undisclosed location, in this undated handout photo from the Myanmar Military Information Team released on April 30, 2026. Aung San Suu Kyi (center) talks to Myanmar security forces personnel from the military (left) and the police in an undisclosed location, in this undated handout photo from the Myanmar Military Information Team released on April 30, 2026. (AFP/Myanmar Military Information Team)

A

ung San Suu Kyi’s recent transfer from a Naypyidaw interrogation center to a “designated residence" by the Myanmar military sent a reminder of how long the toppled leader, beloved by many, has been detained incommunicado.

Her transfer followed the release of president U Win Myint on April 17, the day the country observed Myanmar New Year. The two moves came in the wake of the military’s choreographed general elections, widely derided as a sham.

It should also be seen as a signal that this regime believes it has weathered an acute threat to its survival. This perception, however, rests on a miscalculation, a gamble that resistance has ended when the underlying drivers remain.

In July 2022, amid assassination campaigns against military allies and the spread of unprecedented armed resistance in the central Bamar heartlands, the junta executed four political prisoners: Phyo Zeya Thaw, Ko Jimmy, Hla Myo Aung and Aung Thura Zaw.

In April 2024, still feeling the heat as resistance groups prepared for an attack against the encircled northern city of Mandalay, the regime moved Suu Kyi, then 79, to a secret detention center.

When it is under pressure, the Myanmar military hunkers down and cracks down. In this sense, Suu Kyi and Win Myint are detained in their “residences”, because coup leader Min Aung Hlaing has convinced himself that his regime is more secure.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

In 2023 and 2024, armed groups in northern Shan state led a nationwide charge that almost dealt a deadly blow to the military. By late 2025, those same armed groups had signed Beijing-induced ceasefire deals with Naypyidaw and then recognized its elections, simultaneously damaging their ties to other anti-military coalitions.

Popular

Outsourcing reform: Protection with two-tier responsibility

Outsourcing reform: Protection with two-tier responsibility
Currency under pressure: Has de-dollarization begun?

Currency under pressure: Has de-dollarization begun?
The wrong remedy: Evaluating university study program closures

The wrong remedy: Evaluating university study program closures

Related Article

Indonesia to echo bloc unity at ASEAN summit

Currency under pressure: Has de-dollarization begun?

Global energy shock: A turning point for Indonesia’s nuclear energy policy?

Scarce food, bleak futures spur Rohingya refugees to gamble with death at sea

Hundreds of Rohingya missing after boat capsizes in Andaman Sea

Popular

Outsourcing reform: Protection with two-tier responsibility

Outsourcing reform: Protection with two-tier responsibility
Currency under pressure: Has de-dollarization begun?

Currency under pressure: Has de-dollarization begun?
The wrong remedy: Evaluating university study program closures

The wrong remedy: Evaluating university study program closures

More in Opinion

 View more
Digital monitors display the logos of United States technology company xAI and its generative AI chatbot Grok, along with a picture of xAI founder Elon Musk, in this illustration created on Jan. 13, 2025, in Toulouse, France.
Academia

Why the world must take futures studies seriously—beyond imitation

Aung San Suu Kyi (center) talks to Myanmar security forces personnel from the military (left) and the police in an undisclosed location, in this undated handout photo from the Myanmar Military Information Team released on April 30, 2026.
Academia

Myanmar leaders’ ‘house arrest’ masks so little
Former education minister Nadiem Makarim reacts prior to his trial in an alleged corruption case about his involvement in the procurement of Google Chromebook laptops for use at his ministry and by students, at the Jakarta Corruption Court on Jan. 5, 2026.
Academia

How obscure interpretation of state losses fuels capital flight

Highlight
Prabowo Subianto (center) greets workers during International Workers’ Day, or May Day 2026, celebrations at the National Monument (Monas) in Jakarta, Friday (May 1, 2026). During May Day 2026, workers called for the passage of a labor bill, the abolition of outsourcing and the rejection of low wages, while also voicing concerns over the impact of global conflicts that could potentially trigger waves of layoffs.
Economy

'Interventionist' policies may deter Indonesia's growth
A general view shows a gate of the Little Aresha daycare centre, sealed by police after allegations of child abuse, in Umbulharjo, Yogyakarta, on April 27, 2026. Police have arrested 13 people after shocking images of alleged abuse against small children at a daycare centre went viral, sparking outrage across the nation, officials said on April 27.
Editorial

Childcare reform can’t wait
A man runs past national flags of ASEAN member states outside a media center in Cebu, the Philippines, on May 5, 2026, ahead of the 48th ASEAN Summit.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia to echo bloc unity at ASEAN summit

The Latest

 View more
Economy

P2P lending surges in March, but bad loans still high
Entertainment

Rolling Stones announce July 10 release of new album 'Foreign Tongues'
Academia

Why the world must take futures studies seriously—beyond imitation

Asia & Pacific

Bondi Beach mass shooting accused faces 19 extra charges
Economy

Govt to launch incentives for 200,000 EVs to boost sales, cut fuel subsidies
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia says oil tankers in its waters acting under international law
Asia & Pacific

Malaysia's antigraft agency vows to recover more high-value art linked to 1MDB scandal
Academia

Myanmar leaders’ ‘house arrest’ masks so little
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Myanmar leaders’ ‘house arrest’ masks so little

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.