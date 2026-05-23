Analysis: Rp 101 trillion fintech loans raise youth debt concerns

A warning displayed on a peer-to-peer lending website on Sept. 13, 2024, part of efforts by the Financial Services Authority (OJK) and financial industry to discourage people without the ability to repay from applying for loans. (JP/Aditya Hadi)

T he Financial Services Authority (OJK) has reported that outstanding loans from financial technology (fintech) lending services, locally known as pindar, reached Rp 101.03 trillion (US$6.1 billion) as of March, underscoring the rapid expansion of Indonesia’s online lending sector and the growing difficulty of containing its risks. Of that amount, the aggregate non-performing loan risk rate, measured by the industry’s TWP90 indicator, which tracks loans overdue by more than 90 days, stood at 4.52 percent in March, significantly higher than the 2.77 percent recorded in March 2025.

The sector’s rapid growth reflects increasingly aggressive and highly targeted lending practices aimed at financially vulnerable consumers, particularly younger borrowers with limited access to formal credit. OJK data further show that overdue loans are dominated by debtors aged between 19 and 34, who account for approximately 48.65 percent of loans overdue by more than 90 days. The figures highlight how the expansion of online lending has disproportionately affected younger and economically vulnerable segments of the population.

The term pinjol, the previous name commonly used for pindar, may appear to describe ordinary digital lending services, but in Indonesia it carries a far more negative connotation. Although licensed and regulated fintech lenders legally operate under OJK supervision, the term pinjol is widely associated with predatory lending practices. These include advertising short-term loans through illegal online gambling platforms and other dubious websites, while charging extremely high interest rates without proper disclosure. Many illegal operators function more like modern digital loan sharks than conventional creditors. The term pindar was later introduced to help distinguish licensed operators from illegal ones.

As a result, when Indonesians criticize pinjol, the concern is usually not directed at digital lending technology itself. Rather, criticism centers on the emergence of a loosely regulated ecosystem of high-interest short-term lending that has become deeply intertwined with illegal online gambling, personal data abuse and exploitative debt collection practices.

Over the past several years, the government and financial regulators have attempted to dismantle the illegal pinjol ecosystem, although the results have remained limited relative to the scale and persistence of the problem. Through the Investment Alert Task Force (Satgas PASTI) and the OJK, authorities have repeatedly blocked thousands of illegal lending applications, websites and digital platforms operating without licenses. Regulators have also coordinated with the Communications and Digital Ministry, law enforcement agencies, internet service providers and digital platform operators to remove illegal lending content and restrict access to such services. Despite these efforts, new operators frequently reemerge under different names, domains and mobile applications, allowing the ecosystem to proliferate faster than enforcement measures can contain it.

At the same time, policymakers and regulators increasingly acknowledge that the problem cannot be attributed solely to illegal operators and predatory lenders. A significant part of the issue also stems from consumer behavior and low levels of financial literacy. Despite aggressive public campaigns, repeated warnings from the OJK and continued government efforts to educate the public about the risks of online lending, many consumers still perceive such services as a source of quick and effortless cash rather than as formal debt obligations with potentially severe financial consequences.

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This perception is particularly prevalent among younger borrowers, many of whom rely on online loans to finance daily consumption, lifestyle spending or repayments on existing debts from other platforms. The ease and speed with which loans can be obtained through smartphone applications often obscure the cumulative burden of interest charges, penalties and rolling debt obligations. As a result, borrowers may continue taking out new loans to repay previous ones without fully realizing the scale of their financial exposure until they eventually reach a point where they can no longer service their debts. By then, many debtors have already become trapped in a cycle of overlapping obligations from which it is extremely difficult to escape, especially for individuals with unstable incomes or limited access to conventional financial services.