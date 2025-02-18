TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
ASRI to host Monocle’s The Chiefs 2025

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, February 18, 2025

ASRI to host Monocle’s The Chiefs 2025 (Courtesy of ASRI)

P

roperty developer ASRI, a subsidiary of Agung Sedayu Group, is slated to host global leadership conference The Chiefs 2025 with Monocle in Jakarta, marking the event’s first-ever appearance in Southeast Asia.

This year’s iteration of The Chiefs, Monocle’s flagship event, will take place from April 23 to 24 at 25hours Hotel Jakarta The Oddbird, convening leaders and innovators from across industries to discuss the future of business, share strategies and forecast trends.

ASRI’s focus on shaping urban experiences through its impactful spaces, such as the landmark District 8, Menara Jakarta and Mall of Indonesia, that enhance the quality of life for surrounding communities aligns with The Chiefs’ ethos: to create environments where visionary ideas can flourish.

By hosting The Chiefs 2025, ASRI builds on its commitment to creating spaces where global ideas intersect and drive progress, while also solidifying Jakarta’s position as a destination for bold, innovative and creative thinking.

“Hosting The Chiefs 2025 in Jakarta is an extraordinary moment for ASRI. [...] Jakarta is now firmly positioned as part of the leaders in the global business landscape, and The Chiefs will undoubtedly add to its position as a hub for meaningful dialogue and opportunity,” said ASRI CEO Alexander H. Kusuma.

Monocle editorial director and founder of The Chiefs Tyler Brûlé said Indonesia was the largest economy in one of the world’s most dynamic regions, and the event is lining up a group of some of Asia’s most exciting thinkers and entrepreneurs.

A beacon of global leadership, The Chiefs often attracts speakers who are key players in their  respective fields. Past highlights include chairwoman of The Mall Group Supaluck Umpujh and chairperson of Blue Bird Group Holding Noni Purnomo.

25hours Hotel Jakarta The Oddbird will host the official Grand Opening Party on April 25 starting at 6 p.m., beginning an unforgettable evening of networking, celebration and fun.

