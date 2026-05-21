Pragmatism is defining the new China-US trade order

United States President Donald Trump (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping stand together on May 14, 2026, as they tour the Temple of Heaven in Beijing. (Reuters/Evan Vucci)

This shift is best understood through the emergence of a strategy that prioritizes immediate corporate wins over long-term structural overhaul.

T he red carpet laid out at Beijing Capital International Airport last week for United States President Donald Trump carried a weight far heavier than mere diplomatic protocol.

As the US President stepped onto Chinese soil for the first time in nearly a decade, the global community watched a fundamentally different kind of statecraft unfold.

In years past, the US’ objective at such summits was to try to transform China’s state-led economic system, a grand, often ideological battle to rewrite the rules of global trade.

Today, that ambition has been replaced by “protectionist pragmatism”. The focus has shifted from trying to change a system to a simpler, more immediate goal: securing high-profile, transactional victories that can be measured in billions of dollars and bring quick industrial relief for the American heartland.

This shift is best understood through the emergence of a strategy that prioritizes immediate corporate wins over long-term structural overhaul. This is a move away from the scorched-earth decoupling rhetoric that defined the early 2020s toward a model of managed coexistence.

Accompanying the US President is a delegation of corporate titans. Their presence serves as a literal and figurative shield for US interests, suggesting that while the two nations remain fierce rivals, they are too deeply intertwined to pursue total separation.

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Instead, the administration is focusing on a specific list of demands centered on high-visibility sectors like aerospace, energy and agriculture, what has become known as the "5 Bs": Boeing, Beans, Beef, a Board of Trade and a Board of Investment.