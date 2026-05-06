TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Outsourcing reform: Protection with two-tier responsibility
Currency under pressure: Has de-dollarization begun?
The wrong remedy: Evaluating university study program closures
Q1 trade surplus halves amid slump in coal, coffee exports
Fuel shortages hit Riau, triggering long lines at gas stations

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Outsourcing reform: Protection with two-tier responsibility
Currency under pressure: Has de-dollarization begun?
The wrong remedy: Evaluating university study program closures
Q1 trade surplus halves amid slump in coal, coffee exports
Fuel shortages hit Riau, triggering long lines at gas stations

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

What role does Indonesia want to play in the world?

As Indonesia audits for a global starring role alongside giants like the US and China, its traditional seat as ASEAN's anchor is starting to look like a mere side stage. From transactional energy deals to a pragmatic silence on regional norms, President Prabowo Subianto is redrawing Jakarta’s map, leaving Southeast Asia wondering if its leader has finally outgrown the neighborhood.

Achmad Sukarsono (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Singapore
Wed, May 6, 2026 Published on May. 5, 2026 Published on 2026-05-05T08:52:01+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Screens display flags of ASEAN member countries at a hallway at the Nustar Hotel during the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Retreat in Cebu City, the Philippines, on Jan. 28, 2026. Screens display flags of ASEAN member countries at a hallway at the Nustar Hotel during the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Retreat in Cebu City, the Philippines, on Jan. 28, 2026. (AFP/Jam Sta. Rosa)

W

ith the ASEAN Summit convening in Cebu, the Philippines, Indonesia faces a simple, stubborn question: does it still want to be ASEAN's default anchor, by sheer weight of population, economy and territory, or does it treat ASEAN as a side stage while it auditions as a global middle power, prancing with Washington, Beijing, Moscow and other giants?

The doubt has surfaced in think-tank corridors from Singapore to Manila, and in unguarded coffee-shop conversations where Southeast Asians say what they really think, even in reserved Brunei. Jakarta increasingly seems more drawn to the drama of great-power deal-making than to the patient, unglamorous work of leading its own region. ASEAN is starting to feel peripheral in its anchor's eyes.

President Prabowo Subianto is not running Indonesia's traditional foreign-policy script, ASEAN-first by instinct, bebas aktif (independent and active) by reflex, carefully choreographed by the diplomatic corps. He is running a pragmatic playbook: blunt, selective, aimed at leverage where it counts. Less time for ASEAN's slow grind; more appetite for the global marquee.

He has the résumé to match: a polyglot who has lived and studied across Asia, Europe and the United States; who reads geopolitics and philosophy; who, before his October 2024 inauguration, had already held more than 80 meetings with officials from almost 40 countries. His international pedigree outstrips that of his foreign minister and arguably anyone in his cabinet. That confidence shows in the method: he will not toe old lines; he will redraw them, away from ASEAN caucuses and communiqués, toward power centers.

Once Jakarta's amplifier, ASEAN now looks like a ceremonial stage: useful for lines about cohesion, less useful for navigating Myanmar's civil war, Thailand-Cambodia friction and the region's other grinding disorders. Past Indonesian presidents treated ASEAN leadership as strategic hygiene. Now, it increasingly looks optional.

The signals have been explicit enough. Foreign Minister Sugiono, elevated from long-time personal assistant to Indonesia's top diplomatic post, skipped the ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting in December 2025 to accompany Prabowo to Egypt. He turned up at the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, two days after the October 2024 inauguration, yet took nearly a year to visit the ASEAN Secretariat barely 10 kilometers from his office.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Prabowo talks about ASEAN cohesion. Yet, the pattern is strategic absence.

Popular

Outsourcing reform: Protection with two-tier responsibility

Outsourcing reform: Protection with two-tier responsibility
Currency under pressure: Has de-dollarization begun?

Currency under pressure: Has de-dollarization begun?
The wrong remedy: Evaluating university study program closures

The wrong remedy: Evaluating university study program closures

Related Article

More than just PR problem

US, Philippines deploy anti-ship missile system near Taiwan

At UN, China denounces Japan and EU over South China Sea remarks

Prabowo strengthens palace control in latest reshuffle

Indonesia AI’s strategy: Economically ambitious, socially hollow

Popular

Outsourcing reform: Protection with two-tier responsibility

Outsourcing reform: Protection with two-tier responsibility
Currency under pressure: Has de-dollarization begun?

Currency under pressure: Has de-dollarization begun?
The wrong remedy: Evaluating university study program closures

The wrong remedy: Evaluating university study program closures

More in Opinion

 View more
Digital monitors display the logos of United States technology company xAI and its generative AI chatbot Grok, along with a picture of xAI founder Elon Musk, in this illustration created on Jan. 13, 2025, in Toulouse, France.
Academia

Why the world must take futures studies seriously—beyond imitation

Aung San Suu Kyi (center) talks to Myanmar security forces personnel from the military (left) and the police in an undisclosed location, in this undated handout photo from the Myanmar Military Information Team released on April 30, 2026.
Academia

Myanmar leaders’ ‘house arrest’ masks so little
Former education minister Nadiem Makarim reacts prior to his trial in an alleged corruption case about his involvement in the procurement of Google Chromebook laptops for use at his ministry and by students, at the Jakarta Corruption Court on Jan. 5, 2026.
Academia

How obscure interpretation of state losses fuels capital flight

Highlight
Prabowo Subianto (center) greets workers during International Workers’ Day, or May Day 2026, celebrations at the National Monument (Monas) in Jakarta, Friday (May 1, 2026). During May Day 2026, workers called for the passage of a labor bill, the abolition of outsourcing and the rejection of low wages, while also voicing concerns over the impact of global conflicts that could potentially trigger waves of layoffs.
Economy

'Interventionist' policies may deter Indonesia's growth
A general view shows a gate of the Little Aresha daycare centre, sealed by police after allegations of child abuse, in Umbulharjo, Yogyakarta, on April 27, 2026. Police have arrested 13 people after shocking images of alleged abuse against small children at a daycare centre went viral, sparking outrage across the nation, officials said on April 27.
Editorial

Childcare reform can’t wait
A man runs past national flags of ASEAN member states outside a media center in Cebu, the Philippines, on May 5, 2026, ahead of the 48th ASEAN Summit.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia to echo bloc unity at ASEAN summit

The Latest

 View more
Economy

P2P lending surges in March, but bad loans still high
Entertainment

Rolling Stones announce July 10 release of new album 'Foreign Tongues'
Academia

Why the world must take futures studies seriously—beyond imitation

Asia & Pacific

Bondi Beach mass shooting accused faces 19 extra charges
Economy

Govt to launch incentives for 200,000 EVs to boost sales, cut fuel subsidies
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia says oil tankers in its waters acting under international law
Asia & Pacific

Malaysia's antigraft agency vows to recover more high-value art linked to 1MDB scandal
Academia

Myanmar leaders’ ‘house arrest’ masks so little
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

What role does Indonesia want to play in the world?

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.