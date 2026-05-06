Why the world must take futures studies seriously—beyond imitation

Digital monitors display the logos of United States technology company xAI and its generative AI chatbot Grok, along with a picture of xAI founder Elon Musk, in this illustration created on Jan. 13, 2025, in Toulouse, France. (AFP/Lionel Bonaventure)

Beyond elite projections and "future shock," futures studies is evolving into a participatory tool for resilience against digital colonialism and cascading global crises. In their work, Ziauddin Sardar and Mirza Sarajklic call for a shift from passive observation to active, indigenous foresight to navigate our post-normal world.

F utures studies has long been misunderstood as an elite exercise. It is often seen as the domain of Western intellectuals projecting visions of technological progress or collapse.

Yet in an era of cascading crises—artificial intelligence, climate change and geopolitical fragmentation—this field must evolve into something far more practical and grounded.

Early pioneers such as Alvin Toffler and Heidi Toffler offered powerful warnings. Their seminal work, Future Shock, introduced the idea that societies can be overwhelmed by the speed of change. Technological, social and cultural transformations were moving faster than human beings could adapt.

Published in 1970, the book captured a world entering the information age. It warned of stress, dislocation and fragmentation. These concerns remain highly relevant today, perhaps even more so in the age of artificial intelligence.

Similarly, John Naisbitt provided a macro-level view of change. His book Megatrends mapped the transition from industrial to information societies. It became a global bestseller and influenced policymakers and business leaders alike.

Yet both approaches share a limitation. They often reflect top-down thinking. The future is interpreted by elites and then transmitted to the rest of society. This risks turning futures studies into a passive exercise of observation rather than active participation.

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This is where the work of Ziauddin Sardar and Mirza Sarajklic becomes crucial. Their book, Introduction to Islamic Futures Studies, which was launched and endorsed by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim last month, redefines the field as something deeply human and participatory.