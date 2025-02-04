TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
February Workshop: The Communication Power Pack

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, February 4, 2025

February Workshop: The Communication Power Pack

lear and persuasive communication is not just a skill – it’s a competitive advantage. Whether you’re drafting business reports, delivering presentations, or putting together effective written responses to your stakeholders, the ability to communicate well can set you apart.

It is exactly what The Jakarta Post’s Communication Power Pack workshop aims to deliver next week on Feb. 12-13 2025. Held at JP Live! Space – a community space designed to support a variety of networking and learning experiences – this two-day intensive training will provide participants with practical tools to sharpen their writing, refine their messaging, and structure their ideas with clarity and impact.

“We designed the Communication Power Pack workshop for professionals who struggle to convey thoughts and ideas in a way that can inspire real action, said Maggie Tiojakin, the President and Chief Revenue Officer at The Jakarta Post. “Because nowadays a lot of organizations are resorting to communication templates that, frankly, just aren’t working anymore.”

Maggie, who splits her time between managing revenue streams and delivering business writing workshops, finds that communication templates are the reason organizations often fail to inspire action.

“Personalization is key in any sort of communication,” she added. “Whether you’re in the B2B, B2C, B2G, or G2G line of work – you have to start implementing audience-centric communication strategy.”

To address this gap, Maggie said the Communication Power Pack workshop focuses on clear and concise messaging; structured delivery; and persuasive storytelling. The sessions are interactive and personalized to accommodate direct feedback to the participants.

Okay, but will the lessons be easily applicable?

“The unique thing about our workshops is the combination of three game-changing elements: theory, real-world case studies, and peer reviews,” said Maggie. “We do this to ensure applicability and knowledge retention.”

Seats are limited. Don’t miss the opportunity to take your professional writing skills to the next level with expert guidance from our facilitators – media and corporate professionals with decades of experience under their belt.

Register now and unlock your communication mastery by visiting bit.ly/bww800.

The Jakarta Post
