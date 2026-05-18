TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Why Indonesia must write ASEAN’s green rules
Freeport Indonesia pushes back full copper mine restart
Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy
High rankings, low reach in Indonesian journals
ASEAN summit ends with push to fast-track oil share pact

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Why Indonesia must write ASEAN’s green rules
Freeport Indonesia pushes back full copper mine restart
Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy
High rankings, low reach in Indonesian journals
ASEAN summit ends with push to fast-track oil share pact

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Jakarta meets the deep state

The institutional reflexes that govern Jakarta were not built for a New York index provider that can erode a fifth of Indonesia's sovereign investor mandate overnight. 

Andi Widjajanto (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, May 18, 2026 Published on May. 17, 2026 Published on 2026-05-17T14:30:21+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
An electronic display board shows an overall downward movement across most stocks during the lunch break on Jan. 29, inside the main hall of the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) in South Jakarta. An electronic display board shows an overall downward movement across most stocks during the lunch break on Jan. 29, inside the main hall of the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) in South Jakarta. (TJP/Deni Ghifari)

O

n May 12, MSCI delivered a verdict on Indonesia. Nineteen companies were removed from its global benchmark indices, six of them large caps, including Amman Mineral, Barito Renewables and Chandra Asri. The decision was made in New York, the United States. The Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) Composite (IHSG) opened 1.33 percent lower the next morning. Passive global funds began forced selling with no discretion to do otherwise. Expected outflows ran as high as US$2.2 billion. The IHSG has now fallen roughly 23 percent from its January peak. 

The verdict was issued by a four-firm cartel. MSCI draws the maps. BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street manage the capital that follows them. Together these four New York firms exercise more authority over the world's capital markets than most governments. 

MSCI is the world's largest equity-index provider. BlackRock is the world's largest Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) issuer. By contract, BlackRock's iShares funds license MSCI indices and must track them. Roughly $1.5 trillion of BlackRock assets are benchmarked to MSCI indices, making BlackRock MSCI's largest client. 

BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street are also MSCI's largest shareholders. They pay MSCI to draw the maps. They also own the map-maker. Their funds are required to follow the maps. The same three asset managers — overseeing $25 trillion — are also the dominant shareholders of every major US defense company. The network that just devalued the Jakarta Stock Exchange is the same network that owns the military-industrial complex. 

The vocabulary is older than the architecture. On Jan. 17, 1961, US president Dwight Eisenhower gave a farewell address remembered for three words: military-industrial complex (MIC). The phrase was the first warning of what would later be called a deep state. Eisenhower understood that once a defense establishment crossed a certain scale and permanence, arms procurement would shape strategy rather than the reverse. He warned of "unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought." The architecture he described has not gone away. It has gone global, and it has gone financial.

The MIC of 2026 is no longer just an arms-production network. The same passive-fund architecture that mechanically holds Lockheed Martin and RTX also mechanically holds Apple and Microsoft, Saudi Aramco and TSMC, Bank Mandiri and Reliance. State Street holds 14.9 percent of Lockheed Martin and comparable concentrations across other sectors and geographies. The MIC supplied the architecture. The architecture then propagated across every industry. Defense remains the political-economy core, because the Pentagon's recurring sovereign cash flow anchors the equity rents accumulated by the holders.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

This is the market that is not a market. From the outside it looks like price discovery — buyers, sellers, prices, transactions. From the inside it is administrative allocation. 

Popular

Why Indonesia must write ASEAN’s green rules

Why Indonesia must write ASEAN’s green rules
Freeport Indonesia pushes back full copper mine restart

Freeport Indonesia pushes back full copper mine restart
Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy

Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy

Related Article

INA fills executive posts after months-long vacancies

MSCI extends final call on RI equities to June review

Harnessing AI through a global finance hub

Rupiah’s confidence test

Blistering EM equity rally can't keep this pace up. Can it?

Popular

Why Indonesia must write ASEAN’s green rules

Why Indonesia must write ASEAN’s green rules
Freeport Indonesia pushes back full copper mine restart

Freeport Indonesia pushes back full copper mine restart
Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy

Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy

More in Opinion

 View more
Students line up at a self-serve buffet piloted on April 2, 2026, for the free nutritious meal program at Madrasah Ibtidaiyah Islamiyah 2 elementary school in Malang, East Java.
Academia

What we don’t measure, we waste
Visitors look at a chronological display about human evolution on Feb. 4, 2025, at the Sangiran Museum of Early Man in Sragen, Central Java.
Academia

Why Indonesia should treat its museums like infrastructure
Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) and United States President Donald Trump stand facing each other on May 14, 2026, during a tour of the Temple of Heaven in Beijing.
Academia

The rules-based order: Between power and post-normality

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto (right) salutes the coffins of Indonesian soldiers killed while serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) on April 4, at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia presses ahead with UNIFIL deployment despite safety concerns
China's President Xi Jinping (right) and US President Donald Trump talk during their visit to the Temple of Heaven in Beijing on May 14, 2026.
Editorial

What an anticlimax summit
A logo of the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) is seen at the IDX building in Jakarta on Sunday, April 19, 2026.
Markets

IDX Composite index falls further at open

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Chili prices rise as fuel costs climb, Idul Adha demand surges
Economy

G7 finance chiefs seek to tackle imbalances in wake of bond selloff
Politics

Prabowo says Indonesia to build up defense capabilities with new aircrafts
Companies

INA fills executive posts after months-long vacancies
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia presses ahead with UNIFIL deployment despite safety concerns
Americas

In Tierra del Fuego, a hunt for the rodent carrier of hantavirus
Economy

China's economy loses steam at start of Q2

Academia

What we don’t measure, we waste
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Jakarta meets the deep state

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.