Takeaways from the ASEAN Summit: Tightening the bonds, building up resilience

(From left to right) Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto, and Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet hold hands for a group photo on May 8, 2026, during the opening ceremony of the 48th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings, in Cebu, Philippines. (Reuters/Aaron Favila)

Prabowo’s speech is direct and simple about the key elements that ASEAN must retain to keep the organization relevant now and in the future.

T he 48th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings in Cebu, the Philippines, ended last week with leaders agreeing to step up regional efforts to address urgent issues, mainly energy and food security. Calls to streamline the ASEAN Plus Three Emergency Rice Reserve (APTERR) and for countries to ratify the ASEAN Petroleum Security Agreement (APSA), among others, made this Summit rather different, as leaders could not but push for concrete regional commitments to navigate amid the storm.

While there is anxiety among domestic and international observers that Indonesia is shifting away from its focus on ASEAN in pursuit of President Prabowo Subianto’s global ambitions, his attendance at the Summit and remarks during the plenary session at least offer fresh hope that the administration still recognizes the importance of the regional organization. This should not come as a surprise, as it is impossible for regional states to deal with the turbulence alone.

Prabowo’s speech was direct and simple, but crucial to remind ASEAN members, now 11 of them, about the key elements that ASEAN must retain to keep the organization relevant now and in the future.

There are three key inter-related points that he mentions. First, the disruptions that we are facing today due to the war, caused by the heightened geopolitical rivalries, is going to be a long-term challenge for the region. Thus, ASEAN must strive to create resilience to prepare for the worst-case scenario. The urgency is clear since the problems are directly threatening the livelihood of the people, which undermine ASEAN ultimate objectives of fostering regional prosperity.

Second, unity is key to creating regional resilience. Creating resilience is impossible if members are not connected or sharing the same vision. The message is clear: the region must act together, helping each other and deepen the existing cooperation in many sectors. The call for ASEAN unity can be seen throughout the speech several times, calling for ASEAN to be “solid”, to “act together”, and for the members to have a “common ASEAN approach” as well as to “speak with one voice.” In doing so, the region is swimming against the current trend of acting unilaterally and in a zero-sum game.

Third, for ASEAN to remain united and realize its vision of becoming a community, it must revisit the organization’s most basic norm: resolving problems through peaceful means rather than resorting to the use of force. In his statement, Prabowo underlined that ASEAN’s strength lies in the ability of its members to engage in dialogue, cooperation and collaboration, as the region does not wish to repeat the mistakes of geopolitical rivalries and undermine regional peace and security. Furthermore, ASEAN’s culture of peace must also be promoted globally.

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However, these ideals should not be merely a statement on paper. To build resilience, restore unity and to be ingrained with the culture of peace, member states must strive and put their best efforts. And for Indonesia, the primus inter pares and the one that always puts the political vision, there are at least two immediate steps to follow.