Maintaining trust through presence in the Indo-Pacific

Policemen are seen at the Shangri-La Hotel during the 21st Shangri-La Dialogue summit on May 31, 2024, in Singapore. (AFP/Nhac Nguyen)

Through regular dialogue, joint activities and capacity-building, the partnership reinforces our shared interest in maintaining regional stability and addressing emerging threats together.

S trong relationships rest on the same foundations: showing up, standing together amid challenges, and staying engaged long after the headlines fade. The United Kingdom has consistently put this into action in the Indo-Pacific.

The Shangri-La Dialogue convenes this week and comes at a time when security challenges are increasingly interconnected and complex. As the Indo-Pacific continues to shape the future of global stability and prosperity, the Dialogue provides a vital platform for defense leaders to engage openly, build trust and reinforce partnerships.

The scale of this year’s UK delegation — the largest to date — demonstrates clearly that this region matters to the UK, not only as a strategic priority but as a place where sustained presence and partnership are essential to maintaining a free and open international order.

That commitment is not abstract. HMS Spey, one of the Royal Navy vessels persistently deployed to the region, has just returned to active patrols across Southeast Asia following maintenance and training, resuming operations that underscore the UK’s continuous presence and support for regional stability.

The UK Carrier Strike Group (CSG) including the Royal Navy frigate HMS Richmond was in Jakarta in June last year as part of its Indo Pacific deployment. This was also followed by a series of engagements including a visit by Lord Coaker, the UK Minister of State for defense with a particular focus on international relations and defense diplomacy.

As recently as last week, a delegation from the Royal College of Defence Studies (RCDS) undertook a week-long study tour in Indonesia which included a series of senior engagements in both Jakarta and Bali. These engagements reiterated the importance of our partnership with Indonesia as a country that matters to the UK.

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This momentum also extends to the cyber domain, an increasingly important issue within the UK–Indonesia Strategic Partnership. Indonesia participated for the second consecutive year in Defence Cyber Marvel, the UK’s flagship international cyber exercise, held in February.