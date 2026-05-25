Plugging export leaks and safeguarding the nation’s economic lifeline

Coal is unloaded from a barge on June 20, 2024, at a coal terminal near the Batanghari River in Muaro Jambi regency, Jambi. (Antara/Wahdi Septiawan)

I ndonesia stands at a critical crossroads in its economic trajectory. The fundamental question confronting the nation is simple, yet monumental: Will the country remain a resource-rich nation whose vast profits primarily flow overseas, or will it finally assert true dominion over its natural wealth?

The administration of President Prabowo Subianto has clearly chosen the latter path. Through the establishment of the Danantara Investment Management Agency and PT Danantara Sumber Daya Indonesia (DSI), the government is confronting one of the largest systemic leaks in the national economy: trade misinvoicing.

This illicit practice has long plagued the nation, particularly within the mining and crude palm oil (CPO) sectors. The tactics are varied and sophisticated: underreporting export volumes on official documentation, manipulating quality grades and underpricing goods relative to their actual market value, all designed to park the resulting profits safely in offshore accounts.

Consequently, while Indonesia appears to export immense volumes of commodities, the actual economic value that should benefit its people vanishes along the way. This is a stark irony for a nation so abundantly endowed with natural resources.

Indonesia boasts world-class reserves of nickel, coal, palm oil, copper and numerous other strategic commodities. Yet all too often, it has been relegated to the role of a mere supplier of raw materials while foreign entities reap the lion's share of the financial windfall. The nation resembles a sprawling estate with a granary bursting at the seams, yet as owner, it lacks real control over the harvest.

Against this backdrop, the concept of a single-gate export system managed by DSI is highly compelling. The objective is not to stifle the business community with red tape, but rather to ensure that each strategic export transaction is monitored with total transparency and accountability. The state is simply asserting its right to prevent national wealth from leaking away, unnoticed.

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This initiative aligns profoundly with the spirit of Article 33 of the 1945 Constitution, which mandates that the country’s natural wealth must be utilized for the maximum prosperity of its people. Historically, however, the state has frequently lagged behind international trade manipulation schemes that operate with advanced, cross-jurisdictional sophistication.