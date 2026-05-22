Analysis: Presidential Palace taps new media to expand outreach

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he Presidential Palace has partnered with the Indonesia New Media Forum (INMF) in a move it says could significantly expand its social media reach, potentially adding up to 100 million views per day.
Muhammad Qodari, head of the Government Communications Agency (Bakom), announced the initiative following a May 7 meeting with the group. He described INMF members as “homeless media,” referring to small, social media–based outlets that operate outside conventional institutional structures.
Typically run by one to five people, these outlets rely on platforms such as Instagram, TikTok and YouTube rather than traditional websites to distribute content. Despite their limited organizational scale, many have built large followings, underscoring their growing presence in Indonesia’s digital media landscape.
The partnership appears to align with Qodari’s stated approach to government communication. Upon his appointment in late April, he said the administration would promote its programs “intensively, proactively and aggressively.”
Formed in July 2025, INMF provides a collaborative platform for social media-based publishers adapting to shifts in how audiences consume news and information. The latest announcement signals official recognition of the group’s role in that evolving environment.
The initiative also comes as President Prabowo Subianto adjusts his communications strategy. In April, he reinstated political consultant Hasan Nasbi as special adviser on communication. Hasan previously worked on the presidential campaigns of Joko “Jokowi” Widodo in 2014 and 2019 and Prabowo in 2024.
Hasan had resigned as head of the presidential communication office in April 2025, reportedly due to internal differences. His return suggests continuity in shaping the administration’s public messaging.
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