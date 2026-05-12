TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Why Indonesia must write ASEAN’s green rules
Freeport Indonesia pushes back full copper mine restart
Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy
High rankings, low reach in Indonesian journals
ASEAN summit ends with push to fast-track oil share pact

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Why Indonesia must write ASEAN’s green rules
Freeport Indonesia pushes back full copper mine restart
Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy
High rankings, low reach in Indonesian journals
ASEAN summit ends with push to fast-track oil share pact

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Takeaways from the ASEAN Summit: Tightening the bonds, building up resilience

Prabowo’s speech is direct and simple about the key elements that ASEAN must retain to keep the organization relevant now and in the future. 

Lina A. Alexandra and Jusuf Wanandi (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, May 12, 2026 Published on May. 11, 2026 Published on 2026-05-11T20:12:34+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
(From left to right) Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto, and Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet hold hands for a group photo on May 8, 2026, during the opening ceremony of the 48th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings, in Cebu, Philippines. (From left to right) Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto, and Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet hold hands for a group photo on May 8, 2026, during the opening ceremony of the 48th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings, in Cebu, Philippines. (Reuters/Aaron Favila)

T

he 48th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings in Cebu, the Philippines, ended last week with leaders agreeing to step up regional efforts to address urgent issues, mainly energy and food security. Calls to streamline the ASEAN Plus Three Emergency Rice Reserve (APTERR) and for countries to ratify the ASEAN Petroleum Security Agreement (APSA), among others, made this Summit rather different, as leaders could not but push for concrete regional commitments to navigate amid the storm.

While there is anxiety among domestic and international observers that Indonesia is shifting away from its focus on ASEAN in pursuit of President Prabowo Subianto’s global ambitions, his attendance at the Summit and remarks during the plenary session at least offer fresh hope that the administration still recognizes the importance of the regional organization. This should not come as a surprise, as it is impossible for regional states to deal with the turbulence alone.

Prabowo’s speech was direct and simple, but crucial to remind ASEAN members, now 11 of them, about the key elements that ASEAN must retain to keep the organization relevant now and in the future. 

There are three key inter-related points that he mentions. First, the disruptions that we are facing today due to the war, caused by the heightened geopolitical rivalries, is going to be a long-term challenge for the region. Thus, ASEAN must strive to create resilience to prepare for the worst-case scenario. The urgency is clear since the problems are directly threatening the livelihood of the people, which undermine ASEAN ultimate objectives of fostering regional prosperity. 

Second, unity is key to creating regional resilience. Creating resilience is impossible if members are not connected or sharing the same vision. The message is clear: the region must act together, helping each other and deepen the existing cooperation in many sectors. The call for ASEAN unity can be seen throughout the speech several times, calling for ASEAN to be “solid”, to “act together”, and for the members to have a “common ASEAN approach” as well as to “speak with one voice.” In doing so, the region is swimming against the current trend of acting unilaterally and in a zero-sum game. 

Third, for ASEAN to remain united and realize its vision of becoming a community, it must revisit the organization’s most basic norm: resolving problems through peaceful means rather than resorting to the use of force. In his statement, Prabowo underlined that ASEAN’s strength lies in the ability of its members to engage in dialogue, cooperation and collaboration, as the region does not wish to repeat the mistakes of geopolitical rivalries and undermine regional peace and security. Furthermore, ASEAN’s culture of peace must also be promoted globally.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

However, these ideals should not be merely a statement on paper. To build resilience, restore unity and to be ingrained with the culture of peace, member states must strive and put their best efforts. And for Indonesia, the primus inter pares and the one that always puts the political vision, there are at least two immediate steps to follow. 

Popular

Why Indonesia must write ASEAN’s green rules

Why Indonesia must write ASEAN’s green rules
Freeport Indonesia pushes back full copper mine restart

Freeport Indonesia pushes back full copper mine restart
Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy

Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy

Related Article

Indonesia’s Thomas Cup failure exposes shifting power in world badminton

East Asia’s stability cannot be taken for granted

Myanmar leaders’ ‘house arrest’ masks so little

Amid rising tensions, ‘friendshoring’ might keep global trade alive

Indonesia, South Korea sign agreements on minerals, tech, finance

Popular

Why Indonesia must write ASEAN’s green rules

Why Indonesia must write ASEAN’s green rules
Freeport Indonesia pushes back full copper mine restart

Freeport Indonesia pushes back full copper mine restart
Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy

Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy

More in Opinion

 View more
An employee displays Indonesian rupiah and United States dollar banknotes at Bank Syariah Indonesia in South Tangerang, Banten, on Jan. 21, 2026.
Academia

Trapdoor creaks for dollar if Middle East war ends
Smile squad: A health worker educates pupils on proper toothbrushing during the launch of the Healthy Children’s Teeth Program on Jan. 19 at SPS Bale Bermain Rubah in Pasar Rebo, East Jakarta.
Academia

Families can't wait for better childcare system
A worker arranges photovoltaic cells on May 16, 2024, at the solar panel factory of GCL System Integration Technology in Hefei, Anhui province, China.
Academia

Europe is losing the energy security battle to China

Highlight
An illustration of a prison inmate.
Society

Prisons, inmates enlisted to cook free meals for schoolchildren
Valid proof: A military prosecutor (left) presents during a follow-up hearing at Military Court II-08 Jakarta on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, a shirt worn by Kontras activist Andrie Yunus when he suffered an acid attack on March 12. The hearing featured testimony from eight witnesses, five members of the Indonesian Military and three civilians, presented by the military prosecutor.
Editorial

Defending rights defenders
Krakatau Steel employees watch the production of the first hot rolled coil (HRC) steel on May 17, 2021, in the company's second hot steel mill in Banten. (Courtesy of Krakatau Steel)
Regulations

Steel industry squeezed between low demand, tight competition

The Latest

 View more
Europe

Planes with hantavirus cruise passengers land in the Netherlands
Middle East and Africa

Trump warns Mideast truce on 'life support', Iran says ready for any aggression
Economy

Airlines’ passenger demand risks stalling once again
Europe

UK's Starmer under renewed pressure as lawmakers urge him to quit
Society

Vitamins over vaccines: Misinformation entrenched amid Indonesia measles surge
Europe

Hantavirus-hit ship sets sail for Netherlands as final passengers evacuated in Tenerife
Academia

Trapdoor creaks for dollar if Middle East war ends
Asia & Pacific

Trump says he will discuss Taiwan arms sales with China's Xi
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Takeaways from the ASEAN Summit: Tightening the bonds, building up resilience

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.