Indonesia Technological Alliance welcomes 6 GHz spectrum allocation for Wi-Fi

T he Indonesia Technological Alliance (ITA) has welcomed a significant achievement in Indonesia's digital transformation and journey toward a more inclusive digital future with the allocation of the 6 GHz lower band frequency band for Wi-Fi.

The policy, inaugurated by Communications and Digital Minister Meutya Hafid on Feb. 7, doubles the availability of broadband for Wi-Fi while also paving the way for the implementation of Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7, which are more reliable, faster and possess lower latency.

In her keynote speech, Minister Meutya emphasized Indonesia's commitment to expanding connectivity, encouraging innovation and placing the country at the forefront of global digital transformation. The step will provide significant benefits for the business world, society and public services throughout the archipelago.

As a non-profit organization comprising companies and individuals committed to ensuring the positive impact of technology on society, the ITA will continue to advocate for policies that encourage digital inclusivity, innovation and collaboration among government, industry and the wider community.

Through collaboration with the Communications and Digital Ministry, the ITA is actively encouraging the acceleration of the adoption of safe and efficient future technologies. These initiatives include ensuring equitable adoption of 6 GHz Wi-Fi to improve internet access for all Indonesians; encouraging industries to collaborate in developing innovative use cases for Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7; and advocating for responsible spectrum management by balancing industry needs with public interest.

During the event, the ITA expressed its appreciation to Minister Meutya as well as Deputy Communications and Digital Minister Angga Raka Prabowo for their visionary leadership, as well as to the ITA’s industry partners who have supported this initiative, including Indosat. The organization also recognized Alex Roytblat of the Wi-Fi Alliance and Martha Soares of the Dynamic Spectrum Alliance for their global support and direction.

Minister Meutya’s announcement of the policy is the first step in the journey of digital regulatory reform that will shape Indonesia's future. The ITA is committed to continuing to work with the government, industry players and technology innovators to ensure that Indonesia remains a leader in digital connectivity.

"For the technology community, business leaders and global investors, Indonesia is open to collaboration," she said.

With wider access to high-speed and equitable connectivity, ITA invites business players, researchers and technology activists to work together to build an advanced digital ecosystem that will positively impact every level of Indonesian society.