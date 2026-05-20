TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Why Indonesia must write ASEAN’s green rules
Freeport Indonesia pushes back full copper mine restart
Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy
High rankings, low reach in Indonesian journals
ASEAN summit ends with push to fast-track oil share pact

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Why Indonesia must write ASEAN’s green rules
Freeport Indonesia pushes back full copper mine restart
Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy
High rankings, low reach in Indonesian journals
ASEAN summit ends with push to fast-track oil share pact

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

When volatility is good politics

The Iran war has revealed how deeply material interests are embedded in strategic calculations, concentrating rewards among powerful insiders while leaving society to absorb the costs. As long as chaos remains politically and economically rewarding, such conflicts will remain difficult to contain.

Mohammad Reza Farzanegan (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Project Syndicate/Marburg, Germany
Wed, May 20, 2026 Published on May. 19, 2026 Published on 2026-05-19T14:02:33+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Cargo ships are anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off the port city of Bandar Abbas in southern Iran, in this picture from the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA) obtained on May 4, 2026. Cargo ships are anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off the port city of Bandar Abbas in southern Iran, in this picture from the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA) obtained on May 4, 2026. (AFP/ISNA/Amirhossein Khorgooei)

T

he United States-Israeli war with Iran has revealed how instability can become a powerful political instrument. Leaders can exploit crises to maintain supporters’ loyalty, even while imposing costs on them, and extract concessions from domestic and foreign adversaries through coercion and manufactured unpredictability.

In a forthcoming paper, Canadian economist Ronald Wintrobe calls this dynamic “thugocracy”: a form of rule grounded in coercion, intimidation and unpredictability.

Over the past three months, the conflict has swung repeatedly, sometimes within hours, from escalation to de-escalation, with threats, strikes, sanctions, tolls and ceasefire announcements following one another at breakneck speed. On April 7, for example, only hours after warning that “a whole civilization will die tonight”, US President Donald Trump abruptly shifted course and announced a ceasefire, claiming that America’s military objectives had been achieved.

Conventional frameworks for diplomacy and deterrence are poorly suited to a conflict of this kind. Here, Wintrobe’s thugocracy concept is especially valuable because it highlights how coercion, instability and political loyalty can interact in ways that redistribute the costs and benefits of conflict unevenly across society.

Political and economic insiders have the financial resources and privileged information to benefit from instability, while all others absorb the costs. Convinced that the sacrifices imposed by war, sanctions and economic coercion serve a larger purpose, a leader’s supporters are willing to endure substantial hardship.

The Trump administration illustrates how war and profit are becoming increasingly intertwined. In March, for example, the Financial Times reported that a broker associated with Pete Hegseth, the secretary of “war” (defense), attempted to acquire a defense-focused investment fund just before the start of the Iran war.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

While that allegation remains disputed, the broader dynamic is clear: Those closest to power are uniquely positioned to anticipate shocks, hedge against them and profit from the instability that follows. Prediction markets like Polymarket have pushed that logic even further, turning geopolitical escalation itself into a speculative asset.

Popular

Why Indonesia must write ASEAN’s green rules

Why Indonesia must write ASEAN’s green rules
Freeport Indonesia pushes back full copper mine restart

Freeport Indonesia pushes back full copper mine restart
Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy

Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy

Related Article

Trump-Xi summit stabilizes US-China bilateral relations

BRICS talks end without joint statement, exposing divisions over war in Iran

Trump warns Mideast truce on 'life support', Iran says ready for any aggression

The nuclear dilemma in the new era

US and Iran launch new attacks as they wrestle for control of Gulf waters

Popular

Why Indonesia must write ASEAN’s green rules

Why Indonesia must write ASEAN’s green rules
Freeport Indonesia pushes back full copper mine restart

Freeport Indonesia pushes back full copper mine restart
Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy

Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy

More in Opinion

 View more
An electronic signboard shows the closing prices of stocks at the end of the day's trade outside the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) building in Hong Kong on March 23, 2026.
Academia

Want to jump into the 'China is back' rally? Tread carefully
Game time: Students play the online game Roblox on Wednesday during the Edublox extracurricular activity at the Solo Technopark in Surakarta, Central Java. The Roblox online extracurricular game program for junior high school students, initiated by the Surakarta city government and Solo Technopark (STP), aims to enhance children’s creativity and provide positive digital education, transforming it into a modern, technology-based learning medium.
Academia

Science parks won’t solve Indonesia’s innovation problem
Commander of the Royal Netherlands Navy Vice Adm. Harold Liebergs.
Interview

International cooperation key in facing emerging naval threats: Dutch Navy commander

Highlight
A screenshot shows Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor Perry Warjiyo presenting the results of BI's latest Board of Governors Meeting in an online press conference in Jakarta on May 20, 2026.
Regulations

BREAKING: BI hikes key interest rate by 50 bps to stabilize rupiah
New policy: An elderly woman carries subsidized packaged sugar purchased at a low-cost market on Jl. Hang Tuah in Surabaya, East Java, on March 31. The sugar industry has warned of rising costs and land scarcity under a new refinery policy.
Editorial

Indonesia is officially aging
President Prabowo Subianto gestures inside the House of Representatives building, while Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka looks on near him, on the day the President is set to deliver his speech on economic policies and the 2027 fiscal plan in Jakarta on May 20, 2026.
Economy

BREAKING: Govt eyes 6.5 percent economic growth in 2027

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Purbaya raises conflict-of-interest concern in Mandalika SEZ dispute
Regulations

BREAKING: BI hikes key interest rate by 50 bps to stabilize rupiah
Economy

Weak rupiah puts pressure on strategic projects
Regulations

Indonesia mandates coal, CPO exports through state agency
Asia & Pacific

Putin, Xi hail 'unyielding' ties in talks after Trump visit
Academia

Want to jump into the 'China is back' rally? Tread carefully
Academia

Science parks won’t solve Indonesia’s innovation problem
Economy

BREAKING: Govt eyes 6.5 percent economic growth in 2027
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

When volatility is good politics

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.