Plugging export leaks and safeguarding the nation’s economic lifeline

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
To unlock true economic sovereignty, Indonesia must plug the systemic leaks of trade misinvoicing through a transparent, tech-driven single-gate export system.
ndonesia stands at a critical crossroads in its economic trajectory. The fundamental question confronting the nation is simple, yet monumental: Will the country remain a resource-rich nation whose vast profits primarily flow overseas, or will it finally assert true dominion over its natural wealth?
The administration of President Prabowo Subianto has clearly chosen the latter path. Through the establishment of the Danantara Investment Management Agency and PT Danantara Sumber Daya Indonesia (DSI), the government is confronting one of the largest systemic leaks in the national economy: trade misinvoicing.
This illicit practice has long plagued the nation, particularly within the mining and crude palm oil (CPO) sectors. The tactics are varied and sophisticated: underreporting export volumes on official documentation, manipulating quality grades and underpricing goods relative to their actual market value, all designed to park the resulting profits safely in offshore accounts.
Consequently, while Indonesia appears to export immense volumes of commodities, the actual economic value that should benefit its people vanishes along the way. This is a stark irony for a nation so abundantly endowed with natural resources.
Indonesia boasts world-class reserves of nickel, coal, palm oil, copper and numerous other strategic commodities. Yet all too often, it has been relegated to the role of a mere supplier of raw materials while foreign entities reap the lion's share of the financial windfall. The nation resembles a sprawling estate with a granary bursting at the seams, yet as owner, it lacks real control over the harvest.
Against this backdrop, the concept of a single-gate export system managed by DSI is highly compelling. The objective is not to stifle the business community with red tape, but rather to ensure that each strategic export transaction is monitored with total transparency and accountability. The state is simply asserting its right to prevent national wealth from leaking away, unnoticed.
This initiative aligns profoundly with the spirit of Article 33 of the 1945 Constitution, which mandates that the country’s natural wealth must be utilized for the maximum prosperity of its people. Historically, however, the state has frequently lagged behind international trade manipulation schemes that operate with advanced, cross-jurisdictional sophistication.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.