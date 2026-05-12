TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Why Indonesia must write ASEAN’s green rules
Freeport Indonesia pushes back full copper mine restart
Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy
High rankings, low reach in Indonesian journals
ASEAN summit ends with push to fast-track oil share pact

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Why Indonesia must write ASEAN’s green rules
Freeport Indonesia pushes back full copper mine restart
Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy
High rankings, low reach in Indonesian journals
ASEAN summit ends with push to fast-track oil share pact

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Europe is losing the energy security battle to China

China is currently leading the energy transition in terms of competitive advantage as the Middle East crisis exposes the deep divide between petrostates and electrostates, and although Europe has begun to strategize its shift to clean power, sustained financing remains a crux.

Emmanuel Guérin (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Project Syndicate/Paris
Tue, May 12, 2026 Published on May. 11, 2026 Published on 2026-05-11T11:37:04+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A worker arranges photovoltaic cells on May 16, 2024, at the solar panel factory of GCL System Integration Technology in Hefei, Anhui province, China. A worker arranges photovoltaic cells on May 16, 2024, at the solar panel factory of GCL System Integration Technology in Hefei, Anhui province, China. (Reuters/China Daily)

T

he United States-Israeli war against Iran has triggered a dramatic redistribution of global wealth. US oil and gas companies stand to pocket at least US$60 billion in windfall profits this year, while Russia could gain up to $100 billion in additional fiscal revenues. But nearly every economy, including energy exporters, is grappling with slower growth, rising inflation and the prospect of persistently high interest rates.

The clearest fault line runs through the Strait of Hormuz, as its closure has exposed Asia’s heavy dependence on Gulf energy. Europe, too, is paying a steep price: Since the Iran war began, the European Union has spent an additional 24 billion euros ($28 billion) on fossil fuel imports.

At the same time, the current crisis is redefining energy security. In the 20th century, it meant reliable access to oil and gas. Today, energy security increasingly rests on the ability to electrify rapidly, produce clean power domestically and control the technologies and supply chains on which the electricity systems of the future will depend.

By those measures, China holds a clear competitive advantage. Electricity already accounts for roughly 30 percent of its total energy consumption, compared with around 20 percent in the US and Europe. The EU, for all its climate ambition and electrification targets, remains dependent on imported fossil fuels and foreign clean technologies.

The divide within Europe is just as striking. Spain, for example, has built a partial buffer against fossil fuel volatility: Renewables now set wholesale electricity prices roughly 80 percent of the time, averaging 60 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh). Italy, by contrast, remains heavily exposed to natural gas markets, with electricity prices hovering near 130 euros per MWh.

The AccelerateEU initiative of the European Commission reflects the urgency of electrification. This package of measures seeks to curb rising energy costs and reduce the bloc’s dependence on imported fossil fuels by scaling up electric vehicles and heat pumps, expanding renewables, strengthening power grids and building storage capacity.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

But it lacks the financing needed to achieve its stated objectives. Without a credible investment strategy, the initiative risks remaining a tissue of ambition rather than a coherent plan.

Popular

Why Indonesia must write ASEAN’s green rules

Why Indonesia must write ASEAN’s green rules
Freeport Indonesia pushes back full copper mine restart

Freeport Indonesia pushes back full copper mine restart
Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy

Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy

Related Article

A new economics for the 21st century

Iran's Araqchi holds talks with Wang Yi in Beijing

What role does Indonesia want to play in the world?

Why energy security needs a new playbook

Europe dangerously unprepared for worsening wildfires, report says

Popular

Why Indonesia must write ASEAN’s green rules

Why Indonesia must write ASEAN’s green rules
Freeport Indonesia pushes back full copper mine restart

Freeport Indonesia pushes back full copper mine restart
Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy

Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy

More in Opinion

 View more
An employee displays Indonesian rupiah and United States dollar banknotes at Bank Syariah Indonesia in South Tangerang, Banten, on Jan. 21, 2026.
Academia

Trapdoor creaks for dollar if Middle East war ends
Smile squad: A health worker educates pupils on proper toothbrushing during the launch of the Healthy Children’s Teeth Program on Jan. 19 at SPS Bale Bermain Rubah in Pasar Rebo, East Jakarta.
Academia

Families can't wait for better childcare system
A worker arranges photovoltaic cells on May 16, 2024, at the solar panel factory of GCL System Integration Technology in Hefei, Anhui province, China.
Academia

Europe is losing the energy security battle to China

Highlight
An illustration of a prison inmate.
Society

Prisons, inmates enlisted to cook free meals for schoolchildren
Valid proof: A military prosecutor (left) presents during a follow-up hearing at Military Court II-08 Jakarta on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, a shirt worn by Kontras activist Andrie Yunus when he suffered an acid attack on March 12. The hearing featured testimony from eight witnesses, five members of the Indonesian Military and three civilians, presented by the military prosecutor.
Editorial

Defending rights defenders
Krakatau Steel employees watch the production of the first hot rolled coil (HRC) steel on May 17, 2021, in the company's second hot steel mill in Banten. (Courtesy of Krakatau Steel)
Regulations

Steel industry squeezed between low demand, tight competition

The Latest

 View more
Europe

Planes with hantavirus cruise passengers land in the Netherlands
Middle East and Africa

Trump warns Mideast truce on 'life support', Iran says ready for any aggression
Economy

Airlines’ passenger demand risks stalling once again
Europe

UK's Starmer under renewed pressure as lawmakers urge him to quit
Society

Vitamins over vaccines: Misinformation entrenched amid Indonesia measles surge
Europe

Hantavirus-hit ship sets sail for Netherlands as final passengers evacuated in Tenerife
Academia

Trapdoor creaks for dollar if Middle East war ends
Asia & Pacific

Trump says he will discuss Taiwan arms sales with China's Xi
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Europe is losing the energy security battle to China

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.