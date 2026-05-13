TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Why Indonesia must write ASEAN’s green rules
Freeport Indonesia pushes back full copper mine restart
Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy
High rankings, low reach in Indonesian journals
ASEAN summit ends with push to fast-track oil share pact

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Why Indonesia must write ASEAN’s green rules
Freeport Indonesia pushes back full copper mine restart
Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy
High rankings, low reach in Indonesian journals
ASEAN summit ends with push to fast-track oil share pact

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Can honesty save ASEAN? Lessons from the Cebu Summit

While ASEAN is famous for diplomatic platitudes, the Cebu summit proved that admitting your flaws is the first step toward remaining relevant in a shifting geopolitical landscape.

Simone Galimberti (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Kathmandu
Wed, May 13, 2026 Published on May. 11, 2026 Published on 2026-05-11T14:50:33+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto and Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet (from left to right) hold hands for a group photo during the opening ceremony of the 48th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings on May 8 in Cebu, the Philippines. Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto and Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet (from left to right) hold hands for a group photo during the opening ceremony of the 48th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings on May 8 in Cebu, the Philippines. (Reuters/Aaron Favila)

T

his time, at least, ASEAN put a premium on honesty. It is convenient to pretend that everything is smooth and going according to plan, but politicians can sometimes embrace the decency of saying things as they are. This is what happened in Cebu, the Philippines, where the 48th ASEAN Summit was held last week.

“Details must still be ‘ironed out.’” These were the words used by Philippine President Marcos Jr., currently the chair of ASEAN, when offering his views on the decision to establish the ASEAN Petroleum Security Agreement (APSA)—the biggest outcome of the gathering.

It is safe to assume that it will take significant time to sort out not only the complex technical parts of this agreement but also its political dimensions. How and when the fuel will be stocked, under which circumstances, and how much will be shared remain tough topics yet to be agreed upon.

Cebu offered other interesting developments, and each requires the same dose of frankness shown for the APSA. There was a decision to establish an ASEAN Maritime Centre, symbolically significant considering the ongoing disputes in the South China Sea. Other surprises emerged as well: an ASEAN Centre of Excellence on Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment (ACE-GEWE) will also be created.

For all these initiatives, the citizens of Southeast Asia might wonder how long it will take to see these institutions in place. As I have mentioned previously in this column, the ASEAN Centre for Climate Change (ACCC) to be set up in Brunei is not yet operational, even though years have passed since the formal decision was made.

There are exceptions, however. The ASEAN Centre for Sustainable Development Studies and Dialogue (ACSDSD) in Bangkok is alive and kicking; its creation was a quick affair, taking just a couple of years—which, for ASEAN, is remarkably fast.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

ASEAN has many problems. For example, it has a fixation on centrality—the idea of being an indispensable institution. In theory, ASEAN is vital, yet the issue remains the way it functions. This is a structural problem, but it is also a matter of mindset and culture.

Popular

Why Indonesia must write ASEAN’s green rules

Why Indonesia must write ASEAN’s green rules
Freeport Indonesia pushes back full copper mine restart

Freeport Indonesia pushes back full copper mine restart
Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy

Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy

Related Article

ASEAN must brace for global crises, warns Prabowo

Capitalizing on the Malacca Strait

Record-breaking heat wave grips western US

US trade push rings alarm on data sovereignty, media control

ASEAN integration only shield against multipolar storms

Popular

Why Indonesia must write ASEAN’s green rules

Why Indonesia must write ASEAN’s green rules
Freeport Indonesia pushes back full copper mine restart

Freeport Indonesia pushes back full copper mine restart
Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy

Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy

More in Opinion

 View more
Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto and Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet (from left to right) hold hands for a group photo during the opening ceremony of the 48th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings on May 8 in Cebu, the Philippines.
Academia

Can honesty save ASEAN? Lessons from the Cebu Summit
This photograph taken on Feb. 26, 2026, shows high-rise buildings under construction in Mumbai, India.
Academia

Debtor countries finally have a group of their own
Workers load and unload containers on Feb. 4, 2026, at the Tanjung Priok International Export-Import Port in North Jakarta.
Academia

Indonesia’s economic growth strong, but pressure mounts

Highlight
Foreign Minister Sugiono (right) shakes hands with his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan during their meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Jakarta on May 12, 2026.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia, Singapore top diplomats meet under shadow of global crises
Fast, cheap, ubiquitous: An online motorcycle taxi driver drops off a passenger in front of a shopping mall on Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio on Sunday, May 3, 2026, in South Jakarta.
Editorial

Gig economy no more
Members of Greenpeace Indonesia and Papuan youths stage a protest featuring theatrical performances against a National Strategic Project (PSN), a nationwide government designated development program over a controversial sugarcane plantation plan in Merauke, Papua, outside the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs office in Jakarta on December 18, 2025.
Politics

Papua documentary crackdown sparks fears over free speech, military overreach

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Can honesty save ASEAN? Lessons from the Cebu Summit
Archipelago

Threatened orangutans evacuated from North Sumatra villages
Archipelago

Police foil two separate cases of illegal logging in Riau
Academia

Debtor countries finally have a group of their own
Academia

Indonesia’s economic growth strong, but pressure mounts
Archipelago

Four killed, 19 injured in North Sumatra bus accident
Opinion

Analysis: Growth masks rising risks from fiscal, monetary expansion
Politics

Tech consultant gets four years in prison in Chromebook graft case
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Can honesty save ASEAN? Lessons from the Cebu Summit

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.